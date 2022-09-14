ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Alec Benjamin Talks Struggles with Mental Health, Obsessive Compulsive Disorder

By Quincy Green
Billboard
Billboard
 3 days ago

Pop artist Alec Benjamin has given everything to music over the last decade on his path to mainstream success. The Arizona native started in the industry by promoting his music in parking lots of popular concert venues but made his mainstream debut in the late 2010s. In 2019, the singer/songwriter teamed up with Alessia Cara for the multi-platinum single “Let Me Down Slowly,” which landed on the Billboard Hot 100. Earlier this year, Benjamin released his highly anticipated sophomore album, (Un)Commentary , which features introspective tracks like “Devil Doesn’t Bargain,” “Hill I Will Die On,” and “Hipocrite.”

Benjamin is no stranger to vulnerability in his music and prefers to let his mental state dictate the type of songs he creates. The first track from his debut album, “Mind is a Prison,” was recorded at one of the lowest points in his life. In Sound Mind’s latest episode of Unmasked , he opened up about his journey with mental health and overcoming the challenges that come with Obsessive-compulsive Disorder (OCD). Unmasked was created to destigmatize conversations around mental health and highlight SoundMind’s free mental health resources available to everyone.

As he recalled, Benjamin has trouble prioritizing tasks and perseverating on the past. “One of the ways I cope with it is to figure out the ways that it also has a positive influence on my life,” he explained. “Why I got into music is because I became obsessed with music, learning how to play guitar, and write songs.”

Elsewhere during the interview, he credited therapy for the positive shift in his mental health, arguing that more people can benefit from having conversations about what they are feeling. He told Billboard, “For me, mental health and physical health are synonymous. It’s important to continue to have an open dialogue about mental health so that we can eliminate the stigma surrounding it and understand it more clearly.”

Music is a form of therapy for artists and fans alike, so it is vital for artists like Benjamin to continue being open and vocal about their mental health journeys. Check out Alec Benjamin’s episode of Unmasked and stay tuned for more to come from Sound Mind .

This content was created in partnership with Sound Mind.

More from Billboard

Comments / 0

Related
psychologytoday.com

Self-Diagnosis of Mental Health Conditions

The so-called “self-diagnosis” of mental health conditions, such as ADHD and DID, is an influential trend among young people on social media. “Diagnosis,” however, is a misleading concept because it implies that in labeling their experience, lay people are engaged in medical practice. In cultural spaces like...
MENTAL HEALTH
Psych Centra

What is An Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder Cycle?

The OCD cycle is fueled by intense anxiety as well as an overwhelming desire to find relief. You’re driving along your usual route home from work when you hit a little bump. What was that? You look in your rear view mirror but don’t see anything. You try to keep driving along, but your anxiety increases. It continues to climb until it’s unbearable.
MENTAL HEALTH
Medical News Today

Which medication is best for panic attacks and anxiety?

Panic attacks are sudden, brief experiences of extreme fear. Anxiety involves feelings of panic, fear, and nervousness that arise when a person feels stressed, threatened, and under pressure. Medication for panic and anxiety disorders aims to alleviate symptoms. Panic attacks and disproportionate anxiety levels can be symptoms of panic disorder,...
MENTAL HEALTH
Psych Centra

Can Adderall Help with Anxiety?

Adderall can help manage symptoms of ADHD but can make symptoms of anxiety worse in some cases. Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is a common neurodevelopment condition that affects how you think and behave. It’s not uncommon to experience symptoms of anxiety when you have ADHD. In fact, nearly half...
MENTAL HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Entertainment
State
Arizona State
Local
Arizona Health
Psych Centra

Living with Someone Who Has Schizophrenia

Understanding, compassion, and self-care are key when you live with someone who has schizophrenia. About 1% of people in the United States have some form of schizophrenia. When you live with someone who has the condition, you experience their symptoms — from paranoia to disorganized behavior — first-hand.
MENTAL HEALTH
Billboard

Sonia Clavell Talks Being a Female Exec in Male-Dominated Reggaeton in ‘Latin Hitmaker’ Podcast

Sonia Clavell is a rarity: She is a female manager in the world of reggaetón, and her key client is a female reggaetón artist, another rarity. That the artist is Ivy Queen, known as the “Queen” of reggaetón, and the first female artist to foray successfully in the genre — makes Clavell’s career all the more fascinating. As the president of Clavell Marketing, Clavell, a Puerto Rican native, brings to the table years of experience in the genre, where she worked doing everything from public relations and promotions, to marketing, label management and concert promotions, working with a wide range of...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alec Benjamin
Person
Ozuna
Person
Alessia Cara
Psych Centra

The Difference Between Panic Attacks and Psychosis

Panic attacks and psychosis are two completely distinct experiences that cause different symptoms and have different underlying causes. Panic attacks are experienced as a sudden and extreme fear often coupled with physical symptoms, such as sweating, feeling out of breath or dizzy, or your heart racing. There’s usually no sense of what caused the panic attack.
MENTAL HEALTH
Billboard

Rina Sawayama Reveals Elton John Helped Save a Special Riff on Her Single ‘This Hell’

Since its release earlier this year, “This Hell” by Rina Sawayama has become something of a battle cry for LGBTQ people around the world. But according to a new interview, the song may not have been the same had it not been for one Sir Elton John. In a new interview with NME, published on Friday (Sept. 16), Sawayama said that when she was putting together “Hell” in the studio, she noticed that the song’s opening guitar riff bore a slight resemblance to ABBA‘s 1979 hit “Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! (A Man After Midnight),” and she began to panic. “I was...
MUSIC
Billboard

Camila Cabello Talks Joining ‘The Voice,’ Her TV ‘Parents’ Blake & Gwen, and Channeling Beyonce’s ‘Energy’ in Brazil

Camila Cabello might be the youngest coach when season 22 of The Voice premieres Monday night on NBC, but she’s the only one who knows what both sides of a reality singing competition look like. The pop star got her start when she auditioned for The X Factor more than a decade ago, eventually being placed in the girl group Fifth Harmony and kick-starting her music career at age 15. So when the opportunity arrived to coach aspiring singers in the same position she was in 10 years ago — alongside returning coaches John Legend, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton —...
TV & VIDEOS
Psych Centra

How Does PTSD Lead to Emotional Dysregulation?

Trauma can have a long-term impact on your ability to regulate your emotions. This is known as emotional dysregulation. If you have trouble controlling your emotions or are easily overwhelmed, you may wonder if past trauma is to blame. Traumatic events — such as abuse, neglect, and accidents — affect...
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Music Industry#Pop Music#Journeys#General Health#Linus Mental Health#Diseases
Billboard

Ben Gibbard Talks Death Cab for Cutie at 25 Years and Today’s ‘Unfair and Unethical’ Streaming Economy

Twenty-five years after Death Cab for Cutie began as a solo project for frontman Ben Gibbard, the indie band is thriving. As the quintet celebrates its silver anniversary, they’re showing no signs of following anyone into the dark. Their 10th album, Asphalt Meadows (out now), follows 2018’s Thank You for Today and has already spawned the group’s seventh No. 1 Adult Alternative Airplay hit with “Here to Forever.” Plus, Death Cab is revving up to launch a tour on Sept. 22 in Madison, Wisconsin. Here, Gibbard shares how the Seattle-based band wrote Asphalt Meadows during the pandemic, what the group’s...
MUSIC
Billboard

Kelly Clarkson Sings Her First ‘Kellyoke’ Cover Entirely in Spanish

During the Kellyoke segment on her daytime talk show, Kelly Clarkson often proves the vocal heights and emotional depths she’s capable of reaching with her incredible instrument. And she proved yet another new musical skill on Thursday’s (Sept. 15) episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, singing her first-ever Kellyoke cover entirely in Spanish. To celebrate the start of Hispanic Heritage Month, the American Idol alum tackled Silvana Estrada‘s “Mas o Menos Antes,” from the 25-year-old Mexican singer/songwriter’s most recent album Marchita, released in January. Clarkson was accompanied by just an acoustic guitar, played by Jaco Caraco, for the stirring rendition. Last year,...
MUSIC
Billboard

NCT 127 Share Their New ‘Attitude’ & Goals for Experimental Album ‘2 Baddies’

“Fast” is the first word said on NCT 127‘s latest album and embodies the palpable excitement and passion the boy band has for their new music. The group’s last full-length from nearly a year ago, Sticker, became the act’s highest- and longest-charting project when it peaked at No. 3 and spent 17 weeks on the Billboard 200. Their latest, 2 Baddies released on Sept. 16, is the record they plan to reach more fans with even greater ambitions and goals. Speaking over an afternoon Zoom call in Seoul, the members talk excitedly about an album they see as pushing themselves as...
THEATER & DANCE
Billboard

Mariah Carey Reveals She Spent the Pandemic Recording New Music — Including a Themed Album

Mariah Carey opened up in a new interview about the music she created during the pandemic, the 25th anniversary of Butterfly and more. During the conversation with Rolling Stone‘s Rolling Stone Music Now, the icon revealed that she recorded multiple projects in her Butterfly Lounge studio over the course of the last couple years. “It’s about three or four different things,” she said. “One is a project that I’m almost finished with that I was doing some background vocal tweaks on. One is [new] songs that could be for the scripted series [by Lee Daniels] or a documentary. And then...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Guitar
NewsBreak
Music
Billboard

Ledisi Appointed Artist-in-Residence at Berklee’s Institute of Jazz and Gender Justice

Grammy Award-winning artist Ledisi has been chosen as the first artist-in-residence at Berklee College of Music’s Institute of Jazz and Gender Justice. Established by fellow Grammy-winning artist and 2021 NEA Jazz Master Terri Lyne Carrington in 2018, the institute is dedicated to fostering equity in the jazz field, strengthening the genre’s role in the ongoing quest for gender justice and spotlighting women’s past, present and future contributions in jazz. “It is an honor to welcome acclaimed performer, songwriter, actress and producer Ledisi to Berklee,” said Carrington in announcing the appointment. “Ledisi’s residency marks a historic moment for the institute. I know...
MUSIC
Billboard

Fletcher Doesn’t Want to Be Your Role Model: ‘Expectations Are the Root of Suffering’

When Fletcher hops on a Zoom call with Billboard in the late morning, the week prior to her debut album dropping, she’s still getting her head together. The night before, she’d been in New York performing on The Tonight Show. Now, she’s back in L.A., reveling in her band’s antics on the previous night’s flight. “I had to get on a flight as soon as I got off the stage, and we all watched it on the flight back and took a whiskey shot together,” she says, a smirk appearing on her sun-streaked face. “We were all in random seats...
CELEBRITIES
Medical News Today

What are the best medications to treat generalized anxiety disorder?

There is no best medication for generalized anxiety disorder (GAD). Doctors base treatment plans on factors such as the severity of symptoms and the person’s response to the recommended drugs. However, antidepressants are the first-line medications to treat GAD. What one person finds effective for GAD may not be...
MENTAL HEALTH
Billboard

Billboard

8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

music • charts • news

 http://www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy