Wyoming Department of Education Releases 2021-22 School Performance Ratings

The Wyoming Department of Education (WDE) has released its school accountability results for the 2021-22 school year after taking a “two-year hiatus” from reporting results. According to the WDE, the 2018-19 determinations held constant during the 2019-20 and 2020-21 school years. Full results are available by clicking here.
