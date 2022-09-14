Central MN Supervised Visitation Center Focusing on Families Affected by Domestic Violence Open Now

MORA, Minn. -- Deputies were conducting a welfare check at a residence in Ogilvie early Tuesday afternoon when they discovered a dead person who they say suffered "obvious homicidal violence."A man in his 40s has been arrested on probable cause of second-degree murder and was booked into the Kanabec County Jail. The Kanabec County Sheriff's Office is asking people living near Ogilvie to contact them if they noticed any unusual activity between Monday evening and Tuesday morning. They also ask if anyone finds a hatchet or sharp object abandoned on their property to call the sheriff's office.The incident is under investigation.

2 DAYS AGO