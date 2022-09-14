Read full article on original website
After Hwy. 29 crash, search is on for possibly armed Wausau man considered dangerous
Police are searching for a 20-year-old Wausau man they consider dangerous and potentially armed and suicidal who was allegedly involved in a three-vehicle crash on Hwy. 29, according to sheriff’s officials. The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Department received an alert from Marathon County regarding the man, identified as Chad Myszka,...
antigotimes.com
Antigo Police & Langlade County Sheriff Reports for 9/19/22
Officers responded to report of drugs at Antigo High School. A subject was in possession of marijuana. A female subject came to the Safety Building to report that her bicycle had been stolen from her back yard on Clermont Street. The bicycle was described as an old fashioned style, with a basket cup holder and a phone holder.
cwbradio.com
Man Arrested After Domestic Disturbance in Wausau Appears in Marathon County Court
A man arrested in Wausau after a domestic disturbance incident appeared in Marathon County Court. According to the Wausau Police Department, they responded to the 4800 block of Rachel Lane in the City of Wausau for a report of a domestic disturbance. A man, 32-year-old Pao Vang, was alleged to have pointed a gun at his girlfriend and fired a single shot. No one was hit by the bullet.
WSAW
Wausau School District, police investigating fight between student and teacher captured by cellphone video
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau School District and Wausau Police Department are both investigating a physical fight involving a student and teacher. The fight happened on Wednesday, Sept. 14 during school hours. Wausau Police said the incident was reported to police and school administration that day. Meanwhile, the Wausau...
WBAY Green Bay
State investigators remove drug waste from Manawa apartment complex
MANAWA, Wis. (WBAY) - Manawa Police say state investigators removed “drug waste” from an apartment building Tuesday. At about 2:52 p.m., police received a call from an apartment manager in the 400 block of Center Street. A cleaning employee had located “drug equipment” in a garbage can in a common area bathroom.
tomahawkleader.com
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Report: Sept. 12, 2022
As reported by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office Monday, Sept. 12:. On 09-06-22 a deputy on patrol stopped a vehicle on Duginski Rd. and N. Mill St. in the Town of Merrill for a defective exhaust. Upon contacting the driver, a Wausau man, 38, he was found to have an open warrant through Walworth County. The subject was arrested for the warrant and also cited for operating on a suspended driver’s license.
Wausau area births, Sept. 15
Marcus Murphy and Montana Vandergeest announce the birth of their son Myles Thomas, born at 12:13 a.m. Sept. 6, 2022. Myles weighed 6 pounds, 10 ounces. Alex and Dana Gruling announce the birth of their son Watson Anthony, born at 8:05 a.m. Sept. 6, 2022. Watson weighed 7 pounds, 10 ounces.
antigotimes.com
Watch Out for Riders: Tips on Sharing the Road
According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, approximately 100 motorcyclists are killed and more than 2,500 are injured each year in Wisconsin traffic crashes. Last September, Wisconsin saw a total of 314 crashes resulting in 17 fatalities and 267 injuries. This weekend, drivers may experience an increase in motorcycle traffic...
Video captures fight between Wausau East student and teacher
Wausau school officials are reviewing what they describe as a “concerning incident” between a student and teacher at East High School. In a news release, the Wausau School District announced an investigation is underway. No additional information was released in order to protect the student, officials said. As...
Portion of Wausau’s North First Avenue to temporarily close
WAUSAU – North First Avenue between Stewart Avenue and Callon Street in the city of Wausau will be closed to traffic on Sept. 20 for sanitary sewer utility work, the city announced today. A detour will be posted for northbound North First Avenue traffic using Stewart Avenue west to...
Wausau area obituaries September 14, 2022
Janice Lorraine Voigt, 76, of Wausau, passed away in her daughter’s arms on Wednesday, September 7, 2022 in Cypress, Texas after losing her long fought battle with Alzheimer’s. Jan was born on March 29, 1946 at the Wausau Hospital to Gilbert and Lorna (Voigt) Graveen of Hamburg where...
spmetrowire.com
Plover tax preparer sentenced to federal prison time
A Plover man has been sentenced to eight months in federal prison for filing fraudulent tax returns. James Canfield, 74, was sen...
antigotimes.com
Langlade County Ice Age Trail Chapter Fall Hike
An early fall hike on the Ice Age National Scenic Trail in Langlade County is Saturday, September 24th.The hike organized by the Langlade County Ice Age Trail Chapter is open to the public. Interested persons and groups should meet 10 a. m. at the Kettlebowl Ski Hill parking lot. Participants...
wtmj.com
Travel Wisconsin: Unique Dining & Supper Clubs
From crispy fried perch to succulent prime rib paired with a brandy old fashioned, the supper club is as Wisconsin as it gets. Here’s to savoring the classics and discovering unexpected takes on familiar favorites. Find outstanding service at Buck-A-Neer Supper Club outside Marshfield (Marathon County) For nearly 50...
WJFW-TV
The Bell Receives a New Home in Annual Rhinelander-Antigo Football Game
ANTIGO, Wisc. (WJFW)- Friday nights are usually ones for high school football, but that doesn't stop a rivalry game from taking place a day early. Rhinelander headed to Antigo to play in the 88th Bell Game. Rhinelander got their first win of the year last week and came in to...
Wausau school board member raises concern over proposed Title IX change on school athletics, curriculum
Wausau School Board member Lee Webster on Monday warned that a proposed rule change in Title IX related to students’ gender identity could have a direct impact on athletics programs and curriculum at the district. Webster, who is legislative liaison for the board, gave a legislative update from Wausau...
WJFW-TV
Kelly Castle opens its doors for the Fall Ride
TOMAHAWK - Area attraction Kelley Castle has opened its doors to the public, but only for the weekend. Coinciding with Fall Ride, the authentic castle is open through Sunday. Built by Northwoods resident Pete Kelley, the castle has been an ongoing project since 1987. The castle is located on Rice Road in Tomahawk and expects to see several hundred visitors.
