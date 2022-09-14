PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Two weeks ago, several thousand Rutgers football fans hit the road for the season-opening win at Boston College. On Saturday at Temple, there is buzz that the number could be doubled for the away fans. The last time Rutgers played in Lincoln Financial Field at Temple was in 2012. At the time, the over 35,000 in attendance was the third-largest crowd in Temple’s history. Over half of that attendance was there to support a ranked Rutgers program. Saturday’s traveling support may not reach that level or those numbers. But it could still be impressive and might be close to...

NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO