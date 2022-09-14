ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Women's Health

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Fox News

Texas Gov. Abbott, queen of Netherlands clash over abortion policy

Queen Máxima of the Netherlands butted heads with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott last week over abortion rights in the state. The queen, accompanied by Dutch Minister for Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation Liesje Schreinemacher, spoke with Abbott during a diplomatic visit to the state over the weekend. Queen Máxima...
TEXAS STATE
Tyla

Tyla

30K+
Followers
11K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow Tyla for the latest women's entertainment, viral videos, celebrity news & showbiz gossip.

 https://www.tyla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy