31 new emoji get Unicode approval, and Google's letting you try them out early
Emoji have become so essential to how many of us communicate online, that it's a little hard to remember life without them. Just as written language evolves, emoji themselves need to keep abreast of the times, and the Unicode Consortium shoulders the responsibility of screening candidates and updating the library annually. With September upon us, just like clockwork, the Consortium has given the green light for Unicode 15.0, complete with 31 new emoji — and if that weren't enough, it's also being joined by Google with some emoji news of its own.
How to download Android apps without the Google Play Store
Getting Android apps without using the official Google Play Store can be a bit of a gamble, depending on where you choose to get your apps. And some popular devices, like the best Amazon Fire tablets, don't come preloaded with the Google Play Store. While Android lets you install an APK from anywhere on the web, you want to be smart when selecting a source for those files. We recommend APKMirror because it is a brand we know and trust. This post shows you how to install or "sideload" APKs onto your Android phone or tablet using the service.
iOS 16 vs. Android 13: What’s the same and what is different?
Google launched Android 13 in August, but it isn’t the only big mobile OS update in 2022. Apple’s iOS 16 made is debut in early September. While Google packed the biggest changes in years into Android 12 and has thus only smaller refinements left for Android 13, Apple has a few more interesting changes in iOS 16. There is a brand-new lock screen design, auto-updating notifications keeping you in the loop about deliveries, smart drag and drop, and more. Despite Android 13 focusing on iterative improvements, there are still quite a few thoughtful enhancements, so Google doesn’t have to shy away from the comparison to iOS 16 altogether. There are per-app languages, thoughtful Material You theming improvements, better privacy protection, and much more.
How to redeem a Google Play gift card
A Google Play gift card is a great gift for anyone who stays up-to-date with the best Android phones. They're also a useful way to buy apps and games without sharing your payment information with Google. However, no matter how or why you have a Google Play card, they're useless unless you know how to redeem them. Here are two ways you can redeem a Google Play gift card.
Small Google Pixel may be in the works, according to this leak
The Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are coming early next month, and while we're excited to see these two new phones, we know that neither of these will be compact devices designed for those who like smaller phones. If that's you, you may be happy to hear a new rumor that suggests Google is working on a smaller Pixel flagship alternative.
5 essential shortcuts for your Google Pixel's home screen
The homescreen on your phone may not be something you think about frequently, but it's essential to your overall user experience. The best Android smartphones might also offer unique homescreen features you can't find from other manufacturers. And in some cases, you may not use these extra homescreen features to their fullest potential. The Settings app, for example, provides a shortcut widget that gives quick one-tap access to numerous system settings.
Google could make the 256GB Pixel 7 more widely available than Pixel 6
You can get the Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro with up to 256GB of storage—but that's if you live in the US. In Europe, the smaller Pixel 6 is only available in one configuration with 128GB storage, which might not be enough for power users. Worse, there's no microSD card slot, so you cannot expand the internal storage down the line. If you live in the EU and are planning to buy the Pixel 7 series, you won't have to face this issue. A leak confirms that Google will bring the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro in 128GB and 256GB configurations outside the US this year.
Google’s budget Chromecast could fix a big annoyance with the 4K model
At this point, it is no secret that Google is working on a cheaper new Chromecast. Rumors about the device first popped up at the beginning of this year, which is due to launch soon. The budget Chromecast would seemingly run Android 12 and support streaming content at Full HD resolution. The stick has already passed through the FCC, shown up in photos, and had its European price leaked. Now, developer Kuba Wojciechowski claims to have gotten his hands on an internal firmware of the streaming stick, revealing some of its key specs.
Android 13 QPR1 Beta 1 contains an updated Pixel Recorder app with visual tweaks
The stable version of Android 13 QPR1 isn't expected to reach Pixel devices until December. Thankfully, the recently released QPR1 Beta 1 has shed light on some new additions to the software, including a Face Unlock option, while also revealing camera details of the upcoming Pixel foldable which is rumored to break cover in 2023. We're now coming across another change with Android 13 QPR1 Beta 1 pertaining to the Pixel Recorder app.
How to create a Reddit profile
If you've been on the internet for more than a few minutes, you've likely heard of Reddit. The discussion website isn't considered one of the major social media platforms, but nearly half a billion users use Reddit for everything from news aggregation to talking about interestingly strange topics on the internet. In some cases, Reddit is better than Google at finding the answer you're looking for. Sure, you've likely stumbled on Reddit threats on other platforms, but they originate from this website that is built for rabbit hole-following and argument-having.
