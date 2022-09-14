ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Chester, PA

CBS Philly

The Tileworks of Bucks County hosting first ever Boneyard sale for 50th anniversary

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- A Bucks County pottery and tile museum is marking its 50th anniversary this weekend. Eyewitness News was in Doylestown to get a preview of The Tileworks of Bucks County's first Boneyard sale. If you've ever been curious about the building with all those chimneys off of Swamp Road in Doylestown, get ready to duck and discover Tileworks. "This is where Mercer started digging and had the big idea to build this place," Katia McGuirk, executive director of Tileworks said. The Tileworks is a working history museum and contemporary pottery inside of a Bucks County national historic landmark built by...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
West Chester, PA
Malvern Bank House of the Week: Mysterious Manor Home Steeped in Kennett Square History

A stately manor home on 3.7 stunning acres with seven bedrooms and five and a half bathrooms is available for sale in Kennett Square. Cedarcroft is one of the most famous homes in the Philadelphia region. It was built in 1860 by famous world traveler Bayard Taylor. Ralph Waldo Emerson, John Greenleaf Whittier, and Horace Greeley are just some of the many legendary guests to stay here.
KENNETT SQUARE, PA
York Bakery nearly sells out of goods after opening

YORK, Pa. — Hispanic Heritage Month kicked off today and many are heading to bakeries, festivals, and more to celebrate. A family and Dominican-owned bakery opened up recently in York. They're already selling out on goods. Franceci's Bakery, located on 15 North Penn Street, offers different treats, but owner...
YORK, PA
New Zealand
Prominent Labor Law Firm Started by Delco Man Acquired

A prominent labor and employment boutique law firm, Curley Hurtgen & Johnsrud, started by a Delaware County man is being acquired by Duane Morris, effective Oct. 1, writes Jeff Blumenthal for Philadelphia Business Journal. Curley Hurtgen & Johnsrud was started in 2009 by Delaware County native Michael Curley with partner...
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
Bed Bath & Beyond to close Pa. store

With sales down 26% year over year for Bed Bath & Beyond announced last month that it had identified approximately 150 of its lower-producing stores that it plans to close. This week, the company released a list of 56 of those stores, which includes one location in the state. The...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
Two Montco Schools Earn National Recognition for Performance and Closing Achievement Gaps

Two Montco Schools within the Archdiocese of Philadelphia received 2022 Blue Ribbon Awards from the U.S. Dept. of Education. The 2022 list of National Blue Ribbon scholastic institutions — a U.S. Secretary of Education honor given to public and private elementary, middle, and high schools for overall academic excellence — contains two Montgomery County honorees.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
