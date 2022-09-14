ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kelly Rowland Dazzles in Photos From Beyonce’s 41st Birthday Party

By Starr Bowenbank
 3 days ago

Beyoncé turned one year older on Sept. 4, but didn’t roll out her birthday celebrations until Sept. 10, when the singer threw a massive bash. In line with her recently released album Renaissance , the “Break My Soul” singer went with a disco theme for her party and invited some of her closest friends to the event, including longtime friend and fellow Destiny’s Child member Kelly Rowland .

Rowland shared a series on images from the event to her Instagram and Twitter pages. In the photos, the singer wore a silver, sequined, fringed two-piece set consisting of a one-shoulder crop top and shorts. “BB’s BIRTHDAY EXTRAVAGNZA!!! Fun TIMES!!!” she captioned one set of photos on Instagram.

Rowland also shared a snap of herself donning a stunning head piece that featured glittering silver rhinestones, which fit the disco-themed party. The image led fans to leave comments about how much she looks like the late disco icon Donna Summer.

Ahead of the big shindig, Rowland shared photos of herself with Beyoncé on Bey’s actual birthday, along with a sweet message for her friend. “HAPPY BIRTHDAY SIS! Love you forever & EVER, and after that!! #BDAY!!! she captioned photos of them together in previous years on Instagram .

Other celebrity guests at Beyoncé’s birthday included husband Jay-Z, Drake, Kim and Khloé Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Tristan Thompson, Offset, Michael B. Jordan, Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox, Lizzo, Adele, Zendaya, Ciara, Kerry Washington and more. While Rowland — as well as the other celebrities in attendance at the event — posted images of her party outfit, Beyoncé herself has yet to make any posts about her birthday party.

See Rowland’s photos from Beyoncé’s 41st birthday bash below.

