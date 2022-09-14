'Come Back With A Coroner,' Brother Says After Killing Dad: Report

Justin Donaldson Photo Credit: Ocean County Prosecutor's Office

‘Come back with a coroner,’ a man with psychiatric problems told his brother after killing their father, NJ Advance Media reported.

The slaying occurred in Lacey Township at least two days before police were notified, the outlet said.

Justin Donaldson was arrested on Sept. 7, DailyVoice.com reported. One of his brothers notified police after coming to check on Justin and their 67-year-old father, David Donaldson.

When his brother arrived, Donaldson allegedly made the comment about the coroner, the report said, quoting an affidavit of probable cause supporting the murder charge.

to follow Daily Voice Ocean and receive free news updates.