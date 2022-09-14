Read full article on original website
Hungary tightens abortion access with listen to ‘foetal heartbeat’ rule
Fears move will pave way for more restrictions in country where terminations are widely accepted
Legally recognizing 'personhood' of unborn babies will 'harm' 'health' of pregnant women: NY Times guest essay
A New York Times guest essay from pro-abortion author Mary Ziegler exposed the dangers facing the pro-abortion women in America if conservatives find success with their new pro-life strategy: recognizing the "personhood" of unborn babies. If the law were to accept such a premise, Ziegler warned it would be harmful...
Lindsey Graham would hate it if America's abortion laws really were like Europe's
In their pantheon of transparently absurd excuses for their war on reproductive rights, the GOP somehow managed this week to come up with a whopper of new one — they just want America to be more like Europe. With the midterms right around the corner — and sensing perhaps...
How Lindsey Graham’s 15-week abortion ban compares to other countries’ laws
Republican were right to be perplexed by the timing of South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham’s abortion bill. But its substance is not as extreme as some think; many countries have even tougher restrictions on abortion
Texas Gov. Abbott, queen of Netherlands clash over abortion policy
Queen Máxima of the Netherlands butted heads with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott last week over abortion rights in the state. The queen, accompanied by Dutch Minister for Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation Liesje Schreinemacher, spoke with Abbott during a diplomatic visit to the state over the weekend. Queen Máxima...
Arrests at Belgrade EuroPride gathering after ban
Serbian police arrested over 30 people as thousands of LGBTQ activists turned out for Belgrade's EuroPride march on Saturday, despite a government ban. The interior ministry said 31 people were arrested.
