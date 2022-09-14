Read full article on original website
96-Year-Old West Chester Woman Stays Fit, Happy by Attending Dance Classes Nearly Everyday
West Chester’s Cecilia Yaworski, who recently celebrated her 96th birthday, attends dance classes at a local health club nearly every day to remain active, strong, and happy, according to a staff report from FOX 29. Yaworski began taking classes at ACAC Fitness and Wellness Center with her family a...
The Tileworks of Bucks County hosting first ever Boneyard sale for 50th anniversary
DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- A Bucks County pottery and tile museum is marking its 50th anniversary this weekend. Eyewitness News was in Doylestown to get a preview of The Tileworks of Bucks County's first Boneyard sale. If you've ever been curious about the building with all those chimneys off of Swamp Road in Doylestown, get ready to duck and discover Tileworks. "This is where Mercer started digging and had the big idea to build this place," Katia McGuirk, executive director of Tileworks said. The Tileworks is a working history museum and contemporary pottery inside of a Bucks County national historic landmark built by...
More Than 100 Chester County Students Named National Merit Semifinalists
More than 100 students from around Chester County were named National Merit Semifinalists and have the chance to become National Merit Scholars, writes Kristen A. Graham for the Philadelphia Inquirer. The students were among the highest scorers on the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Semifinal Qualifying Test in Pennsylvania and represent under...
Good-natured battle in Wilmington has businesses poking fun at each other in a war of words
WILMINGTON, Del. - It is a sign showdown in Delaware, with businesses battling to come out on top. It all started last year, with a local automotive center declaring itself the winner of sign war 2021. Then, in late August, a new battle began. A rematch in the war of words.
Amid Plans to Adopt, Gwynedd Mercy Lacrosse Coach and Her Husband Score Two Children of Their Own
Shannon Algeo and Pete DeLago, a Lansdale couple intending to adopt their children, became biologic parents instead. Despite the change in how they blossomed as a family, they’re now happily embarking on the unpredictable, funny, and often emotional road of parenthood. Anndee Hochman covered the clan in The Philadelphia Inquirer.
Two cities in Pennsylvania have been ranked as the most rat-infested cities in America for 2022
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from CBS News and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Recently, two cities in the great state of Pennsylvania have been ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
Malvern Bank House of the Week: Mysterious Manor Home Steeped in Kennett Square History
A stately manor home on 3.7 stunning acres with seven bedrooms and five and a half bathrooms is available for sale in Kennett Square. Cedarcroft is one of the most famous homes in the Philadelphia region. It was built in 1860 by famous world traveler Bayard Taylor. Ralph Waldo Emerson, John Greenleaf Whittier, and Horace Greeley are just some of the many legendary guests to stay here.
York Bakery nearly sells out of goods after opening
YORK, Pa. — Hispanic Heritage Month kicked off today and many are heading to bakeries, festivals, and more to celebrate. A family and Dominican-owned bakery opened up recently in York. They're already selling out on goods. Franceci's Bakery, located on 15 North Penn Street, offers different treats, but owner...
Work of West Chester Borough Artist Who Passed Now on Display at WCU
The late Jamison’s son, Flip, center, his wife, Lucille St. Pierre and John Baker stand with some of the local artist’s materials. West Chester Borough artist Philip Jamison’s paintings will be showcased at West Chester University that will run through Oct. 14, writes Bill Rettew for the Daily Local News.
Influx of New Yorkers to Chester County Raises Bar for Home Prices
Over the past several years, New York City has emerged as the largest source of new residents in Chester County outside of the tristate area, writes Ryan Mulligan for the Philadelphia Business Journal. This is true for the entire region. People from more expensive markets, especially New York City, have...
Pennsylvania pizzeria among top 50 best in U.S.: ranking
Well, you’re in luck, because one pizzeria in Pennsylvania was recently deemed as one of the best in the whole country. LISTEN: Pennsylvania-made chocolate chip cookies one of the best around, says Yelp | Today in Pa. 50 Top Pizza is a website that, being based in Italy, knows...
Philly bakery owner Emily Riddell named one of Food & Wine's Best New Chefs
Six years ago, Emily Riddell founded a bakery with former co-owner Katie Lynch, selling pastries wholesale to popular Philadelphia coffee shops with a goal of one day opening a place of her own. The COVID-19 pandemic put those plans in serious jeopardy, forcing Riddell and Lynch to switch to a...
This Is The Best Traditional Restaurant In Pennsylvania
Reader's Digest has ranked the best traditional restaurants in each state. Here's the top choice for PA.
Prominent Labor Law Firm Started by Delco Man Acquired
A prominent labor and employment boutique law firm, Curley Hurtgen & Johnsrud, started by a Delaware County man is being acquired by Duane Morris, effective Oct. 1, writes Jeff Blumenthal for Philadelphia Business Journal. Curley Hurtgen & Johnsrud was started in 2009 by Delaware County native Michael Curley with partner...
Bed Bath & Beyond to close Pa. store
With sales down 26% year over year for Bed Bath & Beyond announced last month that it had identified approximately 150 of its lower-producing stores that it plans to close. This week, the company released a list of 56 of those stores, which includes one location in the state. The...
20-foot Tunnel in Bristol Has Now Been Safely Covered Over, As Has Its Mysterious Purpose
The remnants of a tunnel on a Bristol property; it was eventually filled in by way of a borough order. A 20-foot-long tunnel on a Bristol property has been filled in, rendering it no longer a threat to public safety. Exactly who built it — and for what purpose — remains a mystery, as reported by Tom Sofield in Levittown Now.
Ambler’s Annual Oktoberfest Prepares with the Help of Key Organizer Bob King of Ambler Saving Bank
If Ambler Savings Bank Facilities Manager Bob King and the Ambler Main Street team prepare well for the Ambler Oktoberfest on October 7–8 properly, no one will really know of the effort. And that’s the way they want to keep it. The event has been going on for...
Delaware County Couple Stayed Together, Even When Apart, Then They Wed
Josh and Sarah met in Wildwood in 2011, the day after Sarah D’Orazio graduated Springfield High School, writes Kellie Patrick Gates for The Philadelphia Inquirer. Josh Dukes grew up in East Lansdowne and was lifeguarding following a freshman year at West Virginia University. Josh and Sarah were drawn to...
Two Montco Schools Earn National Recognition for Performance and Closing Achievement Gaps
Two Montco Schools within the Archdiocese of Philadelphia received 2022 Blue Ribbon Awards from the U.S. Dept. of Education. The 2022 list of National Blue Ribbon scholastic institutions — a U.S. Secretary of Education honor given to public and private elementary, middle, and high schools for overall academic excellence — contains two Montgomery County honorees.
Oxford Presbyterian Church Apple Festival Returns to Bring Community Together
The popular Oxford Presbyterian Church Apple Festival will return on Sept. 24 to once more bring the community together for a day of fun and fellowship, writes Steven Hoffman for the Chester County Press. The festival was originally started in 1989 as a fundraiser to help rebuild the church after...
