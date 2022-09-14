Legion Ride to benefit St. Peter boy in cancer remission

Cancer has robbed 10-year old Fritz Urban of his jaw bone, but the disease hasn’t taken away his sense of humor.

Out on the porch of his father’s St. Peter business, Fritz showed off his “muppet face,” turning up his chin into his mouth. The unique party trick was made possible by a bilateral mandibulectomy — a surgical procedure which removed around three quarters of Fritz’s tumorous mandible and replaced it with the fibula from his right leg.

Those opportunities to laugh have carried Fritz and his parents Joseph and Erika Urban through a painful and terrifying battle with Ewing sarcoma, a rare form of bone cancer, which affects around 225 children and adolescents each year.

Typically, Ewing sarcoma is found in the pelvic, limb or rib bones, but on March 9, 2021, doctors diagnosed Fritz after discovering a tumor in his mandible following a dentist’s appointment. Before the appointment, the family noticed some swelling on Fritz’s face, believed to be the symptom of an abscessed tooth. But the true cause was worse than his parents could have imagined.

Within just a few days, Fritz was sent to the ER in Mankato for CT scans and referred to the Mayo Clinic in Rochester. The process, attention and care was all a bit too convenient for Erika’s comfort.

“Once I realized how smooth things were going — I work in health care, and I know things don’t go smoothly unless you’re top priority,” said Erika. “I texted Joe, ‘This is eerie, because it’s all going too smooth and everyone is being really nice.’”

While Erika’s suspicions were raised, Joseph clung to the hope that the mass was benign.

“What are the chances your kid is going to have cancer?” Joseph recalled his thought process. “Part of me really didn’t want to believe it. That happens to people on TV, not to us.”

A biopsy and genome sequencing confirmed their worst fears and Fritz began his battle with cancer. Between March and November last year, Fritz was constantly in and out of the hospital, traveling between St. Peter and Rochester Mayo around every two weeks for a round of chemotherapy.

Tests and treatment

Fritz endured six rounds of chemotherapy before going under the knife to have his jaw removed in July and was treated with another eight rounds over the following months, consisting of 14 rounds of chemotherapy in total. His entire mandible and all but three molars were removed during the surgery.

Fritz received a tracheotomy with the tumor’s removal, but as a result the cartilage in his throat wore out, causing the airway too close with each breath. Taking deeper breaths actually led to less air coming through the windpipe.

“It was like if you suck really hard on a straw in a thick milkshake and it would collapse down, that’s what his airway would do,” said Joseph.

The young cancer patient first had to recover from his chemotherapy before doctors could operate. He then spent the whole month of February in the hospital including three weeks of intensive care and 10 days in a medically-induced coma. Fritz was left without any memories of the entire month of February 2022.

“It felt like in Captain America when he gets frozen in the ice,” said Fritz. “He woke up in like a good ward; I feel like the opposite of that basically. I would just wake up in intensive care and two places were at war.”

While he was under, Fritz recalled experiencing intense hallucinations, imagining scenarios like eating foul-tasting McDonald’s ice cream and chicken nuggets. When he finally woke up, Fritz was in a state of delirium and was enduring withdrawals from the narcotics used in his care. There was an adjustment period where Fritz often had to ask if the things he saw or remembered were real or hallucinations.

“The funny thing is the nurses and I had a whole conversation about the ice cream shops in Rochester and talking about McFlurries,” said Erika. “So there were original conversations going on in the room and his brain was picking up bits and pieces of it and fitting them into dreams during that time.”

Road to recovery

Fritz has since made major steps in recovery. He no longer requires a walker to get around and he’s finally back at home in St. Peter full-time and in school as a fifth grader at Minnesota New Country School in Henderson.

Since coming back home, Fritz gets to enjoy his dad’s cooking instead of hospital food, attend community events like Rock Bend Folk Festival and play video games with his cousin. The one downside is he’s back to regular screen-time limits, which means no more binge-watching Marvel movies.

However, life isn’t as normal as Fritz would like it to be. His cancer is in remission, but doctors aren’t ready to declare him cancer free. For the foreseeable future, the Urban family will continue making trips to Rochester every three months to confirm there’s no sign of cancer.

Even if all goes well, the Urban family has many more medical visits in store. Fritz is dealing with high cholesterol and lipids, a common side effect of cancer treatment, and requires orthopedic surgery and dental work to give him a new bottom row of teeth and an ankle stabilization procedure to help support his right leg in the absence of his fibula. In addition, his tongue needs to be pushed forward to prevent it from obstructing his airway.

A helping hand

The medical procedures and regular trips back to and forth to Rochester have burdened the family with an onslaught of unforeseen expenses. Paying the bills wasn’t made any easier when Erika had to step back from her job as a professional midwife at River Valley Birth Center to take care of Fritz.

But the Urban family has found a bedrock in support from the St. Peter community. Through online fundraising through GoFundMe and community benefits, like FritzFest, the family has received an immense lifeline.

“The levels of support from friends and family and coworkers and even people we didn’t know and don’t know Fritz or don’t know our family, schools and teachers and support staff, it was overwhelming,” said Joseph.

In turn, the family has kept the community updated on Fritz’s cancer journey, recovery and return to normalcy through their Facebook page “Fritz and the Uninvited Guest.”

“Seeing the amount of support we were getting, whether it was financial or emotional, we’ve continued to share openly now because these people have read and followed along during all the hard, tragic and really scary times so it’s delightful now to also be able to share the positive things of like, here he is going to school, here he is going to camp,” said Erika. “So to be able to share that with people who care is incredible. It’s also nice knowing when he goes into scans again there are people who still care and want to know what’s going on.”

The community is stepping up once again to benefit the Urban family. On Saturday, Sept. 17, the St. Peter American Legion Post 37 is dedicating its annual Ride for a Reason to Fritz and his family. Whether they have a car or a motorbike, participants can register to join the ride for a $25 fee and $15 per passenger. All of the proceeds will be donated to the family.

Since both Joseph and Erika are veterans, Angie Glassel, of Post 37, said they were a perfect choice to receive the Legion’s aid.

“Each year, each Legion Riders group usually does their own benefit ride. They all pick their own idea, and I came up with the idea to do something that would benefit a veteran family within our county,” said Glassel. “I came across the Urban family, and they were a good fit for the inaugural ride.”