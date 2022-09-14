ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paducah, KY

wsiu.org

Over 20 people charged in fentanyl trafficking ring in Paducah

An 18-month investigation into fentanyl trafficking in Paducah culminated this week in the arrests of 14 people. A total of 23 people were charged in the operation. Spurred by an increase in the amount of fentanyl seen locally and the number of fentanyl overdose cases, Paducah Police Department drug detectives began an investigation in early 2021 into the organized sale of the drug. Those arrested included repeat offenders with lengthy criminal histories and two generations of the same family.
KFVS12

Paducah police arrest 14 for fentanyl distribution

The closure of Broadway Street could have an impact on local businesses. Parole hearing scheduled for Heath High School shooter. A two-day parole hearing has been scheduled for Michael Carneal, nearly 25 years after he opened fire on his classmates at a Paducah, Ky. high school. Expired at-home COVID-19 tests...
WEHT/WTVW

USCO: Fraud suspect dead after crash

UNION COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) – The Union County Sheriff’s Office said a fraud suspect died after her vehicle jumped a levy. Deputies said it all started with a fraud investigation in Morganfield when the suspect drove off. Deputies said that Morganfield police tried to pursue her for several miles, but the woman got away. We’re […]
wpsdlocal6.com

Multiple agencies respond after SUV drives into Panera Bread in Paducah

PADUCAH — Police, firefighters and emergency medical personnel responded to the Panera Bread in Paducah Friday morning after an SUV crashed into the front of the building. A photo from the scene of the crash shows the SUV drove into the restaurant's storefront windows, causing serious damage. Responders told a Local 6 crew at the scene that no one was injured in the collision.
kbsi23.com

Missing McCracken County woman found

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – A woman who was missing out of McCracken County has been found. Toni L. Wells, 31, of Paducah was last seen in the area of South Livingston Elementary School at around 5 p.m. on August 20. However, she was found and is safe, according...
KFVS12

2-day parole hearing scheduled for Heath High School shooter

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Nearly 25 years after he opened fire on his classmates at a Paducah, Kentucky high school, Michael Carneal faces his first chance at freedom. Carneal’s two-day parole hearing begins next Monday, September 19. The first day of the virtual hearing will feature family members...
westkentuckystar.com

Trial set for suspect in Cadiz double murder

The suspect in last year's double murder of two Cadiz residents now has a trial date. Twenty-nine-year-old Landon Stinson is charged with shooting and killing 76-year-old Sue Faris and her 28-year-old nephew, Matthew Blakeley. Stinson's trial is set for September, 2023, after a pre-trial conference this November 10. Last July,...
KFVS12

Carbondale police searching for man considered armed & dangerous

Jackson Police: Man wielding axe arrested after barricading himself inside home. Raymond Halter, 39, is currently being held at the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office on multiple charges, including unlawful use of a weapon. National POW/MIA Recognition Day candlelight vigil to be held at Missouri's National Veterans Memorial. Updated:...
thunderboltradio.com

Police Investigating Brick Throwing at Union City Residence

Union City police are investigating the throwing of bricks at a home on Exchange Street. Reports said officers were called Monday, after a neighbor observed two young black males breaking the windows from a house at 1219 Exchange Street. The neighbor told officers the young boys ran past her house...
wish989.com

Marion Man Wanted in Recent Shooting in Carbondale

CARBONDALE – Carbondale Police are looking for a Marion man wanted on a gun charge following a report of shots fired in the 1100 block of East Main Street in Carbondale last Saturday night. According to Carbondale police, officers responded to the area around 10:10 p.m. and discovered evidence...
westkentuckystar.com

Sheriff's Office looking for wanted McCracken man

The McCracken County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man wanted on a bench warrant for failure to appear. The Sheriff's Office said 19-year-old Kobe Farmer has a Circuit Court Bench Warrant for Failure to Appear for sentencing on possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. Anyone with information can contact...
wpsdlocal6.com

State police investigating single-vehicle injury crash in Lyon County

LYON COUNTY, KY — Kentucky State Police troopers are investigating a commercial vehicle crash in Lyon County that resulted in the driver being flown to an Indiana hospital. Kentucky State Police Post 1 says 43-year-old Corey Bridges of Newburgh, Indiana, was driving a commercial vehicle loaded with gravel southbound along U.S. 641 in Lyon County when the truck dropped off the right shoulder of the road. Troopers say Bridges tried to drive the truck back onto the roadway, but he lost control of the vehicle and again left the right side of the road.
KFVS12

Smoke fills apartment in Cape Girardeau

Hundreds of high school students to visit SIU campus tomorrow. Arrest made after report of shots fired near SEMO District Fairgrounds. Arrest made after report of shots fired near SEMO District Fairgrounds. Graves County Courthouse to come down. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Nine months after a devastating tornado hit...
