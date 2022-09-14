Laurel County Sheriff John Root says Deputy Brian France was dispatched to a business parking lot off West Laurel Road where a man was reportedly acting erratic, talking to himself, rolling on the ground, slinging his arms, and throwing things. A woman who works at a nearby store was afraid to get out of her car to open the store and called 911 dispatch. Deputy France arrived to find 38-year-old Ryan Morgan and determined that he was under the influence. During his arrest, Morgan refused to get into the patrol car and had to be assisted in. Morgan was charged with disorderly conduct and public intoxication – controlled substances. He was lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.

