Montana State

The Hill

How to save money at VA without sacrificing our veterans

On Aug. 10, President Joe Biden signed the PACT Act, legislation which, through the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), provides new and expanded health care and benefits to veterans who suffer from dozens of serious illnesses due to a variety of toxic exposures while serving in the military. In covering...
Fatherly

14 States Are Offering Their Own “Child Tax Credit.” Here’s What To Know

There’s no denying the impact of the Expanded Child Tax Credit (CTC) payments that parents received during the second half of 2021, in which parents received hundreds of dollars a month per child and a lump sum at tax time to the annual tune of about $3,600 per kid total. The payments slashed child hunger, lifted more than four million children out of poverty, and improved the lives of countless others, allowing families to purchase necessities, pay down debt, or start a savings account.
Montana State
Montana Government
Missoula, MT
nationalinterest.org

Crime Costs: 3 Sent to Prison for Stealing Social Security Benefits

As is often the case, there has recently been news of several cases being brought against Americans for improperly receiving Social Security benefits. In South Carolina this week, a sixty-one-year-old woman received more than a year in prison after she plead guilty to stealing more than $258,000 in government funds. The government alleged that the woman collected Social Security Retirement Insurance Benefits (RIB) meant for her grandmother over a long period of time, between 2001 and 2020.
thecentersquare.com

U.S. Army recommends food stamps for soldiers struggling with inflation

(The Center Square) – The U.S. army is recommending soldiers apply for SNAP benefits, also known as food stamps, to help cover their rising costs from inflation. The U.S. Army cites the higher prices on a range of goods because of inflation in its recently released official guidance. “With...
Denis Mcdonough
Iowa Capital Dispatch

D.C. Dispatch: Ernst calls for audit of IRS; veteran-assistance legislation passes

As Congress reconvenes, Iowa Republicans are supporting measures they say will keep the impact of the Inflation Reduction Act in check. U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst announced this week that the Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration, or TIGTA, agreed to her request to audit Internal Revenue Service employees. Hundreds of IRS employees, including tax collectors […] The post D.C. Dispatch: Ernst calls for audit of IRS; veteran-assistance legislation passes appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Walter Rhein

Opinion: The Inflated Military Budget Is An Entitlement America Can't Afford

Politicians keep talking about cutting Social Security. They often falsely claim that it’s an “entitlement.”. “Social Security and Medicare, if you qualify for the entitlement, you just get it no matter what the cost,” Johnson said in an interview that aired Tuesday on “The Regular Joe Show” podcast—Ron Johnson suggests Medicare, Social Security be approved on annual basis.
Daily Montanan

Montana’s educator Code of Ethics partly revised, but without the word ‘equity’

A motion that the Montana Board of Public Education adopt an updated Code of Ethics for educators — with the word “equity” included — didn’t get a second this week. Instead, the Board adopted Thursday a separate motion to accept a couple of changes but send the portion with the term “equity” back to an […] The post Montana’s educator Code of Ethics partly revised, but without the word ‘equity’ appeared first on Daily Montanan.
