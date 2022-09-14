Steph Curry admits regret over not boycotting 2014 playoff game vs. Clippers

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) biggest regret is not boycotting the 2014 playoff game against the LA Clippers. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

It is hard to imagine that Steph Curry has regrets about many things, especially coming off of one of the most decorated seasons of his career.

But the Golden State Warriors point guard and reigning NBA Finals MVP recently revealed to Rolling Stone a situation he wishes he had approached differently: A 2014 playoff game against the LA Clippers that followed team owner Donald Sterling being exposed for racist behavior.

"One of my biggest regrets is not boycotting the game," Curry said. "That was a moment to leverage beyond anything we probably could have said."

To recap the saga: TMZ exposed Sterling for making racist remarks about the company his girlfriend was bringing to games. While Curry has said his and the Warriors' first choice was to walk off the court in protest, they deferred to the Chris Paul-led Clippers, who wore their shirts inside out during warmups and then left them in the middle of the court.

Sterling was ultimately fined, forced to sell the Clippers, and then banned from the NBA for the incident. The fact that Curry still agonizes over not doing more is pretty remarkable.