WAVY News 10
Candidate Profile: Worth Remick (Virginia Beach City Council)
Worth Remick is a candidate for Virginia Beach City Council. His name will appear on the ballot on Nov. 8, 2022. 10 On Your Side reached out to all of the candidates running in this race. If you do not see a candidate listed with a profile, we did not receive one.
WAVY News 10
Candidate Profile: Leroy Bennett (Suffolk City Council)
Leroy Bennett is a candidate for Suffolk City Council. His name will appear on the ballot on Nov. 8, 2022. 10 On Your Side reached out to all of the candidates running in this race. If you do not see the candidate listed with a profile, we did not receive one.
WAVY News 10
Candidate Profile: Dr. Ella Ward (Chesapeake City Council)
Dr. Ella Ward is a candidate for Chesapeake City Council. Her name will appear on the ballot on Nov. 8, 2022. 10 On Your Side reached out to all of the candidates running in this race. If you do not see the candidate listed with a profile, we did not receive one.
Chesapeake City Council candidate facing elder abuse lawsuit loses support from sheriff, Commonwealth’s Attorney, 4 other prominent republicans
Six prominent Republican office holders have withdrawn their endorsement and support for city council candidate Amanda Newins, a week after she was named in a lawsuit by her great aunt, alleging elder abuse.
WAVY News 10
Candidate Profile: Lakeesha Atkinson (Portsmouth City Council)
Lakeesha Atkinson is a candidate for Portsmouth City Council. Her name will appear on Nov. 8, 2022. 10 On Your Side reached out to all of the candidates running in this race. If you do not see a candidate listed with a profile, we did not receive one. See who...
WAVY News 10
Candidate Profile: Amanda Newins (Chesapeake City Council)
Amanda Newins is a candidate for Chesapeake City Council. Her name will appear on the ballot on Nov. 8, 2022. 10 On Your Side reached out to all of the candidates running in this race. If you do not see the candidate listed with a profile, we did not receive one.
WAVY News 10
Candidate Profile: William “Bill” Moody (Portsmouth City Council)
William “Bill” Moody is a candidate for Portsmouth City Council. His name will appear on the ballot on Nov. 8, 2022. 10 On Your Side reached out to all of the candidates running in this race. If you do not see a candidate listed with a profile, we did not receive one.
WAVY News 10
Candidate Profile: John de Triquet (Chesapeake City Council)
John de Triquet is a candidate for Chesapeake City Council. His name will appear on the ballot on Aug. 8, 2022. 10 On Your Side reached out to all of the candidates running in this race. If you do not see the candidate listed with a profile, we did not receive one.
WAVY News 10
Candidate Profile: Steve Bowman (Smithfield Town Council)
Steve Bowman is a candidate for Smithfield Town Council. His name will appear on the ballot on Nov. 8, 2022. 10 On Your Side reached out to all of the candidates running in this race. If you do not see the candidate listed with a profile, we did not receive one.
WAVY News 10
Candidate Profile: Sharon Anderson (Portsmouth City Council)
Sharon Anderson is a candidate for Portsmouth City Council. Her name will appear on the ballot on Nov. 8, 2022. 10 On Your Side reached out to all of the candidates running in this race. If you do not see a candidate listed with a profile, we did not receive one.
WAVY News 10
Candidate Profile: Curtis Bethany III (Newport News City Council)
Curtis Bethany III is a candidate for Newport News City Council. His name will appear on the ballot on Nov. 8, 2022. 10 On Your Side reached out to all of the candidates running in this race. If you do not see the candidate listed with a profile, we did not receive one.
WAVY News 10
Candidate Profile: Dr. Willard Maxwell, Jr. (Newport News City Council)
Willard Maxwell Jr. is a candidate for Newport News City Council. His name will appear on the ballot on Nov. 8, 2022. 10 On Your Side reached out to all of the candidates running in this race. If you do not see the candidate listed with a profile, we did not receive one.
WAVY News 10
Candidate Profile: Tina Vick (Newport News Mayor)
Tina Vick is a candidate for Newport News Mayor. Her name will appear on the ballot on Nov. 8, 2022. 10 On Your Side reached out to all of the candidates running in this race. If you do not see the candidate listed with a profile, we did not receive one.
WAVY News 10
Candidate Profile: Susan Vitale (Chesapeake City Council)
Susan Vitale is a candidate for Chesapeake City Council. Her name will appear on the ballot on Nov. 8, 2022. 10 On Your Side reached out to all of the candidates running in this race. If you do not see the candidate listed with a profile, we did not receive one.
Norfolk City Council votes to accept nearly $70K for security support to Luria
Norfolk City Council voted to accept nearly $70,000 to address security concerns for a local member of Congress.
‘I thought the city would be more supportive of small businesses’: Scotty Quixx next on Norfolk chopping block
On Monday, Ragas got a letter informing him that his club could be shut down because the city believes his business violated its Special Exception Permit.
WAVY News 10
Candidate Profile: Phillip Jones (Newport News Mayor)
Phillip Jones is a candidate for Newport News mayor. His name will appear on the ballot on Nov. 8, 2022. 10 On Your Side reached out to all of the candidates running in this race. If you do not see the candidate listed with a profile, we did not receive one.
WAVY News 10
Candidate Profile: Donna Sayegh (Portsmouth City Council)
Donna Sayegh is a candidate for Portsmouth City Council. Her name will appear on the ballot on Nov. 8, 2022. 10 On Your Side reached out to all of the candidates running in this race. If you do not see a candidate listed with a profile, we did not receive one.
WAVY News 10
Candidate Profile: Mark Hugel (Portsmouth City Council)
Mark Hugel is a candidate for Portsmouth City Council. His name will appear on the ballot on Nov. 8, 2022. 10 On Your Side reached out to all of the candidates running in this race. If you do not see the candidate listed with a profile, we did not receive one.
peninsulachronicle.com
Gloucester Names New Deputy County Administrator
GLOUCESTER – Steve Wright grew up in Medina, OH, attended undergraduate school at Bowling Green University, and graduate school at the University of Akron. He has spent most of his life in the Buckeye State, but also has lived in Maryland, North Carolina, and Virginia. His latest role, that...
