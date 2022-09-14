ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

The Spun

Agency Just Terminated Its Relationship With Star MLB Pitcher

The Creative Arts Agency (CAA) has terminated its relationship with Guardians pitcher Zach Plesac, per MLB Network insider Jon Heyman. Last year, Plesac missed a significant chunk of games after he injured his thumb by "aggressively ripping off his shirt" in frustration. Earlier this month, the 27-year-old pitcher broke his hand punching the mound after giving up a home run.
The Spun

Potential Broadcast Partner For LIV Golf Has Reportedly Emerged

At first, LIV Golf seemed like a curiosity, but the fledgling Saudi-backed series has been able to lure away some major PGA Tour pros. With LIV looking like it will continue to be a player on the golf landscape, the organization is looking to secure a television rights deal. According to Front Office Sports, FOX has emerged as the "leading contender."
The Spun

Longtime NFL Reporter Announces He's Leaving ESPN

For nearly a decade New Orleans Saints insider Mike Triplett has called ESPN his home. But it appears that his time with the Worldwide Leader in Sports is coming to an end. On Wednesday, Triplett announced that today will be his final day at ESPN. He called it a dream to work with the company since he was a teenager and loved his experience working there.
NBC Sports Chicago

Cubs pull off something nobody else in MLB has done this year

The pitching was supposed to be impenetrable, the task impossible. Just not the way anyone who has followed National League baseball this year could imagine. Behind stout starting pitching performances from Javier Assad, Adrian Sampson and Drew Smyly, the Cubs went to New York and swept a Mets team with the second-best record in the league — and All-Stars Chris Bassitt and Jacob deGrom starting the first two games.
thecomeback.com

MLB world reacts to death of four-time All-Star

The Major League Baseball world lost one of its all-time great players on Friday as longtime New York Mets star catcher John Stearns has passed away at the age of 71. MLB insider and columnist Jon Heyman of the New York Post announced the news of Stearns’ death on Twitter on Monday morning.
NBC Sports

Report: Rodón interested in signing with Cubs in free agency

San Francisco Giants pitcher Carlos Rodón reportedly is "interested" in returning to Chicago to pitch for the Cubs, NBC Sports Chicago's David Kaplan reported. "And guess who else is interested in the Cubs? Carlos Rodón. Yes. Loved pitching in Chicago. Knows that the Cubs are a team with some players coming out of the system, and they need a top-of-the-rotation arm," Kaplan said on his YouTube show "reKap."
numberfire.com

Patrick Wisdom riding pine Friday afternoon for Cubs

Chicago Cubs infielder Patrick Wisdom is not in the starting lineup for Friday afternoon's series opener against right-hander German Marquez and the Colorado Rockies. Wisdom will sit after going 1-for-12 with an RBI and five strikeouts over the last three games. David Bote will shift to third base and bat fifth while Zach McKinstry replaces Wisdom in the lineup to play second base and lead off the order. Christopher Morel will bat ninth after leading off last game.
numberfire.com

Kyle Stowers sitting Wednesday for Orioles

Baltimore Orioles outfielder Kyle Stowers is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's series finale against left-hander Patrick Corbin and the Washington Nationals. Austin Hays will move to left field in place of Stowers and lead off the order. Anthony Santander will be in the other corner of the outfield and bat out of the cleanup spot. Jesus Aguilar will replace Stowers in the lineup to be the designated hitter and No. 6 batter.
MLB Trade Rumors

Cubs Select Jared Young

The Cubs have selected the contract of infielder/outfielder Jared Young, per Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune. Outfielder Rafael Ortega is going on the 60-day IL in a corresponding move after fracturing his finger last night. Young, 27, was a 15th-round selection of the Cubs in 2017 and has been...
NBC Sports Chicago

Kopech's slider isn't bad, but it needs some re-shaping

Editor's Note: "Michael Kopech's slider isn't bad, but it needs some re-shaping" originally appeared on Sox on 35th. Jordan Lazowski of Sox On 35th will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports Chicago's White Sox coverage for the 2022 season. You can read more of their coverage at SoxOn35th.com, and follow them on Twitter at @SoxOn35th.
NBC Sports Chicago

Eloy Jiménez has been one of MLB's best hitters since break

When Eloy Jiménez stepped up for his first plate appearance Tuesday, the NBC Sports Chicago broadcast aired a graphic showing the White Sox slugger’s second half numbers. Jiménez not only has been red-hot at the plate since the All-Star break, but what he’s done over the last two months or so has him in exclusive company.
