In White Folks News: Brett Favre Reportedly Sneakily Siphoned Off $5 Million In Welfare Funds For Volleyball Stadium At Daughter’s School
Brett Favre’s texts reveal collaborative plans with Mississippi Governor Phil Bryant to take $5 million welfare funds for volleyball stadium
CNBC
'Santa came today': Brett Favre texts show his role in Mississippi welfare scandal
Newly released text messages from NFL Hall of Famer Brett Favre show he was much more involved than previously known in pushing for millions of federal welfare dollars to be diverted from helping poor families to instead pay for a new volleyball facility at the school where his daughter played the sport.
Former Packers Quarterback Brett Favre Allegedly Used Welfare Funds for College Volleyball Stadium
Favre allegedly coordinated with state officials to direct $5 million meant to help residents of Mississippi towards funding a volleyball stadium at the University of Southern Mississippi Former NFL quarterback Brett Favre and ex-Mississippi Governor Phil Bryant allegedly plotted together to use welfare funds meant for poor residents in Mississippi to build a new volleyball stadium, according to an investigative report from Mississippi Today. Based on never-before-seen text messages sent between Favre and Bryant from 2017 to 2019, it was revealed that the former Packers quarterback, 52,...
Why haven't Charges been brought against Bryant and Favre?
Millions of dollars are missing from the Mississippi Welfare Fund. According to reports from multiple news outlets, including Jackson, Mississippi's local ABC Channel, text messages have been released between former Governor Phil Bryant and former NFL Hall of Famer Brett Favre regarding the fraudulent use of millions of welfare dollars.
Shannon Sharpe Blasts Brett Favre Over Fraud Case
NFL legend and FS1 host Shannon Sharpe verbally eviscerated Brett Favre Wednesday over his connection to the ongoing Mississippi fraud case. Sharpe voiced his displeasure with Favre on “Skip and Shannon: Undisputed,” saying that the Hall of Fame quarterback would have to be a “crazy mofo” to steal from the underserved.
Brian Murphy: Favre, Peterson are reminder to beware who you worship
"Beware who you worship," writes Brian Murphy.
NBC Sports
NBC Nightly News focuses on the Brett Favre welfare-fund scandal
The involvement of Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre is a Mississippi welfare-fund scandal has become something more than a random oddity. The controversy received treatment as a full-blown segment on Wednesday’s edition of NBC Nightly News. That’s a reliable litmus test regarding the extent to which a sports...
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves distracts from USM with Jackson State reference
Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves was asked about Brett Favre's welfare-scheme funded facility, and promptly deflected with a Jackson State reference. The post Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves distracts from USM with Jackson State reference appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Texts link Brett Favre with welfare money scandal, volleyball facility donation, court documents show
The governor of Mississippi in 2017 was “on board” with a plan for a nonprofit group to pay Brett Favre more than $1 million in welfare grant money so the retired NFL quarterback could help fund a university volleyball facility, according to a text messages between Favre and the director of the nonprofit.
