ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Peter, MN

Legion Ride to benefit St. Peter boy in cancer remission

By By CARSON HUGHES
St. Peter Herald
St. Peter Herald
 3 days ago

Cancer has robbed 10-year old Fritz Urban of his jaw bone, but the disease hasn’t taken away his sense of humor.

Out on the porch of his father’s St. Peter business, Fritz showed off his “muppet face,” turning up his chin into his mouth. The unique party trick was made possible by a bilateral mandibulectomy — a surgical procedure which removed around three quarters of Fritz’s tumorous mandible and replaced it with the fibula from his right leg.

Those opportunities to laugh have carried Fritz and his parents Joseph and Erika Urban through a painful and terrifying battle with Ewing sarcoma, a rare form of bone cancer, which affects around 225 children and adolescents each year.

Typically, Ewing sarcoma is found in the pelvic, limb or rib bones, but on March 9, 2021, doctors diagnosed Fritz after discovering a tumor in his mandible following a dentist’s appointment. Before the appointment, the family noticed some swelling on Fritz’s face, believed to be the symptom of an abscessed tooth. But the true cause was worse than his parents could have imagined.

Within just a few days, Fritz was sent to the ER in Mankato for CT scans and referred to the Mayo Clinic in Rochester. The process, attention and care was all a bit too convenient for Erika’s comfort.

“Once I realized how smooth things were going — I work in health care, and I know things don’t go smoothly unless you’re top priority,” said Erika. “I texted Joe, ‘This is eerie, because it’s all going too smooth and everyone is being really nice.’”

While Erika’s suspicions were raised, Joseph clung to the hope that the mass was benign.

“What are the chances your kid is going to have cancer?” Joseph recalled his thought process. “Part of me really didn’t want to believe it. That happens to people on TV, not to us.”

A biopsy and genome sequencing confirmed their worst fears and Fritz began his battle with cancer. Between March and November last year, Fritz was constantly in and out of the hospital, traveling between St. Peter and Rochester Mayo around every two weeks for a round of chemotherapy.

Tests and treatment

Fritz endured six rounds of chemotherapy before going under the knife to have his jaw removed in July and was treated with another eight rounds over the following months, consisting of 14 rounds of chemotherapy in total. His entire mandible and all but three molars were removed during the surgery.

Fritz received a tracheotomy with the tumor’s removal, but as a result the cartilage in his throat wore out, causing the airway too close with each breath. Taking deeper breaths actually led to less air coming through the windpipe.

“It was like if you suck really hard on a straw in a thick milkshake and it would collapse down, that’s what his airway would do,” said Joseph.

The young cancer patient first had to recover from his chemotherapy before doctors could operate. He then spent the whole month of February in the hospital including three weeks of intensive care and 10 days in a medically-induced coma. Fritz was left without any memories of the entire month of February 2022.

“It felt like in Captain America when he gets frozen in the ice,” said Fritz. “He woke up in like a good ward; I feel like the opposite of that basically. I would just wake up in intensive care and two places were at war.”

While he was under, Fritz recalled experiencing intense hallucinations, imagining scenarios like eating foul-tasting McDonald’s ice cream and chicken nuggets. When he finally woke up, Fritz was in a state of delirium and was enduring withdrawals from the narcotics used in his care. There was an adjustment period where Fritz often had to ask if the things he saw or remembered were real or hallucinations.

“The funny thing is the nurses and I had a whole conversation about the ice cream shops in Rochester and talking about McFlurries,” said Erika. “So there were original conversations going on in the room and his brain was picking up bits and pieces of it and fitting them into dreams during that time.”

Road to recovery

Fritz has since made major steps in recovery. He no longer requires a walker to get around and he’s finally back at home in St. Peter full-time and in school as a fifth grader at Minnesota New Country School in Henderson.

Since coming back home, Fritz gets to enjoy his dad’s cooking instead of hospital food, attend community events like Rock Bend Folk Festival and play video games with his cousin. The one downside is he’s back to regular screen-time limits, which means no more binge-watching Marvel movies.

However, life isn’t as normal as Fritz would like it to be. His cancer is in remission, but doctors aren’t ready to declare him cancer free. For the foreseeable future, the Urban family will continue making trips to Rochester every three months to confirm there’s no sign of cancer.

Even if all goes well, the Urban family has many more medical visits in store. Fritz is dealing with high cholesterol and lipids, a common side effect of cancer treatment, and requires orthopedic surgery and dental work to give him a new bottom row of teeth and an ankle stabilization procedure to help support his right leg in the absence of his fibula. In addition, his tongue needs to be pushed forward to prevent it from obstructing his airway.

A helping hand

The medical procedures and regular trips back to and forth to Rochester have burdened the family with an onslaught of unforeseen expenses. Paying the bills wasn’t made any easier when Erika had to step back from her job as a professional midwife at River Valley Birth Center to take care of Fritz.

