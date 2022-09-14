Central MN Supervised Visitation Center Focusing on Families Affected by Domestic Violence Open Now

Read full article on original website
Plans Released for a New Minnesota Military and Veterans Museum
(KNSI) – Plans were released Thursday for a new Minnesota Military and Veterans Museum. The $33 million project includes a 40,000-square-foot facility on 32 acres outside Camp Ripley in Little Falls. The museum has raised more than $18 million. Officials say they hope to open the museum in the spring of 2025.
CentraCare Announces Locations for Drive Thru Flu Shot Clinics
(KNSI) — Ahead of cold and flu season, CentraCare is operating several drive-thru flu shot clinics over the next two months. When arriving for an appointment at a drive-thru location, patients stay in their car, and a nurse comes to them. Shots will be offered on select weekends at numerous locations starting on Saturday, September 17th, at CentraCare Plaza in St. Cloud at the Meadows Entrance. Other sites include Long Prairie, Melrose, Sauk Centre, and Willmar.
New Minnesota DNR Officers Graduate, Two Coming to Central Minnesota
(KNSI) – Minnesota is getting a fresh crop of conservation officers to patrol its lakes, woods and fields. Eighteen people graduated from the 21st Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officer Academy this week. The graduates already have spread out across the state and will spend the next several months field training with experienced officers before moving to their assigned stations.
Three Projects in Stearns County Receive $510,000 in American Rescue Plan Act Funding
(KNSI) — Stearns County approved spending $510,000 of its American Rescue Plan Act funds to support three projects. On Tuesday, the board approved $200,000 for the Department of Human Services to provide emergency assistance to families with rent and utility needs. Officials say inflation has exhausted the fund, and applications are still waiting to be processed with more than three months left.
The Origin of Gilman, MN; How Did it Get Its Name?
WJON's Small Town series takes us this time to Gilman, Minnesota. Gilman is a town of 224 people located north of Foley where Highway 25 and County Road 3 intersect in Benton County. I talked with Mary Ostby from the Benton County Historical Society, Gilman City Councilman Andy Schommer and former Gilman City Councilman and longtime Gilman resident Randy Spiczka.
Charges: Grandmother killed with hatchet in Kanabec County
OGILVIE, Minn. (FOX 9) - Disclaimer the details in this story are disturbing. A man in Ogilvie, Minnesota faces a felony murder charge after his grandmother was found brutally killed with a hatchet in her home earlier in the week. Dustin Tinklenberg, 42, was charged with 2nd-degree murder in connection...
Proctor Man Charged With Online Solicitation
STEARNS COUNTY -- A Proctor, Minnesota man is facing three felony charges after allegedly soliciting an undercover St. Cloud Police Investigator. Police officials say 28-year-old Joseph Farley logged onto an online chat room and began a sexual conversation with what he thought was a 15-year-old girl. Farley exchanged text messages and pictures on two separate occasions in July.
Direct primary care clinic opens in Sartell
A direct primary care clinic, WELL & Company, opened in Sartell Sept. 1 in the building that Sartell Family Medicine once occupied. WELL & Company is a combination medical clinic and health spa, known as a MedSpa. It is the second site for WELL & Company. The other, located in...
Sheriff's office looking for hatchet, video evidence in central Minnesota homicide
OGILVIE, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Kanabec County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in searching for evidence believed to be connected to a homicide after a person was found dead Tuesday. The sheriff’s office is requesting for people who live near Ogilvie in central Minnesota,...
Man from Buffalo Dies in Southeast MN Crash
A man from Buffalo riding a bicycle died in a crash in southeastern Minnesota Thursday night. The State Patrol says 40-year-old Matthew Tipton died at the scene. The Patrol says Tipton was on a bicycle that collided with a car at the intersection of Highway 61 and Vila Street in Winona, just after 8:30pm.
