Read full article on original website
Related
Minnesota Poll: Keith Ellison, Jim Schultz in close race for attorney general
MINNEAPOLIS — Alongside the governor’s race, two other high-profile state positions are up for reelection this November: Minnesota Attorney General and Minnesota Secretary of State. Both seats are currently held by Democrats. WHO ARE YOU VOTING FOR IN THE ATTORNEY GENERAL’S RACE?. Current Minnesota Attorney General Keith...
This Small Minnesota Town Is Considered The Worst In The Entire State
There are some great places to live in the Land of 10,000 Lakes. However, there is one small town that is considered the worst small town in the entire state of Minnesota. Hopefully, this small town isn't your hometown, because no one wants to be number one on a list of the worst small towns in the entire state.
willmarradio.com
Jensen Criticizes Governor Walz's Energy Plan For No Nuclear
(St. Paul, MN) -- Republican challenger Scott Jensen says Governor Tim Walz does not mention nuclear -- the most reliable energy source free of greenhouse gas emissions -- in Walz's plan that's supposed to lay out Minnesota's energy future for at least the next three decades. And Jensen says the governor has been silent on whether he'd support lifting Minnesota's moratorium on new nuclear plants. The governor proposes significantly increasing the number of electric vehicles and reducing greenhouse gas emissions on farms and other working lands. Walz says, "this issue will transcend whoever's elected. This issue's not going away. It needs to be addressed."
KAAL-TV
Minnesota regulators approve state’s largest solar project to replace coal generation
BECKER, Minn. (AP) — A massive solar project that is expected to cost at least $575 million was approved Thursday by Minnesota utility regulators. The state Public Utilities Commission voted unanimously to allow Xcel Energy to recover costs for the new solar farm from the taxpayers. Commissioners touted the project for its environmental benefits and an expected economic boost.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
boreal.org
Minnesota Governor Walz announces plan to address climate change
Minnesota Governor Tim Walz revealed “Minnesota’s Climate Action Framework” Friday, which aims to protect the state from climate change. The plan will attempt to make Minnesota achieve “net-zero emissions” by the year 2050. In a news conference Friday at Ecolab Research and Development in Eagan,...
boreal.org
Poll: Walz up 7 over Jensen in Minnesota Governor’s race
Dr. Scott Jensen, (left) and Gov. Tim Walz, frontrunners for the Minnesota governor's race, speak at the FarmFest gubernatorial debate in Morgan, Minn. on Aug. 3. A new Minnesota Poll shows Walz leading Jensen. Photos by Jackson Forderer for MPR News. DFL Gov. Tim Walz is ahead of Republican challenger...
mprnews.org
Poll: Majority backs legal marijuana in Minnesota
A majority of Minnesota voters polled in an MPR News/Star Tribune/KARE 11 survey conducted last week say the state should legalize marijuana for recreational use. Roughly 53 percent of the 800 registered voters reached by Mason Dixon Polling between Sept. 12 and 14 said they supported legal marijuana, while 36 percent said they opposed it and about 11 percent remained unsure. The poll carries a plus-or-minus 3.5 percent margin of error.
wpr.org
As Wisconsin’s only oil refinery comes back online, Superior residents will see a decrease in water rates
Superior residents will pay less for water service next year as Wisconsin’s only oil refinery is set to come back online following an explosion in 2018. Privately-owned Superior Water Light & Power is proposing to cut water rates by 9.6 percent for its roughly 10,000 water customers. While it’s moving to reduce rates, the Superior utility is also proposing to raise $3.3 million in revenue to pay for safety and reliability upgrades by increasing electric rates 3.1 percent while gas rates would go up by 8.7 percent.
IN THIS ARTICLE
mprnews.org
Minnesota regulators OK building massive solar power station near Becker
State regulators have signed off on Xcel Energy’s plan to start construction on the largest solar-energy project in the Upper Midwest. The Minnesota Public Utilities Commission reported that, once completed, the Sherco Solar project near Becker, northwest of the Twin Cities, is expected to cut carbon emissions by nearly 300,000 tons annually as the electricity it produces replaces some of the power generated by the Sherco coal-fired plant that's set to close by 2030.
redlakenationnews.com
St. Paul Public Schools finance chief ousted by superintendent
Marie Schrul, who as chief financial officer for St. Paul Public Schools won praise from parents for trying to ease classroom cuts in budget-cutting times, was fired this week by Superintendent Joe Gothard. No performance-related reason was given, nor was Gothard talking about his decision, but supporters said Schrul's straightforward...