But the Urban family has found a bedrock in support from the St. Peter community. Through online fundraising through GoFundMe and community benefits, like FritzFest, the family has received an immense lifeline.

“The levels of support from friends and family and coworkers and even people we didn’t know and don’t know Fritz or don’t know our family, schools and teachers and support staff, it was overwhelming,” said Joseph.

In turn, the family has kept the community updated on Fritz’s cancer journey, recovery and return to normalcy through their Facebook page “Fritz and the Uninvited Guest.”

“Seeing the amount of support we were getting, whether it was financial or emotional, we’ve continued to share openly now because these people have read and followed along during all the hard, tragic and really scary times so it’s delightful now to also be able to share the positive things of like, here he is going to school, here he is going to camp,” said Erika. “So to be able to share that with people who care is incredible. It’s also nice knowing when he goes into scans again there are people who still care and want to know what’s going on.”

The community is stepping up once again to benefit the Urban family. On Saturday, Sept. 17, the St. Peter American Legion Post 37 is dedicating its annual Ride for a Reason to Fritz and his family. Whether they have a car or a motorbike, participants can register to join the ride for a $25 fee and $15 per passenger. All of the proceeds will be donated to the family.

Since both Joseph and Erika are veterans, Angie Glassel, of Post 37, said they were a perfect choice to receive the Legion’s aid.

“Each year, each Legion Riders group usually does their own benefit ride. They all pick their own idea, and I came up with the idea to do something that would benefit a veteran family within our county,” said Glassel. “I came across the Urban family, and they were a good fit for the inaugural ride.”

Comments / 0

Related
fox9.com

New Minnesota Military & Veterans Museum design, timeline announced

(FOX 9) - The Minnesota Military & Veterans Museum has announced renderings of a proposed new $33 million facility that would increase its campus to 40,000 square-feet across 32 acres. According to its site, the Minnesota Military & Veterans Museum is the main wing of the Military Historical Society of...
MINNESOTA STATE
Quick Country 96.5

Minnesota Police Department Mourns Unexpected Loss of Officer

Anoka, MN (KROC-AM News) - A GoFundMe site has been set up to benefit the young family of the Minnesota police officer who died unexpectedly on Wednesday. A Facebook post by the Anoka Police Department indicates Officer Eric Groebner died suddenly at his home. He joined the Anoka Police Department nine years ago. The cause of his death has not been determined. Officer Goebner is survived by his wife and two children, ages 8 and 5.
CBS Minnesota

8 Minnesota schools recognized as 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools

MINNEAPOLIS -- Eight Minnesota schools are among the roughly 300 nationally recognized Blue Ribbon Schools for 2022.Recognition is based on the school's overall academic performance, as well as progress in closing achievement gaps among students. "While these Minnesota schools are geographically diverse, they all share core elements of effective schools," said Dr. Heather Mueller, Commissioner of the Minnesota Department of Education. "I sincerely congratulate these schools and thank the students, their educators, staff and leaders for serving as examples for all schools in Minnesota."These are the Minnesota schools that were named National Blue Ribbon recipients: Bloomington – Seven Hills Preparatory AcademyBrainerd – Lowell Elementary School, Brainerd Public School DistrictCloquet – Churchill Elementary School, Cloquet Public School DistrictGood Thunder – Maple River West Elementary School, Maple River School DistrictPlymouth – Kimberly Lane Elementary School, Wayzata Public School DistrictRochester – Lincoln K-8 School, Rochester Public School DistrictSpringfield – Springfield Elementary School, Springfield School DistrictWoodbury – Lake Middle School, South Washington County School DistrictThe National Blue Ribbon Schools Program was started in 1982, and has since awarded 10,000 awards to more than 9,000 schools.
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Saint Peter, MN
Local
Minnesota Society
Saint Peter, MN
Health
Saint Peter, MN
Society
City
Mankato, MN
Local
Minnesota Health
boreal.org

Minnesota DNR conservation officer candidates graduate from academy, hit the field

Photo: (Front row, left to right) Assistant Commissioner Bob Meier, Commissioner Sarah Strommen, Choua Khang, Cassie Rice, Violet Ohnstad, Ryan Christenson, Dustin Roemeling, Andrew Ladzinski, Benjamin Ulrich, Matthew Paavola, Mason Bulthuis, Col. Rodmen Smith (Back row, left to right) Brett Fox, Trent Anderson, Jesse Drown, Felicia Znajda, Coby Fontes, Anthony Hams, Hudson Ledeen, Adam Stennett, Dallas Cornell. Photo credit: Minnesota DNR.
MINNESOTA STATE
KAAL-TV

