Read full article on original website
Related
Jury finds man guilty of 2020 deadly shooting in Grand Rapids
A man was convicted of several charges, including first-degree murder, in connection with a deadly shooting that happened in Grand Rapids back in 2020.
MSP release report on shooting death of Joseph Nagle
A man who was killed by an Allegan County deputy in June had cocaine and marijuana in his system the night of the deadly shooting, according to an investigative report by Michigan State Police.
whtc.com
Charges Filed Against Suspect in Sept. 9 Police Chase Into Jenison
GRAND RAPIDS, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Sept. 15, 2022) – A 36-year-old Kentwood man is in the Kent County Jail after a violent police chase that crossed the Kent-Ottawa county line last Friday. Robert Gallup has already been arraigned on unrelated charges he was facing before a confrontation with officers at...
Man shot and killed by sheriff’s deputy had cocaine, marijuana in system, report shows
A Comstock Park man shot and killed by an Allegan County sheriff’s deputy in June had cocaine and marijuana in his system, a state police report shows. Joseph Maverick Nagle, 22, was shot and killed June 16 after a traffic stop in Allegan County’s Monterey Township. Michigan State...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
oceanacountypress.com
Jury delivers guilty verdict in CSC case.
HART — A jury found a 31-year-old Ludington man guilty of third-degree criminal sexual conduct during a trial in Oceana County’s 51st Circuit Court Thursday, Sept. 15. Christian Lee Mitchell faces up to 15 years in prison for the conviction. The victim in the case — a 38-year-old...
Fox17
Deputies: 5 suspects involved in Holland burglary near Buddhist temple
HOLLAND, Mich. — Deputies have released surveillance photos of suspects wanted in connection to a Holland burglary. The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says they arrived at the Lao Buddhist Temple of Holland after receiving reports of multiple people entering a home and stealing various items on Sunday, Sept. 11 between 8 a.m. and 8:30 a.m.
Man who led police on chase in stolen U-Haul charged, identified
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — The man responsible for leading police on a chase through Kent and Ottawa County last week in a stolen U-Haul has been charged, according to the Ottawa County Prosecuting Attorney's Office. Police say 36-year-old Robert Gallup of Kentwood, has been charged with five counts of...
Man shot amid chase with stolen U-Haul identified
The man who was shot during a police chase and is accused of stealing a U-Haul during that pursuit now faces multiple charges, authorities say.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Sheriff: Man falls, drowns in pond after likely medical emergency
The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says a man drowned in a private pond Friday evening after he likely fell in.
Ionia Co. deputies arrest five suspects after car chase
Five suspects are now in custody following reports of a car and property being stolen from the City of Howell.
iheart.com
Police: White powder on scale at mother's apartment where child overdosed
GRAND RAPIDS (WOOD-AM) - Police in Grand Rapids say a scale loaded with white powder was found at the apartment where a 7-year-old fatally overdosed on fentanyl. Jeremy Thompson was found unresponsive at Briasia Allen's apartment near 32nd Street and Eastern Avenue in June. Allen is Thompson's mother. Thompson was...
WWMT
Grandville man charged with reckless driving, domestic violence, posts bond
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Days after a Grandville man was charged with reckless driving and domestic violence, he posted bond and was released from police custody. Scott Hargitt, 29, was accused of recklessly driving a Dodge pickup truck on the street of a house fire in Jenison, according to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Police chase from Ionia to Lowell ends with flattened tires, arrests
IONIA COUNTY, MI – Police arrested five suspects after a pursuit that began in Ionia and ended in downtown Lowell with police deflating tires on the fleeing vehicle. The suspects – an adult driver and four juveniles, all from the Lansing area – were arrested in Lowell after they tried to flee on foot, Ionia Department of Public Safety said.
Man found guilty of murder in 8-month-old’s death
A Grand Rapids man was found guilty of murder in the 2020 death of his girlfriend’s 8-month-old baby.
Police: Man shot at Muskegon Heights bar
A man was shot at a Muskegon Heights bar early Wednesday morning, police say.
Police investigating Muskegon Heights shooting
The Muskegon Heights Police Department is investigating a shooting that hurt one person early Wednesday morning.
Sheriff: Driver hospitalized after hit-and-run, rollover crash
The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says a woman ended up in the hospital after driving erratically, being involved in a hit-and-run and driving another car off the road before rolling her SUV.
GR 7-year-old dies of fentanyl overdose: ‘We want answers’
On June 11, 2022, 7-year-old Jeremy Thompson Jr. died of a fentanyl overdose.
GR cold case, death of Shakara Carter featured on "Crime Junkie" podcast
Shakara Carter was found strangled to death in March 2007. The investigation into her death remains open to this day.
Dad after 7-year-old ODs: ‘It’s tough every day’
The father of a 7-year-old who died of a fentanyl overdose said he 'went against his gut' in allowing the boy to stay with his mother.
Comments / 0