As reported by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office Monday, Sept. 12:. On 09-06-22 a deputy on patrol stopped a vehicle on Duginski Rd. and N. Mill St. in the Town of Merrill for a defective exhaust. Upon contacting the driver, a Wausau man, 38, he was found to have an open warrant through Walworth County. The subject was arrested for the warrant and also cited for operating on a suspended driver’s license.

5 DAYS AGO