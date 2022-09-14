ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

KLTV

Carthage ISD leaders speak on how Guardian Program works for them

CARTHAGE, Texas (KSLA) - Carthage ISD instituted the Guardian Plan in 2014, following a number of school shootings across the nation. The plan allows handpicked faculty members to be armed to defend themselves and students in the event of an active shooter. An audit report by the Texas School Safety...
CARTHAGE, TX
107-3 KISS-FM

Hang Out With Melz Live At The Gregg County Fair In Longview, TX

Fair season as you know is officially underway in East Texas and I can't wait to see yall in Longview to get it started!. When you think of the fair so many things come to mind: the rides, the turkey legs, cotton candy, funnel cakes, corny dogs...I gotta chill, I haven't had lunch yet. The reason why is simple, because I'm keeping my stomach empty to pig out on all the delicious fair food that's going to be available at the Gregg County Fair!
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Gladewater holds ‘living history’ weekend

GLADEWATER, Texas (KLTV) - The effects of the pandemic are still being felt by many communities, but one East Texas town is now trying to revitalize its tourism by holding a weekend ‘living history’ event. Marketed for decades as one of East Texas antique destinations, old downtown Gladewater...
GLADEWATER, TX
101.5 KNUE

Tyler, TX Top 5 Most Liked Videos on TikTok With #Tylertx

When TikTok first came out of course I heard everyone talking about it, but I wanted to stay away from one more social media platform but like so many of us I now have an account and look at videos almost daily. I'm not as bad as so many of my friends who are truly addicted to this social media site but I do find myself going down the rabbit hole. When I am on TikTok I like looking at local videos, because I can what's going on in Tyler, TX.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Sinkhole diverts traffic at Whitehouse High School

WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KLTV) - Whitehouse ISD says a sinkhole has developed on the Main Campus Drive at the high school just beyond the guard gate. They say a detour will be necessary starting this afternoon during pick-up. The district says they will divert all traffic entering or exiting through the guard gate (from 346) through the student parking adjacent to the Main Campus Drive. This detour will result in displacing the first two rows of student parking (the far east side of the parking lot will become the alternate route). The student lot will be “General” parking only due to this disruption until proper repairs can be made.
WHITEHOUSE, TX
NewsBreak
Education
KETK / FOX51 News

Hurts Donut emergency donut vehicle coming to Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Hurts Donut will be visiting Tyler on Friday in their emergency donut vehicle benefiting the Smith County 4-H youth program. Starting at noon, Hurts will offer some of their limited supply flavors parked at the Cotton Belt Building, 1517 West Front Street, until they sell out. “We will be completely loaded […]
TYLER, TX
101.5 KNUE

Back in Tyler, TX After Africa Safari, Here Are the Graphic Photos

Very recently I was able to take the trip of a lifetime as Savannah and I traveled to Tanzania to go on safari. And while it feels great to be back in Tyler, TX the trip was absolutely amazing. This has been my wife's dream trip ever since she was a little kid. The trip did not disappoint as we visited two different camps and got to see so many amazing animals living in the wild.
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

PHOTOS: Henderson County Most Wanted

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Henderson County Sheriff’s office posted on Facebook Wednesday asking for the public’s help in locating three fugitives. Anyone that has any information in reference to their location please call Sheriff Hillhouse’s office at 903-675-5128 or Henderson County Crime stoppers at 1-800-545-TIPS. Alee Anson Roldan Helm, 23 6’0″ 150 lbs. […]
HENDERSON COUNTY, TX
Mix 93.1

Yum! Very Popular Tyler, Texas Restaurant Adding a Fourth Location

There is no doubt that East Texas is lucky to have such amazing Mexican restaurants. No matter what your taste buds enjoy there is a Mexican restaurant in Tyler, Texas that you will love but it seems like everyone really enjoys Ruby's Mexican Restaurant as one of their absolute favorites especially seeing as how they have just announced they will be opening their fourth location!
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Tyler author to receive Laura Ingalls Wilder Children’s Literature Award

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Louise A. Jackson of Tyler is the recipient of the Laura Ingalls Wilder Children’s Literature Award. The award is presented by the Association for Library Service to Children, whose website notes the award is presented to an author who is recognized as having made “a substantial and lasting contribution to literature for children through books that demonstrate integrity and respect for all children’s lives and experiences.”
TYLER, TX
101.5 KNUE

Popular Burger Spot in Longview, TX is Closing its Doors Permanently

A popular spot for burgers, fries, and everything nice has announced it will be closing its doors for good--at least in Longview, Texas. It's always sad to hear about our local businesses closing their doors. And even though yes, Five Guys Burgers and Fries is a chain restaurant, it was still enjoyed by many who passed through the Longview, TX area.
LONGVIEW, TX

