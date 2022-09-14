ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

San Antonio opens new indoor 'Discover PLAYce'

SAN ANTONIO - Need something to do with the kids this weekend? The San Antonio Zoo has something new for all the knee-high naturalists out there. The Zoo held a special ribbon cutting for its new Discovery Playce, yes that's a place with a "y". It's a fun new indoor,...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Bad Bunny mural created by local artists unveiled in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO –If you're a die-hard Bad Bunny fan or feeling withdrawals after his concert last week, there's a new Bad Bunny mural you'll want to check out in San Antonio!. The new Bad Bunny mural was created by Colton Valentine and Angélica from San Antonio. The mural...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Best Quality Daughter: Out of this world food, great service, clever drinks

SAN ANTONIO – This week I'm taking you to the Pearl for a wonderful experience at Best Quality Daughter. I will tell you, it's really good!. I was pleasantly surprised by the decor throughout the building. It is really beautiful. The outside of the building – it’s one of the old little cottage houses at the Pearl. It’s just gorgeous.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Local college radio station celebrates 100 years of radio in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – KSYM-FM is celebrating their 100th anniversary of being on-air in San Antonio. The free event will take place Friday, Sept. 23, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., at the Longwith Radio, Television and Film Building at the corner of W. Courtland Place and N. Main Avenue on the San Antonio College (SAC) campus.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Latin Grammy award-winning Grupo Firme coming to San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO - Award-Winning band Grupo Firme is coming to San Antonio this November!. The Latin Grammy award-winning group announced that they will be performing at the Alamodome on November 19th. The concert will feature Folklórico dancer as well as Banda, Norteño and Mariachi tracks. Tickets go on...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Twenty San Antonio area veterans make trip of a lifetime to nation's capitol

SAN ANTONIO - A trip of a lifetime for several veterans as they head to Washington D.C. for a very special visit. The 20 veterans and their special escorts are part of an honor flight that will tour the veteran memorials. Some of our country's bravest military heroes will depart from the San Antonio International Airport on their way to D.C. where they will visit the national memorials. The veterans include those who served in World War II, the Korean and Vietnam Wars.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Firefighters made a quick attack after commercial building caught on fire

SAN ANTONIO – Firefighters made a quick attack at a commercial building after it caught on fire overnight. The incident happened at 1039 Basse Road at around 2:48 a.m. Upon arrival, firefighters discovered that smoke and fire were coming from the rear of the building. They were able to quickly gain access to the building and made a fast attack to prevent the fire from spreading.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Couple identified from alleged murder-suicide on the East Side

SAN ANTONIO – The couple has been identified from the murder-suicide Thursday night. The shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. Thursday at a home on Burleson Street close to downtown San Antonio. The husband, 43-year-old Carlos Bautista, and the wife, 43-year-old Yolanda Gisela Lopez, were arguing when Bautista shot Lopez...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Personal care services with Alegre Home Health Care

The quality of life for seniors or people who have disabilities can drastically improve with the help of essential personal care services. Melinda Hinojosa with Alegre Home Health Care with more on the services they provide. Alegre Home Health Care LLC. 4242 E. Piedras Drive, San Antonio. (210) 200-8781. Facebook:...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Man shot twice during road rage incident on the West Side

SAN ANTONIO – A man has been shot twice following an alleged case of road rage, police say. Police responded to reports of a shooting along West Commerce Street on the West Side of town. Investigators tell us a man has been shot twice in the chest during an...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Behind-the-scenes glimpse helps Bexar County elections operation show transparency

SAN ANTONIO - We're less than two months out from the midterm elections and questions continue to be raised about transparency and fairness. In an effort to bolster public confidence in her operation and promote integrity, Bexar County elections administrator Jacque Callanen gave us a behind-the-scenes look today at how the process works and what security measures are in place.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Beyond the Game: Burbank & O'Connor

SAN ANTONIO - Middle and high-school athletes are doing great things for our community. San Antonio Sports and Valero are shining a light on teams who model key values through their actions. This week we salute two schools whose community projects demonstrate Beyond the Game values. In late August, members...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

