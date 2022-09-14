ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Steph Curry admits regret over not boycotting 2014 playoff game vs. Clippers

By Chelena Goldman
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sicEg_0hvDA1M800
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) biggest regret is not boycotting the 2014 playoff game against the LA Clippers. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

It is hard to imagine that Steph Curry has regrets about many things, especially coming off of one of the most decorated seasons of his career.

But the Golden State Warriors point guard and reigning NBA Finals MVP recently revealed to Rolling Stone a situation he wishes he had approached differently: A 2014 playoff game against the LA Clippers that followed team owner Donald Sterling being exposed for racist behavior.

"One of my biggest regrets is not boycotting the game," Curry said. "That was a moment to leverage beyond anything we probably could have said."

To recap the saga: TMZ exposed Sterling for making racist remarks about the company his girlfriend was bringing to games. While Curry has said his and the Warriors' first choice was to walk off the court in protest, they deferred to the Chris Paul-led Clippers, who wore their shirts inside out during warmups and then left them in the middle of the court.

Sterling was ultimately fined, forced to sell the Clippers, and then banned from the NBA for the incident. The fact that Curry still agonizes over not doing more is pretty remarkable.

Read this on the web

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Michael Jordan Spotted With Lakers And Celtics Governors Jeanie Buss, Emilia Falazzari, And Wys Grousbeck During Cincoro Gold Launch: "Lakers And Celtics Can Get Along."

After his retirement, Michael Jordan has been part of many different business ventures. He is the current governor of the Charlotte Hornets and also founded the tequila brand Cincoro. Michael Jordan's Cincoro tequila brand is generally highly regarded. An alcohol expert previously offered positive comments about Michael Jordan's tequila, saying...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Basketball
Local
California Basketball
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
San Francisco, CA
Basketball
Yardbarker

Kobe Bryant Admitted He Played 1-On-1 Against Reggie Miller Because He Wanted To See His Strengths And Weaknesses And What He Could Exploit If They Ever Played In The NBA Finals

The Los Angeles Lakers have always had some of the most talented players play for them. Each decade, the Lakers seemingly get their hands on a generational talent which helps them win NBA titles. But by the end of the 1990s, the Lakers somehow managed to pair both Shaquille O'Neal...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Devin Booker, Knicks trade talk grows after Robert Sarver news

The Phoenix Suns found themselves in the headlines for all the wrong reasons this week. On Tuesday, the NBA announced that Suns and Mercury owner Robert Sarver was being fined $10 million and will be suspended from all league matters for a period of one year. The punishment came on...
PHOENIX, AZ
Yardbarker

Shaq names Dennis Rodman as worst teammate he had in career

If you know anything about basketball beefs, you know that Shaquille O'Neal and Dennis Rodman have never really gotten along. Apparently, that mutual dislike extended into the one season the two suited up together -- and it was bad enough to stick out in O'Neal's mind as the worst teammate experience he had in nearly two decades playing in the NBA.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Curry
Person
Donald Sterling
Yardbarker

Sacramento Kings Waive Former Duke Star

View the original article to see embedded media. The Sacramento Kings will begin their 2022-23 NBA regular season in just 34 days. They will host the Portland Trail Blazers at home in California and try to end their 16-season playoff drought, which is currently the longest in the NBA. The...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Yardbarker

NBA Legend Has Advice For Anthony Davis

There is no doubt that the Los Angeles Lakers belong to LeBron James. James is the biggest name in basketball and one of the most popular, successful, and greatest NBA stars of all time, therefore he’s going to be the lead player for any team he is a part of.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Gilbert Arenas Used Dwyane Wade As An Example To Explain How Giannis Antetokounmpo Can Still Improve: "When You're Going Into The Summer, You Have To Work On Flaws, Not Strengths."

At this point, whenever Gilbert Arenas even mentions Giannis Antetokounmpo, some people worry about what's coming next. The former All-Star questioned Giannis' basketball IQ in comments that went viral all across the NBA world, leading to people calling him out left, right, and center. Everything Arenas said seemed dismissive of what Giannis can do on the basketball court, and Goran Dragic was one of the harshest to let him have it, but far from the only one.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Clippers#Nba Finals#Nba Finals Mvp#Rolling Stone#Tmz#Sterling
Yardbarker

NBA Fans React To Russell Westbrook Putting Up His $29.9 Million LA Home For Sale: "Finally, He Is Done With The Lakers."

While the entire basketball world is anticipating the start of the new NBA season, perhaps no one is more ready for it to begin than Russell Westbrook. The former MVP has endured large amounts of hate and criticism since his move to the Los Angeles Lakers last season. And considering that the team's failures and his own declining stats were the reason for that, he probably wants to rewrite the narrative as soon as possible.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Rory McIlroy on LIV golfers: 'I've said it a hundred times, I don't think any of those guys should be on the Ryder Cup team'

All summer long, four-time major champion Rory McIlroy has remained one of the most notable and staunchest critics of the LIV Golf Series and those who have made the move to the breakaway league. One week ago, when asked about his current relationship with former Ryder Cup teammates who have gone to LIV Golf, he said "I wouldn't say I've got much of a relationship with them at the minute" among other things.
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Golden State Warriors
Yardbarker

Lakers Rookie Reveals When The Team Formed Their Group Chat, LeBron James Introduced Himself With A Single Emoji

The Los Angeles Lakers are getting ready to face a new NBA season where everybody's eyes will be on them. Following a tumultuous 2022-23 campaign, they are ready to bounce back, especially after bringing some new faces to the locker room. Besides the veterans that found their way to Crypto.com Arena, the Purple and Gold will have more pieces to rely on to have a successful season.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Former Knicks Head Coach Jeff Hornacek Returns to Utah

It's probably not the New York Knicks/Utah Jazz transaction many in Manhattan were hoping for, but it's here nonetheless. Utah finalized its new coaching staff under first-year man Will Hardy on Thursday, one that includes former Knicks boss Jeff Hornacek as a "coaching consultant." He'll help lead the Jazz into the post-Donovan Mitchell era, joining assistants Bryan Bailey, Alex Jensen, and Lamar Skeeter.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Yardbarker

41K+
Followers
39K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy