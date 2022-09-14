ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Jameis Winston Makes His Thoughts On Buccaneers Very Clear

Jameis Winston is set to face off against his former team this weekend. The now-Saints quarterback was selected by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2015 draft. After failing to bring his team to the postseason in his first five NFL seasons, he was replaced by Tom Brady in 2020.
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Ravens-Dolphins Notebook: Dobbins Could Make Debut

While Ravens coach John Harbaugh obviously declined to reveal what players might be available for the Week 2 game against the Miami Dolphins because of competitive reasons, the Injury Report provided some insight into the team's personnel for the game. Both running back J.K. Dobbins was a full participant at...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Ryan
Person
Tim Hasselbeck
Person
Jeff Hafley
ESPN

NFL Week 2 injuries: Updates on Allen Lazard, Alvin Kamara, Damien Williams and others

As Week 2 of the NFL season continues, injuries have caused teams to dig into their depth charts and make a few changes to their rotations. The Dallas Cowboys suffered a massive loss in Week 1 after quarterback Dak Prescott fractured his right thumb against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Owner and general manager Jerry Jones said Prescott will not go on the injured reserve list as the team wants him "to be a consideration for playing for us within the next four games."
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#College Football#Bci Debates
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Greg Schiano is hopeful to give Rutgers football fans more reasons to travel

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Two weeks ago, several thousand Rutgers football fans hit the road for the season-opening win at Boston College. On Saturday at Temple, there is buzz that the number could be doubled for the away fans. The last time Rutgers played in Lincoln Financial Field at Temple was in 2012. At the time, the over 35,000 in attendance was the third-largest crowd in Temple’s history. Over half of that attendance was there to support a ranked Rutgers program. Saturday’s traveling support may not reach that level or those numbers. But it could still be impressive and might be close to...
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy