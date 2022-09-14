ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

New music festival coming to San Antonio with a focus on local bands and community

SAN ANTONIO — A new music festival is making coming to San Antonio and showcasing local talent will be a priority. Organized by San Antonio radio personality and host of his own independent music radio show, Chuck Vans, the "Chuck Vans Music Festival," presented by MODSNAP Radio, will take place on Sunday, November 6 at Fuel Bar at 5500 Babcok Road, featuring local bands that are deserving of the spotlight.
