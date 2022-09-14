ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hampton, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAVY News 10

Candidate Profile: Leroy Bennett (Suffolk City Council)

Leroy Bennett is a candidate for Suffolk City Council. His name will appear on the ballot on Nov. 8, 2022. 10 On Your Side reached out to all of the candidates running in this race. If you do not see the candidate listed with a profile, we did not receive one.
SUFFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Candidate Profile: Dr. Ella Ward (Chesapeake City Council)

Dr. Ella Ward is a candidate for Chesapeake City Council. Her name will appear on the ballot on Nov. 8, 2022. 10 On Your Side reached out to all of the candidates running in this race. If you do not see the candidate listed with a profile, we did not receive one.
CHESAPEAKE, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hampton, VA
Elections
State
Virginia State
City
Community, VA
Local
Virginia Elections
Hampton, VA
Government
City
Hampton, VA
Local
Virginia Government
City
Radford, VA
WAVY News 10

Candidate Profile: Amanda Newins (Chesapeake City Council)

Amanda Newins is a candidate for Chesapeake City Council. Her name will appear on the ballot on Nov. 8, 2022. 10 On Your Side reached out to all of the candidates running in this race. If you do not see the candidate listed with a profile, we did not receive one.
CHESAPEAKE, VA
WAVY News 10

Candidate Profile: John de Triquet (Chesapeake City Council)

John de Triquet is a candidate for Chesapeake City Council. His name will appear on the ballot on Aug. 8, 2022. 10 On Your Side reached out to all of the candidates running in this race. If you do not see the candidate listed with a profile, we did not receive one.
CHESAPEAKE, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Terry Mcauliffe
WAVY News 10

Candidate Profile: Steve Bowman (Smithfield Town Council)

Steve Bowman is a candidate for Smithfield Town Council. His name will appear on the ballot on Nov. 8, 2022. 10 On Your Side reached out to all of the candidates running in this race. If you do not see the candidate listed with a profile, we did not receive one.
SMITHFIELD, VA
WAVY News 10

Candidate Profile: Sharon Anderson (Portsmouth City Council)

Sharon Anderson is a candidate for Portsmouth City Council. Her name will appear on the ballot on Nov. 8, 2022. 10 On Your Side reached out to all of the candidates running in this race. If you do not see a candidate listed with a profile, we did not receive one.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hampton Roads#Legislature#Hampton School#Politics Local#Election Local#Hampton City Council#Poquoson#Radford University#The Hampton School Board#The School Board#Virginia College Savings
WAVY News 10

Candidate Profile: Tina Vick (Newport News Mayor)

Tina Vick is a candidate for Newport News Mayor. Her name will appear on the ballot on Nov. 8, 2022. 10 On Your Side reached out to all of the candidates running in this race. If you do not see the candidate listed with a profile, we did not receive one.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

Candidate Profile: Susan Vitale (Chesapeake City Council)

Susan Vitale is a candidate for Chesapeake City Council. Her name will appear on the ballot on Nov. 8, 2022. 10 On Your Side reached out to all of the candidates running in this race. If you do not see the candidate listed with a profile, we did not receive one.
CHESAPEAKE, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
WAVY News 10

Candidate Profile: Phillip Jones (Newport News Mayor)

Phillip Jones is a candidate for Newport News mayor. His name will appear on the ballot on Nov. 8, 2022. 10 On Your Side reached out to all of the candidates running in this race. If you do not see the candidate listed with a profile, we did not receive one.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

Candidate Profile: Donna Sayegh (Portsmouth City Council)

Donna Sayegh is a candidate for Portsmouth City Council. Her name will appear on the ballot on Nov. 8, 2022. 10 On Your Side reached out to all of the candidates running in this race. If you do not see a candidate listed with a profile, we did not receive one.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

Candidate Profile: Mark Hugel (Portsmouth City Council)

Mark Hugel is a candidate for Portsmouth City Council. His name will appear on the ballot on Nov. 8, 2022. 10 On Your Side reached out to all of the candidates running in this race. If you do not see the candidate listed with a profile, we did not receive one.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Gloucester Names New Deputy County Administrator

GLOUCESTER – Steve Wright grew up in Medina, OH, attended undergraduate school at Bowling Green University, and graduate school at the University of Akron. He has spent most of his life in the Buckeye State, but also has lived in Maryland, North Carolina, and Virginia. His latest role, that...
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy