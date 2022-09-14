ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pine Bluff, AR

September Suicide Prevention walk scheduled for Pine Bluff

FOX 16 News
FOX 16 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wrEU7_0hvD6ynV00

PINE BLUFF, Ark. – A change of perception and hope are the goals of a walking event scheduled for Pine Bluff later this month.

The Pine Bluff Arsenal Employee Assistance Program with the Army Substance Abuse Office has scheduled a Suicide Prevention and Awareness walk for 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. this Saturday, Sept 17. The event will take place at the Jefferson Regional Medical Center Wellness Center, 1301 W. 40 th Avenue, Pine Bluff.

Web Exclusive – Suicide prevention, suicide help: What to know

Participants will get a suicide awareness shirt, water bottle and towel. Other goodies, the organizers state, will be given out to participants.

The announcement of the walk stated it is being used to help shift public perception while spreading hope and sharing vital information to those affected by suicide. The employee program and Army office intend to ensure individuals, friends and families have access to the resources they need to discuss suicide prevention and seek help.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLRT - FOX16.com.

Comments / 0

Related
THV11

Pine Bluff ministerial group works to reduce violence

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — Pine Bluff police are continuing their investigation into a homicide that happened on Wednesday morning after 60-year-old Jerry Simmons was shot in a home on South Elm Street. The incident marked the city's 20th homicide— and some leaders said that number was startling. The...
PINE BLUFF, AR
THV11

Watson Chapel High School put on lockdown after 'false report'

PINE BLUFF, Ark — Watson Chapel High School was placed on lock-down on Friday after what Pine Bluff police are calling a 'false report' of an active shooter. According to police, authorities with the Pine Bluff Police Department, Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, and Arkansas State Police all responded to the report and swept the entire school, ultimately finding nothing.
PINE BLUFF, AR
ktoy1047.com

Ashdown police arrest man for meth, fleeing

Officers had located methamphetamine on Gregory before his attempted escape and determined he also had warrants out of Little Rock for burglary and theft. Gregory was caught shortly before 11 p.m. on Wednesday in the Red Bluff area. The Texarkana Arkansas Police Department is seeking assistance from the community in...
ASHDOWN, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pine Bluff, AR
Health
City
Pine Bluff, AR
Local
Arkansas Society
City
Hope, AR
Pine Bluff, AR
Society
Local
Arkansas Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide Prevention#Suicide Awareness#Linus Mental Health#General Health#Diseases#Nexstar Media Inc
advancemonticellonian.com

New faces join Monticello Fire Department

Monticello Fire Department has filled open positions for full time firefighters with young blood. Cassidy Garcia, 21, of Monticello, and Domonick Adair, 24, of Monticello were hired as full time employees earlier this month and will attend the eight week fire academy and two week driver/operator class in the coming weeks.
MONTICELLO, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Army
FOX 16 News

Free kayaking opportunity provided to central Arkansans, hopes to increase outdoor diversity

LITTLE ROCK, Ark – The Arkansas Office of Outdoor (OOR) is partnering with Black Women Who Kayak+, LLC (BWWK+) to offer free kayaking for those who are interested in joining the effort to increase outdoor diversity this September.    According to BBWK+ officials, the organization’s focus is on dismantling the stereotypes of what African American women […]
LITTLE ROCK, AR
FOX 16 News

FOX 16 News

21K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX16.com is Little Rock's Breaking News Leader for digital story from across central Arkansas, the latest Arkansas Storm Team forecast and the best local sports coverage from the FOX 16 Sports team, along with Fearless Friday highlights.

 https://www.fox16.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy