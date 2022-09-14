ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cherry Hill, NJ

18-year-old playing with gun accidentally shoots, kills friend, investigators say

An 18-year-old was arrested Friday after he fatally shot his friend while they playing with a gun at the friend’s Maple Shade home, investigators said. Officers from the Maple Shade Police Department were called to a home on South Coles Avenue at 3:45 a.m. and were told that 19-year-old Nasiah Carson had been taken to Cooper University Medical Center in Camden by others in the house after the shooting occurred, according to a joint statement from the department and the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office. Carson died shortly after arriving.
Children Airlifted In Bucks County Crash, Police Say

Two children were flown to a nearby hospital following a two-vehicle crash in Bucks County, authorities said. The crash involving a trash truck and SUV happened at the intersection of Route 113 and Minsi Trail in Hilltown Township around 3:10 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 14, local police said. The kids,...
Man arrested for shooting his mom in Porter Square

New Castle County police say a 28-year old man was arrested early Thursday morning, September 15, 2022, at the scene of a shooting in Porter Square. Police arrived on East Weald Avenue around 4:15 a.m. and took Jacob Orchard into custody. Officers said they found a 50-year old woman inside...
2 more suspects charged in N.J. state park shooting, police announce

Authorities in Mercer County announced charges Wednesday against a man and woman that accuse them of shooting at a person on a state park trail last month. Jay Bernard, 46, and Anne Hurchick, 47, each face aggravated assault and firearm charges for the Aug. 24 incident on a Delaware & Raritan Canal State Park trail, Lawrence police said. The person was not injured by the gunfire.
Authorities searching Chester County property that police say could have connection to disappearance of Amanda DeGuio

NOTTINGHAM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) -- Federal, state and local law enforcement are in Nottingham Township. Police say the search might be connected to the disappearance of Amanda DeGuio, an Upper Darby woman who went missing eight years ago.Police have had a stretch of Country Road in extreme southwestern Chester County closed down all day.CBS Philadelphia was right on the Pennsylvania-Maryland line, where a property that an investigator says may be a connection to the DeGuio disappearance has been the intense focus of federal, state, county and local law enforcement.Officers showed up at the property with a sealed search warrant...
County police looking for home improvement fraud suspect

New Castle County Police are looking for a Wilmington man in connection with a home improvement fraud case in the Winterset Farms neighborhood off of Ebright Road. Police said they have an arrest warrant for 59-year old Perren Davis who is believed to have been working in Delaware and Pennsylvania.
Man, 30, shot and killed in Wilmington, police say

WILMINGTON, Del. - Wilmington Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead on Tuesday afternoon. Authorities say that at around 3:39 p.m., officers responded to the 2300 block of North Pine Street for reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, police say they located a 30-year-old man with a...