Central Minnesota man convicted of racially motivated stalking, assault
A 33-year-old central Minnesota man has been found guilty of assault and stalking motivated by racial bias for his months-long campaign of threats and property damage that terrorized a nearby family. Stearns County officials reported Monday night that a jury convicted Benton Beyer of Richmond, Minn., of stalking, assault, theft,...
Alexandria man killed in head-on crash with semi near Carlos
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Minn. – An Alexandria man is dead after his sedan crashed head-on with a semi-truck Wednesday afternoon.The Minnesota State Patrol says the vehicles collided on Highway 29 near North Riverview Drive Northeast in Carlos Township, which is about nine miles north of Alexandria.The victim, 29-year-old Ryan Matthew Halvorson, was not wearing his seat belt. The driver of the semi, a 65-year-old Pennington man, was not hurt.
19-Year-Old Dies South of Brainerd
A 19-year-old man has died after he was found unresponsive south of Brainerd on Sunday. According to a press release from the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 8:58 a.m. on September 11th, authorities responded to a report of an unresponsive 19-year-old man. The victim, identified as Wyatt John Herron, was found not breathing at a residence in Long Lake Township. Lifesaving measures were attempted, but officials later pronounced Herron dead at the scene.
Man killed in tree cutting accident in Renville County
A man was killed in Renville County Tuesday morning when he was struck by a falling tree branch. The accident happened on a rural farm in Henryville Township near Olivia, Minnesota, with police alerted at 10:43 a.m. The Renville County Sheriff's Office arrived to find the man on the ground...
Police ask for public's assistance in Ogilvie apparent homicide
MORA, Minn. -- Deputies were conducting a welfare check at a residence in Ogilvie early Tuesday afternoon when they discovered a dead person who they say suffered "obvious homicidal violence."A man in his 40s has been arrested on probable cause of second-degree murder and was booked into the Kanabec County Jail. The Kanabec County Sheriff's Office is asking people living near Ogilvie to contact them if they noticed any unusual activity between Monday evening and Tuesday morning. They also ask if anyone finds a hatchet or sharp object abandoned on their property to call the sheriff's office.The incident is under investigation.
Disaster Declaration Declared for Central Minnesota Counties After June Storms
(KNSI) – Disaster assistance has been declared for 13 counties, including Morrison and Todd, related to storms that brought severe flooding in late June. Damages to homes and businesses in the City of Randall are estimated to be in the millions, affecting dozens of structures. Teams from the Department of Public Safety’s Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management have been surveying damage related to the storms. They ruled the magnitude of the storms is great enough to tap the Disaster Assistance Contingency Fund.
Division Street Construction Closes Road Monday, September 12th
A portion of a bridge on Division Street or Highway 23 in St. Cloud will undergo construction on Monday. Stearns County officials say the closed area is on the bridge over the railroad between 6th and 10th Avenues in Waite Park. The county is also advising people to take alternate...
One Dead Following Accident Involving Semi
One person is dead following a two vehicle accident yesterday in Douglas County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Ryan Matthew Halvorson, (29) of Alexandria was killed when the southbound 2004 Pontiac Grand Am he was driving collided with a northbound 2020 Kenworth Tractor Truck in Carlos Township. According to...
Bicyclist, 40, killed in crash with vehicle
WINONA, Minn. -- A 40-year-old bicyclist from Buffalo was killed in a crash with a vehicle in Winona.The crash happened at about 8:40 p.m. Thursday. The bicyclist was struck near the intersection of Highway 61 and Vila Street.The victim was identified as Matthew Michael Tipton.Neither the driver nor the passenger in the vehicle were injured in the crash.
Path cleared for Xcel Energy to build Minnesota's largest solar plant in Becker
Xcel Energy's plans to build one of the nation's largest solar plants in Becker received final approval Thursday from Minnesota utility regulators. Sherco Solar will be the largest solar development in the Upper Midwest and the project is a key component of the utility's goal to triple the amount of solar on its Upper Midwest system by 2028, according to Xcel.
