ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oceana County, MI

Comments / 0

Related
whtc.com

Charges Filed Against Suspect in Sept. 9 Police Chase Into Jenison

GRAND RAPIDS, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Sept. 15, 2022) – A 36-year-old Kentwood man is in the Kent County Jail after a violent police chase that crossed the Kent-Ottawa county line last Friday. Robert Gallup has already been arraigned on unrelated charges he was facing before a confrontation with officers at...
JENISON, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Oceana County, MI
Crime & Safety
Muskegon, MI
Crime & Safety
County
Oceana County, MI
City
Muskegon, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
oceanacountypress.com

Jury delivers guilty verdict in CSC case.

HART — A jury found a 31-year-old Ludington man guilty of third-degree criminal sexual conduct during a trial in Oceana County’s 51st Circuit Court Thursday, Sept. 15. Christian Lee Mitchell faces up to 15 years in prison for the conviction. The victim in the case — a 38-year-old...
OCEANA COUNTY, MI
Fox17

Deputies: 5 suspects involved in Holland burglary near Buddhist temple

HOLLAND, Mich. — Deputies have released surveillance photos of suspects wanted in connection to a Holland burglary. The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says they arrived at the Lao Buddhist Temple of Holland after receiving reports of multiple people entering a home and stealing various items on Sunday, Sept. 11 between 8 a.m. and 8:30 a.m.
HOLLAND, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Miguel Angel#Convicted Felon#Violent Crime#3860 Manatee Ave#Crystal Gonzale
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety

Comments / 0

Community Policy