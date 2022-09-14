Read full article on original website
Seahawks LB Jordyn Brooks Reveals Challenges of Defending 49ers QB Trey Lance
Sunday marks 49ers quarterback Trey Lance's first start against the Seahawks, but not his first appearance, giving Seattle an idea of what to expect entering the Week 2 matchup.
Jameis Winston Makes His Thoughts On Buccaneers Very Clear
Jameis Winston is set to face off against his former team this weekend. The now-Saints quarterback was selected by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2015 draft. After failing to bring his team to the postseason in his first five NFL seasons, he was replaced by Tom Brady in 2020.
Ravens-Dolphins Notebook: Dobbins Could Make Debut
While Ravens coach John Harbaugh obviously declined to reveal what players might be available for the Week 2 game against the Miami Dolphins because of competitive reasons, the Injury Report provided some insight into the team's personnel for the game. Both running back J.K. Dobbins was a full participant at...
Colts, Jaguars Week 2 Preview: Matt Ryan Leads Offense Into Already-Crucial Matchup
It's only the second game of the season but the Colts already need a win in a significant way on the road this Sunday against the Jaguars.
Jameis Winston lands on injury report ahead of Week 2
Jameis Winston led the New Orleans Saints to a fantastic comeback against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 1. Unfortunately, it appears as if he may have picked up an injury along the way that could throw his status for the Saints Week 2 contest against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in doubt.
NFL Week 2 injuries: Updates on Allen Lazard, Alvin Kamara, Damien Williams and others
As Week 2 of the NFL season continues, injuries have caused teams to dig into their depth charts and make a few changes to their rotations. The Dallas Cowboys suffered a massive loss in Week 1 after quarterback Dak Prescott fractured his right thumb against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Owner and general manager Jerry Jones said Prescott will not go on the injured reserve list as the team wants him "to be a consideration for playing for us within the next four games."
Former Eagles Jalen Reagor, Jordan Hicks Return to Philadelphia as Vikings
Now with the Vikings, Reagor admitted that he'd love to enact some revenge on his old team.
Week 2 Injury Roundup: Mac Jones, Najee Harris Trending Up
Breaking down the injuries of relevant fantasy players ahead of Week 2.
Greg Schiano is hopeful to give Rutgers football fans more reasons to travel
PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Two weeks ago, several thousand Rutgers football fans hit the road for the season-opening win at Boston College. On Saturday at Temple, there is buzz that the number could be doubled for the away fans. The last time Rutgers played in Lincoln Financial Field at Temple was in 2012. At the time, the over 35,000 in attendance was the third-largest crowd in Temple’s history. Over half of that attendance was there to support a ranked Rutgers program. Saturday’s traveling support may not reach that level or those numbers. But it could still be impressive and might be close to...
Buccaneers Provide Injury Update for Wide Receiver Chris Godwin
The Tampa Bay wideout tweaked his hamstring in last week’s season opener against the Cowboys.