The Pixel 7's Tensor G2 chipset looks to be just a spruced-up version of the original SoC
Google doesn't like to make a big show of it, but it's an open secret that it's been working with Samsung to produce its custom Tensor SoC for its Pixel 6 lineup of phones. This year, the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro are expected to sport a Tensor G2 — there's already been plenty said about what to expect with that chip, but it looks like some new intel is going to lock things in for us. But that's not all we're learning about here.
Google Meet is now much easier to use if you're a co-host
The jargon could confuse, but Meet is arguably one of the most important collaboration tools Google Workspace offers. It allows co-hosting, participant polls, attendance tracking, and meeting recording, but post-call artifacts like poll results, attendance records, and the recorded meeting are never sent to the co-hosts automatically. Google is automating the process now.
New Android 13 QPR1 options set the stage for spatial audio support
Last week, Google rolled out the first Android 13 QPR1 beta for supported Pixel phones. Among the many changes we've learned about so far, we've seen a few audio-related improvements, and now Google seems to be laying the groundwork for new Pixel Buds features. The QPR beta introduces a new spatial audio toggle for headphones, but plenty of questions about its ultimate implementation remain.
Your Google Play Store reviews won’t be visible right away anymore
Play Store reviews are a valuable metric when you decide which app or game to get, but they aren’t perfect. All kinds of great apps can find themselves in the midst of review bombing campaigns, with users deciding to ruin reputations as a form of protest. Often, users will also take to the Play Store for one-star reviews when their problems could easily be resolved by the developer. To combat these kinds of issues, Google will now only post reviews after a 24 hour delay, which gives its algorithms and developers time to react.
How to alphabetize in Google Docs
Managing and sorting lists in word processors like Google Docs is not easy. That’s why we recommend users use a spreadsheet program like Google Sheets for long and complex lists. However, there are times when you have to insert a list in Google Docs in your document. Thankfully, Google Docs gives you access to tools that you can use to manage and sort these lists. Whether you want to sort a list or the entire document, here is how you can alphabetize it in Google Docs.
Play Store ratings finally get relevant for the devices you're using
Android apps aren't just limited to the smartphone in your pocket. Your tablet, smartwatch, television, and even your laptop all support a wide variety of software you rely on daily, often with a version specific to that form factor. Of course, this diversity in gadgets also limits how useful ratings on the Play Store really are — after all, if a specific application features poor tablet optimizations, that doesn't necessarily mean it'll be the same on a smartphone. With a long-awaited change, Google is making its Play Store ratings more useful across the board for all the gadgets in your life.
Google finally lets you block your least favorite YouTubers from the Discover feed
Google's Discover feed is a big part of how a lot of us keep up with things, almost religiously spending a few minutes scrolling through every day. There's always plenty of content in there, with not just articles that match your interests, but also the occasional YouTube video in the mix, as well. But if Google's been getting a little broad with its curation, and you've been seeing videos in there you'd rather not, you'll be pleased to learn that Discover now allows you to hide videos from specific YouTube channels, with just a few taps.
ChromeOS may step up to add background blur and other camera effects for video conferencing
Video conferencing is a big deal, period. Never mind the ongoing ordeal that we're still living, video conferencing would have gone big one way or another. So much so, a number of chat clients including Google Meet have integrated cloud-powered background blurring effects for the many of us that are stuck in our messy, unpresentable bedrooms. For Chromebook owners, though, you might be getting more blur for your buck soon with OS-level capabilities.
How to use Google Keep
Google Keep is a straightforward note-taking app from Google that incorporates plenty of useful features to manage your notes. It's available on the Google Play Store, App Store, and web browsers. Many of the best Android phones also come with it preinstalled. Since the app is part of the Google ecosystem, seamless integration with Google Drive is a given. Notes are automatically backed up and count toward your 15GB of storage space. It's a great app if you're always jotting something down.
Google is reportedly finished making Pixelbooks
Google's own Chromebook offerings have always been somewhat aspirational, featuring high-end design and pricey components powered by an operating system that, while increasingly fully featured, can't capitalize on raw horsepower the way a Windows machine might be able to. That approach, it seems, has caught up to Google, as a new report from The Verge explains that not only has an in-development Pixelbook device been canceled, but that the company is seemingly finished making laptops for the foreseeable future.
