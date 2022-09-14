ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Fayette, AL

Alabama police trying to identify man found dead in cemetery

By Elizabeth White
LAFAYETTE, Ala. (WRBL) – The LaFayette Police Department is working to determine the name of a man found dead in the wooded area of a cemetery on Saturday, September 10th. The cause of death remains unknown.

LaFayette police officers say EMS responded to Brookwood SC near the city cemetery when the body was discovered in a wooded area around 8 a.m. The man was located approximately 20 feet into the wood line.

The man is described as white, with a slender build between 30 and 40 years old brown hair, and a beard. He was wearing a navy blue shirt, brown pants, and black shoes. There was no identification found on him.

If you have any information that may help LaFayette police identify the man, please give them a call at 334-864-2211.

Meanwhile, the body has been transported to the medical examiner’s office in Montgomery for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

WRBL News 3 will keep you updated as the death investigation continues

