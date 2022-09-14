Read full article on original website
An 18-month investigation into fentanyl trafficking in Paducah culminated this week in the arrests of 14 people. A total of 23 people were charged in the operation. Spurred by an increase in the amount of fentanyl seen locally and the number of fentanyl overdose cases, Paducah Police Department drug detectives began an investigation in early 2021 into the organized sale of the drug. Those arrested included repeat offenders with lengthy criminal histories and two generations of the same family.
PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – Fourteen people were arrested and 23 people face charges after an 18-month investigation into fentanyl trafficking in Paducah. The investigation was spurred by an increase in the amount of fentanyl seen locally and the number of fentanyl overdose cases. Paducah Police Department drug detectives began...
A two-day parole hearing has been scheduled for Michael Carneal, nearly 25 years after he opened fire on his classmates at a Paducah, Ky. high school.
USCO: Fraud suspect dead after crash
UNION COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) – The Union County Sheriff’s Office said a fraud suspect died after her vehicle jumped a levy. Deputies said it all started with a fraud investigation in Morganfield when the suspect drove off. Deputies said that Morganfield police tried to pursue her for several miles, but the woman got away. We’re […]
PADUCAH — Charges have been filed against 23 people in connection to an 18-month fentanyl trafficking investigation in Paducah, and police say 14 of those charged have been arrested so far. Police Chief Brian Laird held a news conference Friday about the operation, which was a joint investigation with...
Multiple agencies respond after SUV drives into Panera Bread in Paducah
PADUCAH — Police, firefighters and emergency medical personnel responded to the Panera Bread in Paducah Friday morning after an SUV crashed into the front of the building. A photo from the scene of the crash shows the SUV drove into the restaurant's storefront windows, causing serious damage. Responders told a Local 6 crew at the scene that no one was injured in the collision.
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – A woman who was missing out of McCracken County has been found. Toni L. Wells, 31, of Paducah was last seen in the area of South Livingston Elementary School at around 5 p.m. on August 20. However, she was found and is safe, according...
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Nearly 25 years after he opened fire on his classmates at a Paducah, Kentucky high school, Michael Carneal faces his first chance at freedom. Carneal’s two-day parole hearing begins next Monday, September 19. The first day of the virtual hearing will feature family members...
An investigation into the theft of a utility trailer has led to a Benton man's arrest. The Livingston County Sheriff's Office had asked for the public's help with identifying the owner of a white Ford van on September 7 that was believed to have been involved in the theft of a loaded utility trailer.
The suspect in last year's double murder of two Cadiz residents now has a trial date. Twenty-nine-year-old Landon Stinson is charged with shooting and killing 76-year-old Sue Faris and her 28-year-old nephew, Matthew Blakeley. Stinson's trial is set for September, 2023, after a pre-trial conference this November 10. Last July,...
Jackson Police: Man wielding axe arrested after barricading himself inside home. Raymond Halter, 39, is currently being held at the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office on multiple charges, including unlawful use of a weapon. National POW/MIA Recognition Day candlelight vigil to be held at Missouri's National Veterans Memorial. Updated:...
Union City police are investigating the throwing of bricks at a home on Exchange Street. Reports said officers were called Monday, after a neighbor observed two young black males breaking the windows from a house at 1219 Exchange Street. The neighbor told officers the young boys ran past her house...
CARBONDALE – Carbondale Police are looking for a Marion man wanted on a gun charge following a report of shots fired in the 1100 block of East Main Street in Carbondale last Saturday night. According to Carbondale police, officers responded to the area around 10:10 p.m. and discovered evidence...
The McCracken County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man wanted on a bench warrant for failure to appear. The Sheriff's Office said 19-year-old Kobe Farmer has a Circuit Court Bench Warrant for Failure to Appear for sentencing on possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. Anyone with information can contact...
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Two southern Illinois men were charged in connection with a two-year-old gun theft investigation. Chayce A. Harrell, 21, of Cairo, Ill., was charged with one count of felony first-degree burglary and two counts of felony stealing. Senque Shabazz Bingham, 20, of Cairo, Ill., was...
LYON COUNTY, KY — Kentucky State Police troopers are investigating a commercial vehicle crash in Lyon County that resulted in the driver being flown to an Indiana hospital. Kentucky State Police Post 1 says 43-year-old Corey Bridges of Newburgh, Indiana, was driving a commercial vehicle loaded with gravel southbound along U.S. 641 in Lyon County when the truck dropped off the right shoulder of the road. Troopers say Bridges tried to drive the truck back onto the roadway, but he lost control of the vehicle and again left the right side of the road.
Two southern Illinois men have been arrested for a 2020 firearms burglary from a southeast Missouri sporting goods store. The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department reports 21-year-old Chayce Harrell and 20-year-old Senque Shabazz Bingham -- both from Cairo -- are charged with First Degree Burglary and two counts of Stealing.
METROPOLIS, Ill. (KBSI) – A Golconda man faces charges after police say he hit someone with a metal baseball bat and stole $10 and a flashlight. Timothy P. Ashworth, 59, of Golconda faces aggravated battery, armed violence, theft, criminal trespass to property and attempted fleeing/eluding police charges. Metropolis police...
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A crash in Carbondale involving a Vienna High School school bus resulted in a man being airlifted to a hospital for treatment. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says it responded to the report around 9:37 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 14. According to a release, James...
Nine months after a devastating tornado hit
