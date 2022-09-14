Read full article on original website
Ravens QB Lamar Jackson explains why Dolphins were so effective vs. Baltimore in 2021
The Baltimore Ravens went through a massive number of injuries during the 2021 season. However, in spite of that they managed to fight their way to an 8-3 record through the team’s first 11 weeks, which was the top mark in the AFC. Baltimore exceeded expectations relative to how...
New York Jets at Cleveland Browns: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 2 matchup
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 2 matchup between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns
Lamar Jackson makes end-all statement about Ravens contract situation
Baltimore Ravens star quarterback Lamar Jackson made a final statement on his uncertain contract situation with the team. According to The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec, Jackson said he is done discussing his contract. The Ravens and Lamar Jackson were unable to come to an agreement ahead of the regular season....
NFL Week 2: Saquon Barkley, Joe Burrow ... and the 2-0 Cleveland Browns? What to watch for
USA TODAY Sports previews all 16 Week 2 matchups. Some of the best include the resurgence of Saquon Barkley and the possibility of the 2-0 Browns.
Ravens officially make four roster moves on Wednesday
The Baltimore Ravens lost cornerback Kyle Fuller for the season during their Week 1 victory over the New York Jets on Sunday. Ravens head coach John Harbaugh confirmed on Monday that Fuller suffered a torn ACL, effectively ending his season. However, the team has already made a move to add more depth at the cornerback position.
Ravens WR Rashod Bateman confident that Baltimore offense has big play ability
Coming into the 2022 season, the Baltimore Ravens’ wide receivers were talked about plenty. The trade of Marquise Brown formed questions about how the rest of the team’s wideouts were going to be able to perform. However, Baltimore’s Week 1 victory over the New York Jets showed that the passing offense can still make impact plays, even with young options leading the room.
Cleveland Browns: Jets HC Robert Saleh hilariously describes Myles Garrett
Myles Garrett will be in the news quite a bit leading up to the matchup between the Cleveland Browns and the New York Jets. First it was his own position coach Chris Kiffin who commented on how locked in Garrett was, and now the opposing head coach even recognizes the player he is going against.
The NY Jets’ complete gameplan for defeating Browns
After losing to the Baltimore Ravens in Week 1, the New York Jets have a chance to upset the Cleveland Browns on the road. Before the New York Jets game against the Ravens in Week 1, I wrote that the team had a path to upset Lamar Jackson and Co.
Jets: 4 bold predictions for Week 2 vs. Browns
One week into the NFL season, it feels like the New York Jets are facing a must-win scenario when they visit the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. Ahead of the Jets-Browns game, we’ll be making our Jets Week 2 predictions. Coach Robert Saleh, who has staunchly defended his team throughout...
Steelers injury report: Pittsburgh healthy and ready for Patriots on Sunday
Aside from outisde linebacker T.J. Watt, the Pittsburgh Steelers are at full health heading into Sunday’s game agains the New England Patriots. Pittsburgh did have running back Najee Harris (pectoral), cornerback Levi Wallace (ankle), center Mason Cole (ankle) and linebacker Robert Spillane (eye) had all either missed practice or been limited this week but none are listed on the game status report on Friday.
Cleveland Browns and New York Jets share similar schematic identities
The Cleveland Browns and the New York Jets are as close to schematic mirrors of each other as you can find. When the teams face on Sunday afternoon in Cleveland, both sides of the ball will be very familiar with what the other side normally runs at its core level.
