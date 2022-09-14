ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lacey Township, NJ

'Come Back With A Coroner,' Brother Says After Killing Dad: Report

By Jon Craig
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0roXoW_0hvD8F1E00
Justin Donaldson Photo Credit: Ocean County Prosecutor's Office

‘Come back with a coroner,’ a man with psychiatric problems told his brother after killing their father, NJ Advance Media reported.

The slaying occurred in Lacey Township at least two days before police were notified, the outlet said.

Justin Donaldson was arrested on Sept. 7, DailyVoice.com reported. One of his brothers notified police after coming to check on Justin and their 67-year-old father, David Donaldson.

When his brother arrived, Donaldson allegedly made the comment about the coroner, the report said, quoting an affidavit of probable cause supporting the murder charge.

to follow Daily Voice Ocean and receive free news updates.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Voice

He Thought Gun Was Unloaded — Then He Killed His Friend: Burlington Prosecutor

An 18-year-old man playing with a gun accidentally shot his friend in South Jersey, authorities said. Jah-son Jones, of Pemberton, was at 19-year-old Nasiah Carson's home on South Coles Avenue in Maple Shade, when the two were playing with a handgun that they thought was unloaded, and Jones pointed it at Carson squeezed the trigger around 3:45 a.m. Friday, Sept. 15, Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw said.
PEMBERTON, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lacey Township, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Lacey Township, NJ
Daily Voice

Haverstrawd Woman Charged After Fraud Investigation

A Hudson Valley woman is facing fraud charges following an investigation by New York State Police. Rockland County resident Shawn Pezzementi, age 48, of Haverstraw, was arrested Tuesday, Sept. 13, on one count of offering a false instrument for filing, a felony. Investigators said Pezzementi submitted a fraudulent document to...
ocscanner.news

FREEHOLD: POLICE LIEUTENANT PLEADS GUILTY TO ILLEGAL DATABASE ACCESS

A 27-year veteran of the Freehold Township Police Department has admitted to illegally accessing information from a law-enforcement computer database for personal use, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey announced Friday. Lt. John Todd, 58, pleaded guilty to a count of third-degree Computer Theft during a Friday morning hearing before...
FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Coroner#Violent Crime#Nj Advance Media#Dailyvoice Com#Daily Voice Ocean
Daily Voice

Man Accused Of Driving Drunk In Newburgh With 3 Children In Car

A Connecticut man was charged after police said he drove drunk in the Hudson Valley with three children in the car. A state trooper in Orange County saw an eastbound 2003 Ford Taurus on I-84 in Newburgh that was in violation of vehicle and traffic laws at about 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11, New York State Police reported.
Daily Voice

Warren County Man, 38, Nearly Hit Police Officer And Resisted Arrest: Prosecutor

A 38-year-old Warren County man was charged after he nearly crashed into a police officer, resisted arrest, and later turned himself in, authorities announced. Officers in Independence Township stopped a Toyota Tacoma driven by Clinton Ontweka, who ran a stop sign on Route 517 in Allamuchy and nearly hit a police officer on Monday, Aug. 8, Warren County Prosecutor James L. Pfeiffer said in a release with local officials on Wednesday, Sept. 14.
WARREN COUNTY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

DC Police Seek Suspect Who Robbed Postal Worker At Gunpoint

D.C. police are looking to identify the man who robbed a U.S. postal worker at gunpoint, officials said. At around 5:30 p.m. on September 12, the postal worker was approached by the suspect in the 1100 block K Street, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. The suspect pulled out a...
Daily Voice

Serious Crash Reported On I-295 South Jersey

A serious crash occurred on Interstate 295 in South Jersey, authorities said. The crash occurred before 4 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 15 on I-295 southbound north of Exit 40 in Mount Laurel, according to the New Jersey Department of Transporation. The left shoulder of the interstate was closed, the DOT...
MOUNT LAUREL, NJ
Daily Voice

Woman Smacks Pennsylvania State Trooper In Head With Coffee Mug: Police

A state trooper was hit in the head with a coffee on Saturday, Sept. 10, police say. A pair of troopers were called a report of "possible domestic and criminal mischief" in the 2600 block of Second Avenue in Koppel Borough just before 1:40 a.m., Pennsylvania state police said in a statement the following week.
Daily Voice

Yorktown Town Employee Hit, Killed By Vehicle, Police Say

A town employee in Northern Westchester was hit and killed by a vehicle while working. The incident took place in Yorktown around 11 a.m., Wednesday, Sept. 14 in the area of 477 London Road. According to Lt. Kenneth Sgroi, of the Yorktown Police, the 28-year-old Yorktown employee was working in...
ocscanner.news

LACEY: WALMART SHOPPER MISSED SELF CHECK OUT ON A FEW ITEMS

On Sunday, September 11, 2022, at 12:13 p.m., Officers Tamburro and Carver responded to Walmart, 580 Route 9, for a reported shoplifting. The store employee advised officers that they had observed a female fail to ring up a number of items while at the self-checkout, then attempt to leave the store without paying for them. The stolen items were valued at $38.94. Officers met with the suspect, Dana Pearse, 35, of Barnegat, and placed her under arrest. Dana was transported to police headquarters, charged with Shoplifting, and released on a summons pending a future court appearance.
Daily Voice

Warren County Diner Goes Up In Flames Morning Of Soft Opening: ‘I’m So Heartbroken,’ Owner Says

A new diner in Warren County went up in flames just hours before it was scheduled to have its soft opening, leaving the owner heartbroken and desperate to rebuild. Tony Arzuaga of Jersey City was planning to hold the soft opening for Catch 22 Diner on Route 22 East in Lopatcong Township on Friday, Sept. 16 when the building caught fire before dawn, he documented in a social media post in the ‘Lehigh Valley Food’ group.
WARREN COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
362K+
Followers
54K+
Post
107M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy