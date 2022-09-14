Read full article on original website
Jo Ann M. Allen reflects back on her career of 22 years with Mary Kay Cosmetics on Mary Kay Cosmetics 59 AnniversaryTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Tour Tyler Texas wishes Trent Johnson of Tyler a Happy BirthdayTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
The Empowerment Community Development Corporation says thank you for your service to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth IITour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Rev. Rafael Cruz and Christians Engaged President, Bunni Pounds, spoke in Tyler, Texas at Awakening Night on September 1Tour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Ex-Boyfriend, Sister And Cousin Arrested After Disappearance Of Pregnant Texas WomanThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedKilgore, TX
KLTV
Longview’s Ta’darion Boone intercepts Lufkin’s ball and runs it in for a touchdown
LUFKIN, Texas (KLTV) - During Friday’s game against Lufkin, Longview’s Ta’darion Boone intercepts the Lufkin thrown ball and runs it in for a touchdown.
Tyler ISD: ‘One Chip Challenge’ is sending kids to the hospital
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – In the wake of three Tyler ISD middle school students being taken to the hospital by their parents on Monday, the school district said they are again warning parents and students of the dangers of a social media craze known as the “One Chip Challenge.” The “One Chip Challenge” is branded […]
KLTV
Carthage’s Kadadriane Bell catches high thrown pass for touchdown
CARTHAGE, Texas (KLTV) - During Friday’s game against Marshall, Carthage’s Kadadriane Bell catches the high thrown pass from quarterback Connor Cuff for a touchdown.
KLTV
Carthage ISD leaders speak on how Guardian Program works for them
CARTHAGE, Texas (KSLA) - Carthage ISD instituted the Guardian Plan in 2014, following a number of school shootings across the nation. The plan allows handpicked faculty members to be armed to defend themselves and students in the event of an active shooter. An audit report by the Texas School Safety...
KLTV
Beckville’s J’Koby Williams makes a run across the whole field for a touchdown
BECKVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - During Friday’s game against Elysian Fields, Beckville’s J’Koby Williams runs up the whole field, dodging players half the way, to score a touchdown. We have the clip here.
Hang Out With Melz Live At The Gregg County Fair In Longview, TX
Fair season as you know is officially underway in East Texas and I can't wait to see yall in Longview to get it started!. When you think of the fair so many things come to mind: the rides, the turkey legs, cotton candy, funnel cakes, corny dogs...I gotta chill, I haven't had lunch yet. The reason why is simple, because I'm keeping my stomach empty to pig out on all the delicious fair food that's going to be available at the Gregg County Fair!
KLTV
Gladewater holds ‘living history’ weekend
GLADEWATER, Texas (KLTV) - The effects of the pandemic are still being felt by many communities, but one East Texas town is now trying to revitalize its tourism by holding a weekend ‘living history’ event. Marketed for decades as one of East Texas antique destinations, old downtown Gladewater...
Smith County Constable leaving position to become ISD police chief
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Smith County Precinct 5 Constable Jeff McClenny is resigning from his position to serve as police chief of a school district. “This decision was the hardest, yet the easiest. My wife is a school administer at West Sabine ISD and it has created a distance barrier. I was presented with […]
Tyler, TX Top 5 Most Liked Videos on TikTok With #Tylertx
When TikTok first came out of course I heard everyone talking about it, but I wanted to stay away from one more social media platform but like so many of us I now have an account and look at videos almost daily. I'm not as bad as so many of my friends who are truly addicted to this social media site but I do find myself going down the rabbit hole. When I am on TikTok I like looking at local videos, because I can what's going on in Tyler, TX.
KLTV
Tyler High’s Montrell Wade makes a long catch and run for a 70-yard touchdown
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - During Friday’s game against North Mesquite, Tyler High School’s Montrell Wade makes a long catch and runs it in for a 70-yard touchdown.
Smith County constable resigns to become East Texas school police chief
SMITH COUNTY, Texas — After six years in the role, Smith County Pct. 5 Constable Jeff McClenny is leaving the position to become a police chief at a Deep East Texas school district. In a statement Friday, McClenny said he interviewed for, offered and accepted the police chief position...
KLTV
Sinkhole diverts traffic at Whitehouse High School
WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KLTV) - Whitehouse ISD says a sinkhole has developed on the Main Campus Drive at the high school just beyond the guard gate. They say a detour will be necessary starting this afternoon during pick-up. The district says they will divert all traffic entering or exiting through the guard gate (from 346) through the student parking adjacent to the Main Campus Drive. This detour will result in displacing the first two rows of student parking (the far east side of the parking lot will become the alternate route). The student lot will be “General” parking only due to this disruption until proper repairs can be made.
Anderson County: a boil water notice is in effect
ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Slocum Water Supply has announced that customers in the area of Camphill, Well 3 and Rt. 3 should boil their water. The notice is required because of a major water main break in the area. The boil water notice is in effect as of 1:30 pm, Sept. 16, according to Anderson […]
Hurts Donut emergency donut vehicle coming to Tyler
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Hurts Donut will be visiting Tyler on Friday in their emergency donut vehicle benefiting the Smith County 4-H youth program. Starting at noon, Hurts will offer some of their limited supply flavors parked at the Cotton Belt Building, 1517 West Front Street, until they sell out. “We will be completely loaded […]
Back in Tyler, TX After Africa Safari, Here Are the Graphic Photos
Very recently I was able to take the trip of a lifetime as Savannah and I traveled to Tanzania to go on safari. And while it feels great to be back in Tyler, TX the trip was absolutely amazing. This has been my wife's dream trip ever since she was a little kid. The trip did not disappoint as we visited two different camps and got to see so many amazing animals living in the wild.
PHOTOS: Henderson County Most Wanted
HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Henderson County Sheriff’s office posted on Facebook Wednesday asking for the public’s help in locating three fugitives. Anyone that has any information in reference to their location please call Sheriff Hillhouse’s office at 903-675-5128 or Henderson County Crime stoppers at 1-800-545-TIPS. Alee Anson Roldan Helm, 23 6’0″ 150 lbs. […]
‘It’s a family business just like we were’: Hughes Plant Farm sells to California company
TYLER, Texas (KETK) — What started out as a hobby for Terry Hughes and his dad, led to a successful 38-year plant farm business in East Texas. Hughes and his dad built their farm in 1984 and it has come to be one of the biggest farms in Tyler. Recently Green Acres Nursery and Supply […]
Yum! Very Popular Tyler, Texas Restaurant Adding a Fourth Location
There is no doubt that East Texas is lucky to have such amazing Mexican restaurants. No matter what your taste buds enjoy there is a Mexican restaurant in Tyler, Texas that you will love but it seems like everyone really enjoys Ruby's Mexican Restaurant as one of their absolute favorites especially seeing as how they have just announced they will be opening their fourth location!
KLTV
Tyler author to receive Laura Ingalls Wilder Children’s Literature Award
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Louise A. Jackson of Tyler is the recipient of the Laura Ingalls Wilder Children’s Literature Award. The award is presented by the Association for Library Service to Children, whose website notes the award is presented to an author who is recognized as having made “a substantial and lasting contribution to literature for children through books that demonstrate integrity and respect for all children’s lives and experiences.”
Popular Burger Spot in Longview, TX is Closing its Doors Permanently
A popular spot for burgers, fries, and everything nice has announced it will be closing its doors for good--at least in Longview, Texas. It's always sad to hear about our local businesses closing their doors. And even though yes, Five Guys Burgers and Fries is a chain restaurant, it was still enjoyed by many who passed through the Longview, TX area.
