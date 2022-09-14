Read full article on original website
BELLVILLE, GIDDINGS HIGH SCHOOLS CELEBRATE HOMECOMING
Homecoming was celebrated Friday night at two area schools. In Bellville, Keren Moreno was named as the 2022 Homecoming Queen. She is the daughter of Galindo Vite and Claudia Moreno. The Brahmas topped Cameron, 49-14. Meanwhile, Giddings crowned Abby Iselt as Homecoming Queen. She is the daughter of Justin Iselt...
THREE PLAYERS AND FORMER COACH TO BE INDUCTED INTO BHS FOOTBALL HALL OF HONOR
Three former outstanding Brenham High School football players and a former coach will be enshrined in the BHS football Hall of Honor at a luncheon Friday, Oct. 28 in the Blinn College Student Center. Luke Poehlmann, Lamont Roberts and Michael Watts will be enshrined in the hall of honor along...
BRENHAM HIGH SCHOOL REVEALS HOMECOMING COURT CANDIDATES
Brenham High School has announced its king and queen candidates for 2022 Homecoming. Members of the queen’s court include Brooke Bentke, Destanee Cooper, Jakayla Fisher, Kaitlyn Foster, Lauren Hook, Brynn Planto, Eliah Powell, Piper Puckett, Meg Rodriquez and Emma Workman. King nominees are Eric Aschenbeck, Noah Childs, Josiah Ferguson,...
NANCY BERRY ELECTED CHAIR OF BLINN COLLEGE FOUNDATION BOARD OF DIRECTORS
The Blinn College Foundation Board of Directors recently elected Nancy Berry, Brazos County Commissioner representing Precinct 3 and former member of the Blinn College District Board of Trustees, its new chair. Sam Sommer, whose term as Foundation Board Chair just concluded, was elected vice-chair, and Kevin Mutscher was elected secretary/treasurer.
BURLESON CO. FAIR OPENS SATURDAY WITH PARADE
Burleson County kicks off its fair season tomorrow (Saturday). Festivities for the fair, themed “Back in the Saddle”, begin with the parade through downtown Caldwell starting at 10 a.m. They continue with the crowning of the Little Miss and Fair Queen on Sunday at 6 p.m. The fair...
NO. 14 BLINN VOLLEYBALL EARNS 20TH WIN OF THE SEASON ON DAY TWO OF BLINN INVITATIONAL
Blinn swept Dallas College-Brookhaven and Dallas-College Eastfield on Friday. The 14th-ranked Blinn College volleyball team continued to roll in the Blinn Invitational with two wins Friday over Dallas College-Brookhaven and Dallas College-Eastfield at the Kruse Center in Brenham, Texas. Both victories were three-set sweeps and improved the Buccaneers to 20-4...
Active shooter protocol, cell phone policy for Katy ISD
KATY, Texas - With more headlines of shootings and hoax calls, conversations have sparked over cell phone usage during an emergency, and questions like, "what is the standard protocol and are parents able to reach their children?" "In 2030 we are going to hit 100,000 students," says Katy ISD Superintendent...
THE RIVERS PROPHETIC CONFERENCE COMING TO NEW BEGINNING MBC THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY
A worship gathering that travels across the country and abroad is coming to Brenham this week. The Rivers Conference will take place tomorrow (Thursday) through Saturday at New Beginning Missionary Baptist Church at 2105 FM 2935. The conference will feature Dr. Dorinda Clark-Cole of the family vocal group The Clark Sisters, local gospel musician Tamesha Pruett-Ray and prophetic coach Sarafina Marvin.
Extra police on campus after 'multiple altercations' at Hightower High School, Fort Bend ISD officials say
MISSOURI CITY, Texas — Fort Bend ISD officials said students and faculty are safe after “multiple altercations” occurred at Hightower High School Friday morning. Hightower High School is on Hurricane Lane near Highway 6 in Missouri City. District officials said law enforcement were on the scene and the school was on“hold” with students and staff inside their rooms and designated areas.
GRAND JURY RETURNS 19 INDICTMENTS
The Washington County Grand Jury met Tuesday of this week and returned 19 indictments. Charles Edward Bartley, 31 of Brenham, was indicted for Assault of a Family Member by Impeding Breath or Circulation. Roland Okeith Branch, 39 of Brenham, was indicted for Sexual Assault of a Child. Nathaniel Earl Davis,...
Host your next watch party at C&J Barbeque
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - C&J Barbeque’s new Bryan location is the perfect place to gather with friends and watch the Texas A&M Football team BTHO their opponents. There are three different party rooms for rent, holding anywhere from 15 people up to 100 people. To rent one of C&J’s party rooms, you can call the Bryan location at 979-822-6033 and speak with any of the managers or the event coordinator, who can book the rooms for you.
College Station City Council Approves Interlocal Agreement With Brazos County To Widen A Stretch Of Greens Prairie Road
An interlocal agreement was approved at the September 8 College Station city council meeting where Brazos County will spend $4.2 million dollars to widen the section of Greens Prairie Road between two improved sections in the city. The city’s capital projects director, Jennifer Cain, said construction will not start for...
Texas A&M Faculty Senate Gets Update A Month After Passing A Resolution Directed At The University’s Administration
Last month, the Texas A&M faculty senate adopted a resolution criticizing the administration for not practicing shared governance with educators. During the September 12 faculty senate meeting, speaker Dale Rice said progress has been made. One example was a meeting with the senate’s executive committee, the president, and other top...
PHOTOS: PVAMU recognizes outstanding staff, faculty with awards ceremony
PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (September 14, 2022) – On Wednesday, September 7, Prairie View A&M University held an appreciation dinner to recognize outstanding faculty and staff. Held in the Willie A. Tempton, Sr. Memorial Student Center Ballroom, the dinner honored awards recipients for the years 2020, 2021 and 2022. The 2020 awards ceremony was canceled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
BRENHAM CITY COUNCIL TO VOTE ON REIMBURSING BAKER KATZ FOR STREET, FACADE IMPROVEMENTS
Several items relating to the Baker Katz shopping center will be brought before the Brenham City Council on Thursday. First will be a resolution to accept the public infrastructure improvements made on Chappell Hill Street, including the widening of the road and the addition of two turn lanes, one on each side of the street.
Dramatic morning unfolds at Brazos County Commissioners Court
A quorum of commissioners was not met Tuesday morning. Court was cancelled, complicating a number of pressing issues.
What you missed this week in notable Bryan-College Station crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Bryan-College Station Eagle. (3) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
Celebrating the life of retired PVAMU professor, Dr. Clinnon Harvey
PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (September 14, 2022) – The Prairie View A&M University community is remembering the life of one of its former professors, Clinnon Harvey, Ed.D., who passed away on August 29, 2022. Before retiring from PVAMU in 2017, Dr. Harvey dedicated more than 45 years of exceptional service to the University. A memorial service will be held in his honor at All Faiths Chapel on Friday, September 16, at 3 p.m.
Davila Middle School student arrested for bringing gun to school
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In a letter sent to Davila Middle School parents, principal Sara Rueda said a female student was arrested Friday for bringing a gun to school. Rueda says the school was notified by the student’s family that she may have the gun and “immediately declared that there was no intent to use it at school.”
Fiestas Patrias Parade & Festival returning to downtown Bryan
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It’ll be a fun weekend as the Fiestas Patrias Parade & Festival makes a return to downtown Bryan Sunday. This will be the first time the event is being held since the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. It starts at noon with a parade beginning at Sandy Point Road and ending at Main Street following along William J. Bryan.
