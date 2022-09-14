Read full article on original website
upstatebusinessjournal.com
On the Move: Alex Conde
Alex Conde was appointed chief people officer with ScanSource, a hybrid distributor connecting devices to the cloud, based in Greenville. He will lead the company’s global people and culture team, focusing on advancing ScanSource’s talent and recruitment strategies, culture-focused initiatives and overall people success. Conde served as president...
bloomberglaw.com
South Carolina Hospital Loses Bid for Medicare Status Change
Secretary reasonably interpreted hospital distance requirement. HHS properly denied a South Carolina hospital’s application for a classification change that would have increased its Medicare reimbursements, because the hospital didn’t qualify as a “sole community hospital,” a Washington, D.C. federal court said. The Secretary of Health and...
FOX Carolina
Global company coming to Laurens Co., new jobs created
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Governor’s Office says a global industry called Europastry will establish operations in Laurens County. Gov. McMaster says Europastry is a world leader in baked goods, and the company’s $23M investment will create 155 new jobs. McMaster says the company, which is...
WYFF4.com
Greenville, South Carolina auction house sets world record with sale of 'holy grail' antique sign
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A Greenville-based auction house just set a new world record after selling what's being called the "holy grail" of antique signs. In a late August auction at the Donaldson Center, Richmond Auctions sold a gasoline sign from the 1920s for $1.5 million, shattering the previous record of $400,000.
upstatebusinessjournal.com
On the Move: Sam Parrott
Sam Parrott joined Spartanburg Area Conservancy as executive director. He served as stewardship director of Three Rivers Land Trust, a 15-county organization in North Carolina.
upstatebusinessjournal.com
New to the Street: The Southern Bank
The Southern Bank offers business and consumer checking and savings accounts, loans and treasury services. This branch includes a double-lane drive-thru, ATM and a night drop.
upstatebusinessjournal.com
Revel Event Center building is on the market
The building housing the Revel Event Center and Stone Pin Company in Greenville is on the market, brokerage Avison Young announced Sept. 15. Located at 304 E. Stone Ave., this two-story, 17,000-square-foot building features:. 8,500 square feet of event space. A boutique bowling alley with six bowling lanes, a bar...
Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease detected in Greeville Co.
According to the Clemson University Veterinary Diagnostic Center in Columbia, rabbits from a Greenville County homestead have tested positive for Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease for the first time in South Carolina.
upstatebusinessjournal.com
City Planning Commission: Rezoning approved for Keys Drive; Chestnut Street annexation deferred
Here’s a recap of the Sept. 15 meeting of Greenville’s Planning Commission. The board approved plans to annex and rezone 5.5 acres located at 1067 Keys Drive from R-20 single-family residential to R-9 a single-family residential. This was approved with no comments from the board. Deferred: Annexation and...
New development would bring hotel, hundreds of apartments to downtown Greenville
A new development planned for Greenville is expected to add hundreds of new apartments to downtown, along with a hotel.
WYFF4.com
Lawsuit against Rockstar Cheer in South Carolina names more coaches, says abuse was repeatedly reported
GREER, S.C. — The attorneys who filed the federal lawsuit against Rockstar Cheer in South Carolina have expanded the lawsuit, adding multiple new accusers and naming multiple coaches. This story began on Aug. 22 when Scott Foster, the owner and founder of Rockstar Cheerleading and Dance in Greer, died...
golaurens.com
Clinton City Council adds policy after $3.5 millon overspent from RSA
Clinton City Council has stopped short of ordering a forensic audit, but it remains concerned about money that it thought it had but does not have in the Rate Stabilization Account. That money was supposed to keep electric rates stable when the city’s electricity supplier, Piedmont Municipal Power Agency, dissolves....
golaurens.com
County Council files objection to closing road near Waterloo
Laurens County has filed an official objection to a request before the SC Department of Transportation to close Cedar Grove Church Road near Waterloo. Three of the six people who spoke during public comments at the Sept. 13 council meeting expressed opposition to closing the road. They told council that the land owner that wants the road closed lives in North Carolina, and that person’s desire should not supersede the people who live there. The county’s objection cites emergency medical and law enforcement travel concerns for the area.
gsabizwire.com
Spartanburg Day School Appoints Dave Skeen Next Head of School
SPARTANBURG, S.C. – Dave Skeen has been appointed as Spartanburg Day School’s eighth Head of School, effective July 1, 2023. The SDS Board of Trustees announced the appointment Monday. Board of Trustees President Jaime Wall called Skeen a “visionary and gifted leader who also has the heart of...
The Post and Courier
2 eastside Spartanburg plazas get revitalization plans
SPARTANBURG — Two retail plazas across from one another in east Spartanburg are set to get new facades, amenities and additional tenants. Partners and developers involved in revamping Webber Square and Le Baron Plaza have plans to complete the projects by next year. Webber Square is a 26,000-square-foot neighborhood...
FOX Carolina
How to watch live state funeral for Queen Elizabeth II
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A state funeral will be held Monday for Queen Elizabeth II. Here’s when and where you can watch live coverage as the world celebrates the life of the United Kingdom’s longest-serving monarch. Below is timeline of scheduled events on Monday. Please note all...
WYFF4.com
Highway 14 bridge closed by South Carolina Department of Transportation
GREER, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Transportation has closed the Highway 14 bridge in Landrum, according to the Gowensville Fire Department. This is the bridge just west (northbound toward Landrum) of Highway 414. "This was done very quickly with little notification," the fire department posted on Facebook.
WYFF4.com
Celebrities in town for Euphoria festival in Greenville, South Carolina
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Euphoria, a food, wine and music festival, in Greenville, South Carolina, kicks off Friday and continues through the weekend. The annual four-day event shines a spotlight on culinary excellence and the charm for which Greenville is known. (Video above: Throwback to 2016 when Weather Channel's Jim...
Two Upstate schools named Blue Ribbon Award Winners
Five schools around South Carolina have garnered national honors, two of them from here in the Upstate. Brashier Middle College Charter High School in Simpsonville and Mitchell Road in Elementary in Greenville are those two.
