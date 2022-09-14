Read full article on original website
How to save money at VA without sacrificing our veterans
On Aug. 10, President Joe Biden signed the PACT Act, legislation which, through the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), provides new and expanded health care and benefits to veterans who suffer from dozens of serious illnesses due to a variety of toxic exposures while serving in the military. In covering...
Social Security Supplemental Income 2022 — TWO direct payments up to $1,682 being sent in September – how to claim yours
MILLIONS of Americans are set to receive the first September Supplemental Security Income (SSI) payment in just days. SSI payments are typically paid out on the first of each month, however, the normal payment schedule will be impacted next month because October 1 lands on a Saturday. As a result,...
COLA Social Security payment schedule 2022 — Exact date huge payment increase for Americans to be announced
NEXT month the annual cost-of-living adjustment will be announced by the Social Security Administration. The 2023 COLA announcement is anticipated to come on October 13, after the September Consumer Price Index (CPI) report is released. The COLA is based on third-quarter data from the Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage...
14 States Are Offering Their Own “Child Tax Credit.” Here’s What To Know
There’s no denying the impact of the Expanded Child Tax Credit (CTC) payments that parents received during the second half of 2021, in which parents received hundreds of dollars a month per child and a lump sum at tax time to the annual tune of about $3,600 per kid total. The payments slashed child hunger, lifted more than four million children out of poverty, and improved the lives of countless others, allowing families to purchase necessities, pay down debt, or start a savings account.
nationalinterest.org
Crime Costs: 3 Sent to Prison for Stealing Social Security Benefits
As is often the case, there has recently been news of several cases being brought against Americans for improperly receiving Social Security benefits. In South Carolina this week, a sixty-one-year-old woman received more than a year in prison after she plead guilty to stealing more than $258,000 in government funds. The government alleged that the woman collected Social Security Retirement Insurance Benefits (RIB) meant for her grandmother over a long period of time, between 2001 and 2020.
Comment heard on proposal to move Missoula's Temporary Safe Outdoor Space
The proposal is to move the shelter from its current location on private land near Highway 93 west of Missoula to a location by the Missoula jail.
thecentersquare.com
U.S. Army recommends food stamps for soldiers struggling with inflation
(The Center Square) – The U.S. army is recommending soldiers apply for SNAP benefits, also known as food stamps, to help cover their rising costs from inflation. The U.S. Army cites the higher prices on a range of goods because of inflation in its recently released official guidance. “With...
FOX31 Denver
EPA awards Colorado $121M for water infrastructure repair
The first impactful distribution of water-focused federal funding under Pres. Biden's Bipartisan Infrastructure Law was awarded to Colorado on Friday in an effort to repair the state's crumbling water infrastructure.
D.C. Dispatch: Ernst calls for audit of IRS; veteran-assistance legislation passes
As Congress reconvenes, Iowa Republicans are supporting measures they say will keep the impact of the Inflation Reduction Act in check. U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst announced this week that the Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration, or TIGTA, agreed to her request to audit Internal Revenue Service employees. Hundreds of IRS employees, including tax collectors […] The post D.C. Dispatch: Ernst calls for audit of IRS; veteran-assistance legislation passes appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Opinion: The Inflated Military Budget Is An Entitlement America Can't Afford
Politicians keep talking about cutting Social Security. They often falsely claim that it’s an “entitlement.”. “Social Security and Medicare, if you qualify for the entitlement, you just get it no matter what the cost,” Johnson said in an interview that aired Tuesday on “The Regular Joe Show” podcast—Ron Johnson suggests Medicare, Social Security be approved on annual basis.
Business Insider
I grew up working class. Joining the military helped me reach 3 major financial goals that seemed totally out of reach.
I joined the Marine Corps in 1997 and recently retired after 24 years of military service. My family was working class, so I knew it was on me to reach my financial goals. I used the GI Bill to pursue higher education and got a VA loan to buy a home.
Montana’s educator Code of Ethics partly revised, but without the word ‘equity’
A motion that the Montana Board of Public Education adopt an updated Code of Ethics for educators — with the word “equity” included — didn’t get a second this week. Instead, the Board adopted Thursday a separate motion to accept a couple of changes but send the portion with the term “equity” back to an […] The post Montana’s educator Code of Ethics partly revised, but without the word ‘equity’ appeared first on Daily Montanan.
