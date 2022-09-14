Read full article on original website
Iran president: No plan to meet Biden at UN General Assembly
Iran’s president headed on Monday to New York, where he will be speaking to the U.N. General Assembly later this week, saying that he has no plans to meet with President Joe Biden on the sidelines of the U.N. event. President Ebrahim Raisi spoke at the Tehran airport before his departure as talks to revive Iran's tattered nuclear deal with world powers remain stalled. “There is no plan for a meeting or negotiations with U.S leaders," Raisi said. “We have no plans whatsoever for meeting them.” The Iranian president called his appearance at the United Nations an opportunity to...
Proud Boys memo reveals meticulous planning for ‘street-level violence’
Document of 23 pages shows the lengths to which the far-right group goes to prepare for potentially violent encounters and exposes the militaristic structure and language it has adopted. The document is so dowdy and formal it resembles the annual minutes of a society of tax accountants. Its index lists...
Biden declares the Covid pandemic ‘is over’
President Joe Biden declared the Covid-19 pandemic ‘over’ and slammed his predecessor’s handling of highly classified documents in a wide-ranging interview with CBS News’ 60 Minutes programme which aired on Sunday.In a section of the pre-taped interview filmed during his visit to the Detroit, Michigan auto show last week, Mr Biden was asked by interviewer Scott Pelley if the return of the annual event meant the pandemic which had shuttered it for the last three years had come to a close.The president replied: “The pandemic is over”.He acknowledged that Covid is still “a problem” and said his administration is still...
Biden hasn’t made a ‘firm decision’ on 2024 run: “I’m a great respecter of fate”
President Joe Biden said the time is not yet ripe for him to publicly commit to mounting a bid for a second term in the White House because doing so would require him to comply with restrictions only applied to candidates actively seeking office.Mr Biden declined to say whether he would be a candidate in the 2024 presidential election despite being pressed on the matter by CBS News correspondent Scott Pelley during a wide-ranging interview for the network’s 60 Minutes programme.Asked if he would commit to running, he replied that “in terms of election laws” it is “much too early...
