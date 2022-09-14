Read full article on original website
Local restaurants adapting amid summer struggles
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A staple restaurant in Columbus announced they will be closing their doors on Saturday. They are not the first Columbus restaurant to fall this summer. The Market in Italian Village announced the news to customers on social media that they would serve their final meal Saturday. The owners would not say […]
Times Gazette
Falling not normal part of aging
The AAA7 is joining the Ohio Department of Aging in recognizing September as Falls Prevention Awareness Month. Did you know that many falls are preventable? If you are caring for an older adult, below are four tips to talk with them about falls from the National Council on Aging. Having the conversation today can help your loved one reduce their risk of a fall.
NBC4 Columbus
Greater Columbus Arts Council working to dress up vacant storefronts in Short North
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Greater Columbus Arts Council is seeking landlords around the Short North and downtown Columbus to display art during the first half of 2023. ArtSpot, as the program is called, will feature about a dozen pieces of art, most of it 3D pieces from local artists, from mid-December to June of next year, said Jami Goldstein, spokeswoman for the Greater Columbus Arts Council. The program seeks to display the art in a vacant storefront in the two commercial corridors.
Feds to provide $50M in food assistance to Ohio
Ohio’s foodbanks say they’re desperate as summer is turning to fall. Demand has skyrocketed with increasing food costs at the same time that their resources have evaporated. And with current supply chain disruptions, they need to order food now if they hope to have it when winter comes. And even though the state is sitting […] The post Feds to provide $50M in food assistance to Ohio appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
NBC4 Columbus
Ohio Kroger union members vote to authorize strike
Watch NBC4 Weather Traffic News Sports Local 4 You Newsletters Contests Jobs About. Kroger union members in central Ohio inched closer to establishing a picket line Friday after a majority rejected the grocery chain’s most recent contract offer and authorized a strike. Full story: https://nbc4i.co/3BLXp5L.
NBC4 Columbus
A new perspective on Opioid use from a doctor
Sponsored content by the Ohio Opioid Education Alliance. Almost weekly, and sometimes daily, you will hear stories in the news about unintentional overdose deaths in our community. And there is often one common link. Fentanyl. The fact is that fentanyl was involved in 81 percent of overdose deaths in 2020. we are getting more perspective of this epidemic from doctor Emily Kauffman with the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center.
3 Great Steakhouses in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you love to go out with your friends and family members then you are in the right spot because that's what this article is all about, three amazing steakhouses that you should visit if you haven't already. All of these great restaurants are great options for both a casual meal with your loved ones as well as for celebrating a special occasion. Are you curious to see if your favorite steakhouse is on the list? Keep on reading to find out.
New Ohio COVID-19 cases fall farther in decline
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday reported 20,552 new COVID-19 cases for the past week, keeping up with a downward trend after a brief spike for the virus. While the state has seen consistently smaller case rates, it has still reported more than 20,000 new COVID-19 cases per week ten times in a row. […]
Cold, COVID or allergies? Fighting back-to-school sickness
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Is it a cold, COVID allergies, or something else? Many parents are asking that question as we’re now a few weeks into the new school year and kids are coming down with the inevitable back-to-school bugs. OhioHealth family and sports medicine physician Dr. Ben Bring said the first and best way […]
Several Northeast Ohio counties remain at CDC's high community level for COVID-19; Cuyahoga still medium as others drop
CLEVELAND — This past week, the state of Ohio saw its lowest COVID-19 caseload in more than two months, and the CDC is taking notice of the improvement. Several counties went from being listed as having "high" community spread of the coronavirus seven days ago to now "medium" spread, including six here in Northeast Ohio. This means health experts no longer recommend wearing face masks for residents of those areas while in indoor public spaces.
Columbus residents spread awareness of sickle cell disease
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — September is dedicated to spreading awareness of sickle cell disease, affecting more than 100,000 people in the U.S. a day, the majority being people of color. For one local mother who lost her child to the disease, it’s led her to raise awareness through local blood drives and organizations here in […]
Orthopedic One to open three new locations, move into new Westerville headquarters in coming months
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Orthopedic One, which currently operates nine physician offices as well as several other therapy service and hospital/surgery centers in the region, is opening three new locations and moving its headquarters. The company also has added five new physicians to its existing practices in recent months, increasing its roster to […]
NBC4 Columbus
Ohio 2022 school report cards posted with a new look
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – For students, school has only been back in session for a few weeks. But for Ohio schools, report cards were posted Thursday morning, with a different system used for ranking K-12 educational institutions than in previous years. https://nbc4i.co/3RP0DLF.
NBC4 Columbus
Two Hilliard teachers recovering after kidney donation surgeries
HILLIARD, Ohio (WCMH) — Two Hilliard City Schools educators are at home on the mend after lifesaving surgeries. Scott Allen has a new kidney thanks to his friend, neighbor and Hilliard City Schools colleague Amy Case. https://nbc4i.co/3UeM2KZ.
columbusfreepress.com
Busting Myths: Why I remain in Columbus despite Columbus. . . .
Columbus Free Press essays, especially those who live far from the city, ask me why I remain in a city without history, identity, city services, or democratic government; in a neighborhood whose decline is fostered by the City and the adjacent mega-university; and in association with the large mismanaged and disorganized university. After 18 years, I first reacted with surprise. Our daily lives are mostly comfortable, especially outside the weekend rumbles of OSU undergraduates. We are settled as retired professionals who planned responsibly. But direct questions from long-time friends give me pause.
myfox28columbus.com
Affordable Housing in Columbus: Where is the money going? More funding to new program
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — "We need 54,000 units to kind of catch up to be ready," Affordable Housing Trust for Columbus and Franklin County President Lark Mallory said. "On an annual basis, I believe the number is 14,000 units need to be built on an annual basis, we have not hit that number, so we are behind the eight ball."
cwcolumbus.com
Operation Warm, Cardinal Health pass out hundreds of winter coats for kids
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Hundreds of kids in the greater Columbus area now have coats to keep warm this winter. Cardinal Health partnered with Operation Warm, a national nonprofit that manufactures coats and shoes for children in need, to pass out over 700 winter coats for children. 32% of...
What’s the best burger chain in Ohio? Here’s a ranking
This Sunday, Sept. 18, is National Cheeseburger Day. Where do you go when you're hankering for this classic American comfort food? TOP Data used GPS tracking data from the largest burger chains and a small survey to serve up an answer for all 50 states.
lara-mom.com
I’ve lived in Ohio for 25 years
There was a time when I considered myself a New Yorker. I was born and raised on Long Island, went to university in upstate New York and spent the first six years of my career in Manhattan. But as of this month, I’ve lived in Ohio for 25 years and...
sciotopost.com
NEW Business: Sole Fresh Sneaker Boutique Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE – New SNEAKER BOUTIQUE coming to Chillicothe, and its grand opening is tomorrow. “Tired of driving outside the city to find the latest kicks? Or ordering online and having to wait weeks for delivery? No worries SOLE FRESH got you covered. Our goal is to bring something new...
