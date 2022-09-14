Read full article on original website
Related
MLB insider estimates Aaron Judge contract to eclipse $300 million, Jacob deGrom to break Max Scherzer salary
MLB insider Jeff Passan estimates Aaron Judge’s contract to eclipse $300 million this winter, and Jacob deGrom to break Max Scherzer’s salary record.
Agency Just Terminated Its Relationship With Star MLB Pitcher
The Creative Arts Agency (CAA) has terminated its relationship with Guardians pitcher Zach Plesac, per MLB Network insider Jon Heyman. Last year, Plesac missed a significant chunk of games after he injured his thumb by "aggressively ripping off his shirt" in frustration. Earlier this month, the 27-year-old pitcher broke his hand punching the mound after giving up a home run.
MLB・
New York Mets legend John Stearns dies aged 71 as MLB teams pay tribute to four-time All-Star
FORMER New York Mets star John Stearns has passed away at the age of 71. A four-time All-Star, Stearns was known as 'Bad Dude' and played for the Mets between 1975 to 1984. The catcher was also a talented football player in college and was drafted by the Buffalo Bills in the 1973 NFL Draft.
Dodgers News: Andrew Friedman Touches on Clayton Kershaw’s Future in LA
As the clubhouse celebration died down on Tuesday night, Dodger insider David Vassegh caught up with president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman, the architect of the best team in baseball. Vassegh asked Friedman about Clayton Kershaw, who threw seven shutout innings in the clinching game and has a 2.44 ERA...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sacramento Kings Waive Former Duke Star
Recently, the Sacramento Kings waived former Duke star DJ Steward.
BT takes his turn to play Yankees GM: Stanton, Hicks, Donaldson, gone
Brandon Tierney played Yankees GM on Friday, and says he will be trading two Bombers with big contracts in Giancarlo Stanton and Josh Donaldson.
Potential Broadcast Partner For LIV Golf Has Reportedly Emerged
At first, LIV Golf seemed like a curiosity, but the fledgling Saudi-backed series has been able to lure away some major PGA Tour pros. With LIV looking like it will continue to be a player on the golf landscape, the organization is looking to secure a television rights deal. According to Front Office Sports, FOX has emerged as the "leading contender."
GOLF・
Former Mets All-Star Catcher John Stearns Dies
Nicknamed “Bad Dude,” the former No. 2 draft pick spent almost all of his career in New York.
RELATED PEOPLE
Longtime NFL Reporter Announces He's Leaving ESPN
For nearly a decade New Orleans Saints insider Mike Triplett has called ESPN his home. But it appears that his time with the Worldwide Leader in Sports is coming to an end. On Wednesday, Triplett announced that today will be his final day at ESPN. He called it a dream to work with the company since he was a teenager and loved his experience working there.
FOX Sports
Albert Pujols' Cardinals comeback shows some books have happy endings
The old man walked slowly. As Albert Pujols waddled — harsh, but the only way to correctly describe it — his way toward the home dugout at the Cardinals' spring training stadium, he conjured up memories of the past and apprehensions about the future. His laborious gait did...
Cubs pull off something nobody else in MLB has done this year
The pitching was supposed to be impenetrable, the task impossible. Just not the way anyone who has followed National League baseball this year could imagine. Behind stout starting pitching performances from Javier Assad, Adrian Sampson and Drew Smyly, the Cubs went to New York and swept a Mets team with the second-best record in the league — and All-Stars Chris Bassitt and Jacob deGrom starting the first two games.
thecomeback.com
MLB world reacts to death of four-time All-Star
The Major League Baseball world lost one of its all-time great players on Friday as longtime New York Mets star catcher John Stearns has passed away at the age of 71. MLB insider and columnist Jon Heyman of the New York Post announced the news of Stearns’ death on Twitter on Monday morning.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Sports
Report: Rodón interested in signing with Cubs in free agency
San Francisco Giants pitcher Carlos Rodón reportedly is "interested" in returning to Chicago to pitch for the Cubs, NBC Sports Chicago's David Kaplan reported. "And guess who else is interested in the Cubs? Carlos Rodón. Yes. Loved pitching in Chicago. Knows that the Cubs are a team with some players coming out of the system, and they need a top-of-the-rotation arm," Kaplan said on his YouTube show "reKap."
numberfire.com
Patrick Wisdom riding pine Friday afternoon for Cubs
Chicago Cubs infielder Patrick Wisdom is not in the starting lineup for Friday afternoon's series opener against right-hander German Marquez and the Colorado Rockies. Wisdom will sit after going 1-for-12 with an RBI and five strikeouts over the last three games. David Bote will shift to third base and bat fifth while Zach McKinstry replaces Wisdom in the lineup to play second base and lead off the order. Christopher Morel will bat ninth after leading off last game.
numberfire.com
Kyle Stowers sitting Wednesday for Orioles
Baltimore Orioles outfielder Kyle Stowers is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's series finale against left-hander Patrick Corbin and the Washington Nationals. Austin Hays will move to left field in place of Stowers and lead off the order. Anthony Santander will be in the other corner of the outfield and bat out of the cleanup spot. Jesus Aguilar will replace Stowers in the lineup to be the designated hitter and No. 6 batter.
Pistons Reportedly Signing Former Pacers Player
According to James Edwards III of The Athletic, the Detroit Pistons signed former Indiana Pacers player Keifer Sykes.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Dodgers News: A Positive Update on an Injured All-Star
Finally, Dave Roberts had a more positive update on this Dodger starter.
Cubs Select Jared Young
The Cubs have selected the contract of infielder/outfielder Jared Young, per Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune. Outfielder Rafael Ortega is going on the 60-day IL in a corresponding move after fracturing his finger last night. Young, 27, was a 15th-round selection of the Cubs in 2017 and has been...
Kopech's slider isn't bad, but it needs some re-shaping
Editor's Note: "Michael Kopech's slider isn't bad, but it needs some re-shaping" originally appeared on Sox on 35th. Jordan Lazowski of Sox On 35th will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports Chicago's White Sox coverage for the 2022 season. You can read more of their coverage at SoxOn35th.com, and follow them on Twitter at @SoxOn35th.
Eloy Jiménez has been one of MLB's best hitters since break
When Eloy Jiménez stepped up for his first plate appearance Tuesday, the NBC Sports Chicago broadcast aired a graphic showing the White Sox slugger’s second half numbers. Jiménez not only has been red-hot at the plate since the All-Star break, but what he’s done over the last two months or so has him in exclusive company.
NBC Sports Chicago
Chicago, IL
14K+
Followers
15K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Get Bears, Blackhawks, Bulls, Cubs and White Sox breaking news, scores, updates, interviews and more 24 hours a day about your favorite Chicago teams.https://www.nbcsports.com/chicago/
Comments / 1