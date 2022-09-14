Read full article on original website
Related
A Broadway show for every San Antonio theatre fan
SAN ANTONIO — The Majestic Theatre stage will once again be graced by some of the most talented performers in the country as curtain raises on another Broadway in San Antonio season. Ten theatrical extravaganzas ranging in tone, subject matter and style are coming downtown over the next 10...
New music festival coming to San Antonio with a focus on local bands and community
SAN ANTONIO — A new music festival is making coming to San Antonio and showcasing local talent will be a priority. Organized by San Antonio radio personality and host of his own independent music radio show, Chuck Vans, the "Chuck Vans Music Festival," presented by MODSNAP Radio, will take place on Sunday, November 6 at Fuel Bar at 5500 Babcok Road, featuring local bands that are deserving of the spotlight.
San Antonio Philharmonic holds inaugural concert
SAN ANTONIO — Classical music returned to the stage Friday night under a new banner: the San Antonio Philharmonic. For the San Antonio Symphony, the ship has sunk. Still, the band plays on. Sitting at a table outside at the Pearl Brewery, San Antonio Philharmonic board member Roberto Treviño...
Woman seen in viral video swimming in the downtown River Walk
SAN ANTONIO — A viral TikTok video of a woman swimming in the downtown portion of the River Walk is getting quite a bit of attention. The video shows the person swimming across the river before coming up on the edge laughing and smiling. The TikTok video, posted by...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Forgotten Friends: Amazing Grace
LIVE OAK, Texas — Our "Forgotten Friends" series showcases a dog or cat each week that has spent a lengthy time at an area shelter, just waiting for someone to notice them and bring them home to love. This week we went to City of Live Oak Animal Control...
King William Fair warning public of 'Fall Festival' scam
SAN ANTONIO — King William Fair is warning people of a scam going around that's promoting a 'Fall Festival'. Officials with King William Fair said the 'Fall Festival' event is not associated with the King William Association and that the address for the 'event' is currently a chiropractic office who also confirmed the 'event' is a scam.
The Immersive Nutcracker: A Winter Miracle! presented by Lighthouse Artspace, a holiday experience for whole family
SAN ANTONIO — Get ready for some magical holiday fun for the whole family!. The producers of Immersive Van Gogh is bringing the ultimate holiday experience, The Immersive Nutcracker: A Winter Miracle! to San Antonio. The show opens on November 19 at Lighthouse Artspace downtown on Burleson Street. The...
'Totally humble': The day a future saint came to visit San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — September 13 marks one of San Antonio's most historic days, its ripple effects still being felt 35 years later. During this week in 1987, Pope John Paul II celebrated the largest mass in Texas history San Antonio—marking a transformative moment for the city. On Sept....
RELATED PEOPLE
'There has to be change': Mother of slain San Antonio teen reacts to killer remaining behind bars
SAN ANTONIO — A teenager convicted of a gruesome murder two years ago is being transferred to an adult prison, where he's expected to remain behind bars after the mother of the boy he killed fought against a premature release. Edgar de la Cruz, 18, was convicted of killing...
Man found shot in foot in Castle Hills
CASTLE HILLS, Texas — A young man was found shot in Castle Hills early Monday morning. Police responded to the 1700 block of Jackson-Keller around 4:29 a.m. for reports of a shooting. When officers arrived they found the 19-year-old victim with a gunshot wound to his foot. He told...
ZOO BOO! Halloween celebration kicks off at San Antonio Zoo
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Zoo's annual Halloween festival and celebration is kicking off this week. ZOO BOO! is the popular celebration that includes trick-or-treating, pumpkin spice, live music, costume contests and more. The event is presented by Valero Benefit for Children. The event is described as non-scary and...
Road rage incident ends with man shot in both knees
SAN ANTONIO — A road rage incident on the northwest side of town early Thursday morning ended with a man being shot in both of his knees. It happened around 1:10 a.m. on the 9800 block of Camino Villa near Bandera Road. When officers arrived at the location, they...
IN THIS ARTICLE
'I'm very proud': KENS 5 team speaks about National Hispanic Heritage Month
At KENS 5 our team members share their views about identifying with their Hispanic/Latino culture. Every year, San Antonio celebrates National Hispanic Heritage Month beginning September 15 - October 15. The month remembers the history, cultures and contributions of American citizens whose ancestors came from Spain, Mexico, the Caribbean, Central and South America.
Speakers and online resource celebrate the healing power of stories
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonians have a brand-new way to engage with each other’s stories with focus on how it can help people cope with trauma, whether it is from twenty days ago or twenty years. “I love that story!” Julian Ledezma said to a woman sitting across...
San Antonio's Síclovía has a new route | Here's where they'll be biking and skating
SAN ANTONIO — The biannual Síclovía event – a day for San Antonio cyclists, rollerbladers, skaters and families to commune with one another in the heart of the city – returns Sept. 25, a Sunday. The health-focused community event, which typically draws thousands and is...
Bakery Lorraine to open new Boerne location
BOERNE, Texas — A San Antonio bakery favorite is bringing its pastries and baked goods to Boerne. Bakery Lorraine is opening a new location on Oak Park in Boerne in October. The new location will feature the bakery's full menu of pastries, sandwiches, salads and more. The bakery is...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local priest offers faith, food and hope to migrants arriving in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — Father Tom Rush may be retired but he’s not retired from helping out others in need to dozens of migrants arriving in San Antonio. More than 30,000 asylum seekers have arrived at the Migrant Resource Center in San Antonio since July. The facility located at 7000 San Pedro Ave. serves as a pit stop for asylum seekers for service referrals, overnight sheltering if needed and transportation to other destinations.
City of Lytle to see low water pressure due to construction accident
SAN ANTONIO — Residents in Lytle should expect to see weaker water pressure starting at 9 p.m. Thursday after a contracted crew struck a main line earlier tin the day. Mayor Ruben Gonzalez posted the updated on Facebook, saying the lower pressure will give public works crews "the opportunity to work on the water line." It's expected to continue through the night.
A beloved southwest side neighbor killed in hit-and-run
SAN ANTONIO — Just days ago, family and friends of a beloved neighborhood fixture learned he had died. August 17, San Antonio Police say Ward McLellan III was walking across Loop 410 near Old Pearsall Road when he was hit and killed by a car. The driver took off.
A look back at Queen Elizabeth II's visit to San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — The news of Queen Elizabeth's death Thursday brought back many memories for Texans of her trip to the Lone Star State more than 30 years ago. In May 1991, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch became the first to come to the Lone Star State. Queen Elizabeth II and her husband, Prince Philip, took a 13-day trip through the United States that included three days in Texas. They visited San Antonio, Austin, Dallas and Houston.
KENS 5 Eyewitness News
San Antonio, TX
25K+
Followers
8K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
San Antonio local newshttps://www.kens5.com/
Comments / 0