‘Unknown user’ sending inappropriate emails to students across Minnesota

(ABC 6 News) -Area school officials have sent emails to parents and guardians on Thursday informing them of an “inappropriate email situation.”. According to an email to Rochester Public Schools parents, RPS leadership was made aware of an inappropriate email that was circulating to RPS students from what the school claimed to be an ‘unknown user.’
MINNESOTA STATE
96.7 The River

World’s Toughest Rodeo Coming to Minnesota this Winter

For some reason, I love watching this stuff. I know it takes a lot of time, skill and sometimes a bit of fearlessness to participate in a rodeo. And I have here for it!. It's exciting to watch the bull riders, the bronc riders and even the barrel racers during a rodeo. There are so many different levels of skill as well. This includes the amateurs and the professionals. Everyone has to start somewhere.
SAINT PAUL, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Treatment#Legion#Bone Cancer#Charity#Ct#The Mayo Clinic
103.7 THE LOON

300 Mile Fairytale Drive Through Minnesota Begins in St. Cloud

There is a very scenic drive that you can take through Minnesota that takes you to some "fairytale" like places throughout Central to Southeastern Minnesota. This trip begins in St. Cloud. Quarry Park is the first stop, or beginning point, so actually it begins in Waite Park. From there you will drive to Munsinger/Clemens Gardens. These are both places that seem pretty magical. Fairytale-like. Great places to take pictures. I've seen so many people take their graduation, engagement, wedding, family, etc pictures in both of these spots. Or, if you just want some really picturesque scenes to frame - both of these places have those opportunities.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
KEYC

New COVID-19 booster shots start rolling out in Minnesota

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - New COVID-19 booster shots have started rolling out in Minnesota. The first recipients rolled up their sleeves at state-run vaccination sites at the Mall of America and in Duluth. The rollout began at the Mall of America Wednesday. People ages 12 and up are eligible to...
MINNESOTA STATE
106.9 KROC

The Only Time in Minnesota You Don’t Need to Stop For School Bus

When you see a school bus with its lights flashing, you have to stop, right? Most times, yes. But, there is one exception to that law here in Minnesota. The 2022 school year is underway across the Land of 10,000 Lakes and those big, yellow buses are still a common sight again in Minnesota. Stopping for them isn't only the safe thing to do, it's the law. But this might be the only time you DON'T have to stop for a school bus when you're on the road in the North Star State.
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
NewsBreak
Charities
kxlp941.com

Minnesota DPS Uses Serious Injury Crash to Highlight Importance of Seat Belts

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety is using a serious injury crash in March to show that seat belts save lives. Angie Kupczak was driving to work in Forest Lake when another vehicle hit black ice and they collided head-on. Kupczak says she suffered a compound fracture in her leg and her heel was crushed:
Power 96

Two Professional Fisherman Fined by Minnesota DNR

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says using two lines while fishing is not allowed and issued citations to Bass Pro Tour anglers Jacob Wheeler and Alton Jones, Jr. for the usage during a event this week at Mille Lacs Lake. Wheeler captured the Angler of the Year award...
MINNESOTA STATE
MIX 94.9

With New Lawsuit Will ‘Chicken Guy’ Ever Open In The Mall of America?

If you can remember back to 2019, there was some finger-licking excitement coming from Bloomington as the Mall of America and the restaurant chain Chicken Guy announced that a new location would be coming to the Mall of America. Well fast forward 3 years and there still is no Chicken Guy restaurant at the Mall of America, and now the mall is taking the chain co-founder to court over its failure to open.
BLOOMINGTON, MN
CBS Minnesota

Is the BA.2.75 COVID variant in Minnesota?

MINNEAPOLIS -- A very contagious COVID-19 variant that health officials say could become a dominant one in the coming months has shown up in Minnesota wastewater tests.The World Health Organization said BA.2.75 is a concern and warned that new variants are becoming more contagious. BA.2.75 has been the variant behind a number of cases in, among other places, Florida, according to recent reports.According to the Metropolitan Council, the latest wastewater tested shows that BA.5 remains the dominant variant in the metro area, with some BA.4 and BA.2 remaining.However, officials said there are BA.2.75 samples in the 1% to 2% range of the overall metro area.Furthermore, the viral load has increased from the previous week by about 36%.
MINNESOTA STATE
valleynewslive.com

Sendoff for ND National Guard members in Fargo

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - On Wednesday, 155 North Dakota National Guard members were honored in a sendoff ceremony. The soldiers from the Fargo-based 191st Military Police Company come from 35 communities across North and South Dakota and Minnesota. Last March, the soldiers were alerted about a possible deployment overseas for...
St. Peter Herald

St. Peter Herald

St Peter, MN
92
Followers
260
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

St. Peter Herald has been serving Nicollet County since 1884 and publishes Thursday and online at www.StPeterHerald.com

 https://www.southernminn.com/st_peter_herald/

Comments / 0

Community Policy