Minnesota governor rolls out plan to fight climate change
EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Tim Walz on Friday rolled out a framework for fighting climate change that shows his proposed direction on the environment if he wins a second term, a sweeping plan that would slash carbon emissions and speed the switchover to electric vehicles. Walz announced the package just a week before early voting starts. Control of the governor’s office and both houses of the divided Legislature are at stake in the election, and Walz has been battered by Republicans for tying Minnesota’s vehicle emissions standards to California’s tough rules. He said he unveiled his plan so close to the election only because it took a long time to complete, but also that campaign season is a good time to “foster conversations” about policy directions. “This issue will transcend whoever’s elected. This issue is not going away. It needs to be addressed,” Walz said. “The urgency is here,” he continued. “We’re moving forward on this. And I think it lets us set up a stark contrast.”
fox9.com
Medical cannabis maker sues Minnesota, alleges ‘irrational discrimination’ over THC edibles
(FOX 9) - In the wake of THC edibles being made legal by the Minnesota Legislature last session, one manufacturer in the state’s medical cannabis program has filed a lawsuit claiming it's being unfairly subjected to regulations that others aren’t – for the exact same products. Vireo...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
willmarradio.com
Taiwan plans to buy 2.7 billion dollars in Minnesota corn and soybeans
(St. Paul, MN) -- Taiwan plans to buy two-point-seven-billion dollars in corn and soybean products from Minnesota farmers. Governor Tim Walz and state officials on Thursday met with members of Taiwan’s agriculture industry to sign Letters of Intent outlining the purchases. State Ag Commissioner Thom Petersen says Taiwan and Minnesota have a strong history of agricultural trade, and these agreements build on that foundation. He says the state looks forward to opening up more trade opportunities for farmers and food and ag companies in the future. Taiwan is Minnesota’s sixth largest export market.
Motorcyclists, drivers urged to use caution at 2022 Fall Flood Run
ST PAUL, Minn. — State officials are urging safety for motorcyclists and motorists along the Mississippi and St. Croix rivers for this Saturday's 2022 Fall Flood Run. Thousands of riders take the annual scenic ride on the Minnesota-Wisconsin border. Saturday's official start and end of the motorcycle fundraiser begins...
Thousands of striking nurses return to work in Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Thousands of nurses returned to work Thursday at Minnesota hospitals following a three-day strike over wage increases and staffing and retention made worse by the coronavirus pandemic. Members of the Minnesota Nurses’ Association at 15 hospitals in the Minneapolis and Duluth areas walked off the job Monday. Nurses could soon learn what impact the strike may have had on efforts to reach a new contract. The Twin Cities Hospitals Group said in a statement Thursday that negotiators were expected to return to talks sometime next week. Some 15,000 nurses at seven health care systems in the Minneapolis and Duluth areas walked out, a number the union says makes it the largest strike ever by private-sector nurses. The affected hospitals recruited temporary nurses to cover for striking union members.
cbs3duluth.com
Employee dies in apparent ‘industrial accident’ in gravel pit near Cloquet
INDUSTRIAL TOWNSHIP, MN -- An investigation is underway after an employee was found dead in a gravel pit in St. Louis County. According to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened Wednesday afternoon in a Northland Constructors gravel pit near Highway 33 and Sunset Lake Drive in Industrial Township, which is north of Cloquet.
Hands-free enforcement consistent in MN over three years since bill passed
MINNEAPOLIS — Vijay Dixit from Eden Prairie was perhaps the most vocal advocate for Minnesota's hands-free bill when it passed in 2019. He lost his daughter Shreya in 2007 to a distracted driving crash. Friday would have been her birthday. "She would be 34. Oh my God, she would...
kelo.com
Minnesota nurses strike ends
MINNEAPOLIS, MN (AP) — A Minnesota nurses strike is over. Thousands of nurses returned to work Thursday at Minnesota hospitals following a three-day strike over wage increases and staffing and retention made worse by the coronavirus pandemic. Members of the Minnesota Nurses’ Association at 15 hospitals in the Minneapolis...
redlakenationnews.com
Why deer crossing signs have disappeared from Minnesota highways
Deer crossing signs once were a common sight on Minnesota highways, but not any more. Over the past decade, the yellow diamond-shaped signs bearing an image of a deer have all but vanished from state roads. It's mainly because drivers didn't heed the warnings to slow down and look for deer, said Chris Smith, a wildlife ecologist with the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT).
boreal.org
Worker killed in gravel pit incident in northern Minnesota
A Culver, Minnesota man was killed in what police describe as an "industrial accident" at a gravel pit Wednesday afternoon. The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office said 40-year-old Brad Wojtysiak was alone at the time of the incident. It remains unclear what caused his death. The sheriff's office was called...
MIX 108
Duluth, MN
10K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
MIX 108 plays the Northland's #1 hit music mix and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Duluth, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 1