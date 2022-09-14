Read full article on original website
Two cities in Pennsylvania have been ranked as the most rat-infested cities in America for 2022Joe MertensPennsylvania State
This New Jersey Farm has One of the Best Apple Orchards in the CountryTravel MavenMedford, NJ
Pennsylvania woman who claimed to be 'best-drunk driver' is now free on bailVictorPhiladelphia, PA
$90 Million Plan Turns Trash into EnergyGregory VellnerFalls Township, PA
Philadelphia Brewing Company Hosts Kegs for Cats in Support of Morris Animal RefugeMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Suspects wanted for armed robbery at Philly Rita's, then trying again days later
A male and female robbed a Rita's in Germantown and days later the male suspect tried again, police say.
South Jersey Pedestrian Struck, Killed By Hit-Run Driver: Police
An unidentified man was struck and killed by a motorist in Camden County, authorities said. On Monday, Sept. 12, at 9:44 p.m., Cherry Hill police responded to Route 70 and East Gate Drive for an injured person lying in the roadway. Police found a man deceased from injuries sustained from...
18-year-old playing with gun accidentally shoots, kills friend, investigators say
An 18-year-old was arrested Friday after he fatally shot his friend while they playing with a gun at the friend’s Maple Shade home, investigators said. Officers from the Maple Shade Police Department were called to a home on South Coles Avenue at 3:45 a.m. and were told that 19-year-old Nasiah Carson had been taken to Cooper University Medical Center in Camden by others in the house after the shooting occurred, according to a joint statement from the department and the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office. Carson died shortly after arriving.
Philadelphia police asking for public's help locating 11-year-old Nahki Jones
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Philadelphia police have issued a call for help to find a little boy. Eleven-year-old Nahki Jones, from the 500 block of South 54th Street, was last seen leaving his house around 8 p.m. Thursday.There is no information on what Nahki was wearing at the time he disappeared. If you have seen Nahki you're urged to call police.
ocscanner.news
BURLINGTON COUNTY: MAN CHARGED WITH KILLING HIS FRIEND IN FRIEND’S HOME AFTER HE ACCIDENTALLY FIRED A GUN
Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw and Maple Shade Police Chief Christopher J. Fletcher announced that an 18-year-old Pemberton Township man has been charged with fatally shooting his friend in the victim’s Maple Shade home early this morning. Jah-son Jones, of the 200 block of Hargrove Avenue, was charged...
WGAL
Police officer shoots, injures armed man in Berks County, officials say
READING, Pa. — A police officer shot and injured an armed man in a Wawa parking lot in Reading, Berks County, on Wednesday afternoon, according to officials. The Berks County District Attorney's office says the shooting happened at the Wawa on the 400 block of Lancaster Avenue around 4:45 p.m.
Atlantic City police investigating shooting
Police are investigating a shooting in Atlantic City. The incident happened in the 1700 of Atlantic Avenue near Dr. Martin Luther King Boulevard. No further information was immediately available. Check back with BreakingAC.com for updates.
Children Airlifted In Bucks County Crash, Police Say
Two children were flown to a nearby hospital following a two-vehicle crash in Bucks County, authorities said. The crash involving a trash truck and SUV happened at the intersection of Route 113 and Minsi Trail in Hilltown Township around 3:10 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 14, local police said. The kids,...
WDEL 1150AM
Man arrested for shooting his mom in Porter Square
New Castle County police say a 28-year old man was arrested early Thursday morning, September 15, 2022, at the scene of a shooting in Porter Square. Police arrived on East Weald Avenue around 4:15 a.m. and took Jacob Orchard into custody. Officers said they found a 50-year old woman inside...
2 more suspects charged in N.J. state park shooting, police announce
Authorities in Mercer County announced charges Wednesday against a man and woman that accuse them of shooting at a person on a state park trail last month. Jay Bernard, 46, and Anne Hurchick, 47, each face aggravated assault and firearm charges for the Aug. 24 incident on a Delaware & Raritan Canal State Park trail, Lawrence police said. The person was not injured by the gunfire.
Armed robbery at Dollar General in North Philadelphia caught on camera
Police say the male suspect approached the cash register and placed a container of lemonade on the counter. He gave the cashier a $10 bill and then pulled out a gun.
Horse Killed, 14-year-old Rider Hurt in Gloucester County, NJ, Hit-and-run Crash
Authorities in Franklin Township, Gloucester County, say a 14-year-old girl was injured and a horse was killed in a hit-and-run crash Tuesday evening. The accident happened just before 8 PM on Monroeville Road, according to the Franklin Township Police Department. Police say the girl, who is from Sicklerville, and a...
Philly police ordered to work 12-hour shifts this weekend to amid surge in fatal shootings
PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Police Department said it will deploy officers on 12-hour patrol shifts this weekend — instead of the typical eight-hour shift — as the late summer surge in gun violence continues to put the city on high alert. “PPD leadership has announced that all...
fox29.com
Police: Three teens sought in Philadelphia armed carjacking of 80-year-old man
FAIRMOUNT - Authorities are searching for three teenagers accused of a broad daylight armed carjacking of an elderly man in Philadelphia's Fairmount neighborhood. Investigators say the gunpoint carjacking happened Sept. 6 on the 800 block of North 26th Street just after 3 p.m. According to police, the teens approached an...
Authorities searching Chester County property that police say could have connection to disappearance of Amanda DeGuio
NOTTINGHAM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) -- Federal, state and local law enforcement are in Nottingham Township. Police say the search might be connected to the disappearance of Amanda DeGuio, an Upper Darby woman who went missing eight years ago.Police have had a stretch of Country Road in extreme southwestern Chester County closed down all day.CBS Philadelphia was right on the Pennsylvania-Maryland line, where a property that an investigator says may be a connection to the DeGuio disappearance has been the intense focus of federal, state, county and local law enforcement.Officers showed up at the property with a sealed search warrant...
WDEL 1150AM
County police looking for home improvement fraud suspect
New Castle County Police are looking for a Wilmington man in connection with a home improvement fraud case in the Winterset Farms neighborhood off of Ebright Road. Police said they have an arrest warrant for 59-year old Perren Davis who is believed to have been working in Delaware and Pennsylvania.
Police: Man Dies from Self-inflicted Gunshot Wound in Ocean County, NJ
Authorities in Ocean County say a man recently died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Officials with the Jackson Township Police Department say their officers responded to a home on Jackson Mills Road near the border with Freehold for a report of a person who had sustained a gunshot wound. Upon...
fox29.com
Man, 30, shot and killed in Wilmington, police say
WILMINGTON, Del. - Wilmington Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead on Tuesday afternoon. Authorities say that at around 3:39 p.m., officers responded to the 2300 block of North Pine Street for reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, police say they located a 30-year-old man with a...
Part of Route 206 closed following large fire that gutted two buildings, cops say
A section of Route 206 in Lawrence remained closed Friday morning after a fire destroyed two buildings at the rear of a large property in the Mercer County township, officials said. Neither building was occupied, nor was the main home at the front of the property, Lawrence police Capt. Joe...
Comments / 0