klkntv.com
Two Nebraskans killed in head-on collision near Osceola
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A head-on collision near Osceola left two dead on Friday, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office. The crash happened around 7:30 a.m. on State Highway 81/92 just east of Osceola, which is about 24 miles north of York. A Chevy Silverado driven by...
iheart.com
Man killed in Sarpy County crash identified
(Sarpy County, NE) -- The 28 year old man killed in a Wednesday crash in Sarpy County is identified. The Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office says around 11:15 Wednesday morning, deputies, along with the Papillion Fire Department, were called to Highway 50 and Capehart Road for a two vehicle crash. Investigators say a northbound Ford F-150 collided with a Chevrolet Express van, which was also northbound on Highway 50.
News Channel Nebraska
Authorities respond to fatal crash scene on Highway 50 in Sarpy County
SARPY COUNTY, Neb. -- Wednesday morning, Sarpy County officials responded to a fatal crash. Around 11:15 a.m., the Sarpy County Sheriff's Office as well as the Papillion Fire Department, responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 50 and Capehart Road. Authorities said a Ford F150 was heading north when it...
KETV.com
Nebraska law enforcement investigating fatal skydiving accident
CRETE, Neb. — One person died and another person was injured after a skydiving accident Thursday at a Nebraska airport, according to authorities. The Crete Police Department said the accident occurred at the Crete Municipal Airport. Crete, which is in Saline County, about 25 miles southwest of Lincoln. Officials...
KETV.com
One person seriously injured after bicyclist hit by vehicle in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. — One person is seriously injured after a bicyclist was hit by a vehicle in Omaha, according to authorities. The accident occurred around 1 p.m., near Saddle Creek Road and Leavenworth Street. The victim was taken to a local hospital in serious condition.
KETV.com
Two people injured in hit-and-run Omaha crash
OMAHA, Neb. — Two people were seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash Friday morning. Omaha police said one driver left the scene near 30th Street and Redick Avenue around 1 a.m. Paramedics took the two injured people to an area hospital. The crash remains under investigation.
KSNB Local4
One dead after skydiving accident at Crete Airport
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Crete Police Department is assisting the Federal Aviation Administration in the investigation of a fatal skydiving accident which occurred at the Crete Airport on Thursday. According to witnesses, a pair of skydivers conducted a tandem jump late Thursday afternoon. They exited an aircraft, operated by...
klin.com
One Person Injured In Morning Crash On I-180
Lincoln Police say a pickup driver was injured in a two vehicle crash on I-180 at Superior Street around 7:15 Thursday morning. “The investigation revealed a pickup was eastbound on Superior Street and was turning left to get onto 180 northbound when it collided with a westbound vehicle,” says Captain Todd Kocian.
1011now.com
Omaha man charged with attempted murder in York
YORK, Neb. (KSNB) - An Omaha man is facing an attempted murder charge after another man ended up with stab wounds to his neck, bicep and back in York. Sergio Mier Torres is charged with three felony charges out of York County, including attempted second-degree murder, first-degree assault and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony.
3 News Now
TRAFFIC ALERT: Lanes and ramp blocked after crash on I-80 WB at 84th
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Crash at I-80 westbound and 84th Street. Lanes and ramp are blocked. Expect delays. Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage. Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.
KETV.com
Omaha police officers, teenager injured during confrontations
OMAHA, Neb. — A 14-year-old boy ended up in the hospital after a confrontation with Omaha police, but officers say he attacked them two days in a row. Police say the teen fought back when they tried to move him to the Douglas County Youth Center Monday. Then, the...
kfornow.com
Two Teens Were Arrested After They Were Caught In a Stolen SUV
LINCOLN–(KFOR Sept. 16)–An 18-year-old is in jail, suspected of driving a stolen SUV, while a 15-year-old with him is also facing theft charges. Investigators with the Lincoln Police Gang Unit on Thursday about noon time saw a 2021 black Jeep Grand Cherokee near 27th and “J” Streets, after finding out a couple days prior that it had been reported stolen. Officers tried to contact the driver, later identified as Donovan Garrett, at the Petro Mart near 23rd and “R” Street while he was refueling. Police say Garrett refused their commands, got back into the Jeep and took off.
News Channel Nebraska
Nebraska City couple in three-vehicle accident
PLATTSMOUTH - Plattsmouth and Murray Fire and Rescue responded to a three-vehicle accident on Highway 75 Wednesday. A Cass County Sheriff’s Office press release says a GMC Terrain driven by Stanley Ohnmacht, 71, of Nebraska City crossed the center line and hit the rear wheel of a Toyota Avalon, driven by 47-year-old Richard Warner of Auburn.
klkntv.com
Fire south of Lincoln causes about $80,000 in damage
ROCA, Neb. (KLKN) — An outbuilding south of Lincoln was lost to a fire that sent large clouds of smoke into the sky. At 2:45 p.m. Thursday, firefighters were called to an outbuilding fire near Bennet Road and 46th Street. The fire was contained to the building, with no...
WOWT
Omaha Police respond to North High School; no threat found
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police response at Omaha North High School on Thursday afternoon prompted school officials to issue a written response to staff and families. As indicated in the letter from Principal Collette Nero, Omaha Police confirmed to 6 News that a call had come in — from an out-of-town area code — alleging a threatening situation was unfolding at the school, located near 37th Street and Ames Avenue in north Omaha.
iheart.com
Lincoln Police Officer Removed from Service
(Lincoln, NE) -- A Lincoln Police Officer has his law enforcement authority removed as a result of a domestic related investigation. The Lincoln Police Department says on Tuesday, they were made aware of two Domestic Abuse Protections orders and one Harassment Order issued against Lincoln Police Officer Wayne ‘Jarvis’ Wallage, who has been with the department for seven months. LPD says the orders prohibit him from possessing a firearm. Officer Wallage was immediately removed from service. LPD says he will not be able to act in any official law enforcement capacity.
klin.com
$12,000 Motorcycle Stolen From Lincoln Garage
Lincoln Police were called to a home near 78th and Barrington Place around 5:45 Tuesday evening to investigate a burglary. “The owner of the residence reported that sometime over the previous day his 2021 Black Kawasaki Ninja 650cc motorcycle was taken from his garage,” says Captain Todd Kocian.
Pottawattamie County sheriff says jail changes made after ‘tragic’ 2018 case
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IOWA — Pottawattamie County Sheriff Andy Brown said this week that reviewing and improving jail medical care has been a top priority following a 2018 incident in which a county inmate had to have both legs amputated. Brown said the case of inmate Kevin Pittillo was tragic and that since he took office […] The post Pottawattamie County sheriff says jail changes made after ‘tragic’ 2018 case appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
KETV.com
14-year-old Omaha manslaughter suspect appears before judge
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Neb. — A 14-year-old manslaughter suspect appeared before a Douglas County judge Thursday. Prosecutors said the teen shot 28-year-old Mr. Parker outside a home near the Omaha Country Club. The boy's attorney says the teen was defending his father, and used his father's gun to do so.
KETV.com
Patio grill causes fire at Bellevue apartment complex
BELLEVUE, Neb. — Bellevue firefighters responded to a fire at Latitude 41 apartments Thursday night around 8:05 p.m. Officials said a grill caught fire on a patio before spreading up the exterior wall of the apartment building. Responders said it was declared a working fire upon arrival. Residents were...
