ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Altoona, PA

Sheetz to offer lower fuel prices, free food and drinks to truckers all month

By NCPA Staff
NorthcentralPA.com
NorthcentralPA.com
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Hija9_0hvD9jL700

Altoona, Pa. — Sheetz is lowering the cost of diesel fuel and offering truck drivers free drinks and food as it celebrates Truck Driver Appreciation Week this week.

The lower fuel cost and free food and drinks will last through the remainder of September, Sheetz announced.

The price of diesel will be reduced to $4.49 at all 654 Sheetz stores that offer diesel fuel pumps.

“Truck drivers are the backbone of this country,” said Travis Sheetz, President and CEO of Sheetz. “As a company, we are committed to showing appreciation for our customers. We wanted to go above and beyond for Truck Driver Appreciation Week by providing extended offers that will be unquestionably beneficial to them.”

Sheetz will further show its appreciation by offering truck drivers a free meal including their choice of any half Made-to-Order sub, bag of fries, and any size self-serve coffee or fountain drink.

To redeem the offer, truck drivers should enter “TRUCKYEAH” through the Sheetz Mobile App which will be offered through Sept. 30.

Comments / 1

Related
WTAJ

PennDOT recommends routes for State College Connector

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — For decades, a major highway project connecting Centre County has been discussed. Now, PennDOT is making their recommendations for where the route should run and it has residents concerned it could severely impact their lives. “We felt the three that we moved forward were the least impactful when we were […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

First ever Jeep Infestation taking place in Bedford County

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)–Jeep lovers and car enthusiasts can eye over 100 jeeps Saturday at the first-ever Jeep Infestation in Bedford. The event is free admission taking place Saturday, Sept. 17 from 12 to 5 p.m. at Fort Bedford Park. Registration for any Jeeps begins at 11 a.m. and ends at 2 p.m. Kenny Fetterman […]
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

PennDOT: Work halted on Friday for State College road project

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– Drivers in or going through State College won’t have to worry about running into any roadwork for Friday on one of the city’s more busier streets. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) issued an update for it’s Atherton Street (Route 3014) project on Thursday and said that all lanes will be […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Altoona, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Business
Altoona, PA
Business
WTAJ

Blue Knob hosting scenic chairlift rides

CLAYSBURG, Pa (WTAJ) — Blue Knob All Seasons Resort opening up to bring scenic chairlift rides starting Sept. 24. Every Saturday and Sunday between Sept. 24 and October 16, Blue Knob will be open, weather permitting, for customers to ride along the chairlifts. Tickets cost $8 for those 13 and older and $5 for those […]
CLAYSBURG, PA
Tribune-Review

Somerset County tunnel restrictions slated overnight on Pennsylvania Turnpike

Motorists can expect single-lane, bi-directional traffic through the Pennsylvania Turnpike’s Allegheny Tunnel in Somerset County beginning Thursday night. Officials said the westbound lanes of the tunnel are set to close at 8 p.m. Thursday, with all traffic switching to the eastbound lanes until 6 a.m. on Friday. The traffic shift will allow crews to perform routine maintenance.
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Sinking Valley Farm Show underway in Blair County

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A fair full of family fun and entertainment is underway this week in Blair County. The Sinking Valley Farm Show at 127 Fairground Road in Tyrone began Wednesday, Sept. 14 with a baked goods auction that will be followed by a live performance by The Band Oz. A dairy show […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Gold ribbon statue to be placed at Mansion Park

ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ)– Mansion Park will soon have a gold ribbon statue as its focal point and with it a very special meaning. The Brian Morden Foundation came up with the idea in honor of its late founder, Dawn Morden, who died in June. The foundation serves as a support system and an awareness campaign […]
ALTOONA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Truckers#Truck Drivers#Diesel Fuel
WTAJ

Cambria County drive-in to host retro weekend

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Hi-way Drive-In Theatre is hosting a retro weekend with retro prices. For the weekend of Friday, Sept. 16, and Saturday, Sept. 17 the drive-in will be showing the movies American Graffiti and Grease at just $5 per carload. Classic cars get in for free. On both days American Graffiti […]
WTAJ

Enjoy all things bacon at Cambria County’s upcoming Baconfest

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Bacon lovers rejoice because the annual Baconfest in Richland Township starts Friday, Sept. 16, and features two days worth of fun events. Baconfest runs from 5 to 10 p.m. on Friday and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday and takes place at the Richland Township Fire Department Geistown Station […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Gas Price
WTAJ

List of upcoming fall festivals, events across Central Pa.

(WTAJ) — With fall right around the corner, so begins fall festivals and other events in Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Elk, Huntingdon, Jefferson and Somerset counties. Towns across the area are inviting visitors to come celebrate fall as they start releasing their lineup of autumn-inspired events. If you’re looking for a hay ride, […]
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Rep. Burns: Millions available to help fund police in Pa.

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — As violent crime surges in cities across the commonwealth, State Representative Frank Burns is urging local governments to apply for state grants to fund the police. Burns says there are a number of different programs offering thousands and in some cases millions of dollars to local governments to help fight […]
WTAJ

Search continues for stolen Ford from Somerset County

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania State Police are still searching for a blue 2012 Ford Focus that was stolen overnight from someone’s driveway in Somerset. The theft reportedly occurred sometime between 10 p.m. July 30 to 9 a.m. July 31 from a home at the 3100 block of Coxes Creek Road in Somerset Township, […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Delgrosso’s hosting 32nd Italian Food and Heritage Festival

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)–Delgrosso’s 32nd Italian Food and Heritage Festival is taking place this Sunday, Sept. 18 at their amusement park. Folks from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. can taste some of the park’s Italian staple dishes. That includes their signature lasagna, sausages, chicken alfredo, and meatballs. There will also be pastries from Mount Carmel […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Ebensburg Interchange on Route 22 closing for construction

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A detour will be implemented Monday as workers begin work on the West Ebensburg Interchange of Route 22, PennDOT announced. Starting Sept. 19, Gulisek Construction, LLC., of Mount Pleasant, will implement a detour on the West Ebensburg Interchange. PennDOT said westbound traffic will be detoured using Route 160, Route 3031 […]
WTAJ

Route 22 cleared after reported crash in Blair County

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Route 22 through Hollidaysburg is free and clear after a Thursday morning crash left lanes restricted. According to 511PA, The crash happened near the Geeseytown Fire Hall not far from Canoe Creek State Park. The lane restriction was in place between Juniata Valley Road and Campbell Hill Road. While details […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Area Man Scammed Out of Over $9,000

BRISBIN BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Police are investigating a reported scam of over $9,000 to an area man. According to Clearfield-based State Police, the incident occurred around 10:58 a.m. on Wednesday, September 7. Police say an unknown individual opened a Verizon Wireless account with a Brisbin, Clearfield County man’s...
BRISBIN, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

NorthcentralPA.com

11K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Regional online newspaper for Northcentral Pa featuring local news, events, photos, articles and more. http://www.NorthcentralPA.com Your Community News!

 https://www.NorthcentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy