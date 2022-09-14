Read full article on original website
Emmanuel Macron and first lady Brigitte mocked for taking ‘least incognito’ stroll in London
Emmanuel Macron and first lady Brigitte Macron have been mocked online after being spotted wearing sunglasses and trainers and flanked by aides in an “incognito” stroll in Westminster.The French president and the first lady are in the UK for Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral ceremony and were taking a walk in central London in understated outfits on Sunday to witness the thousands of mourners making their way to the Queen’s coffin to pay their last respects.But the couple, flanked by aides and security, was criticised and mocked on social media for their choice of outfits.“Dark glasses and sneakers. And why...
How to watch Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral on TV
The state funeral for Queen Elizabeth II will take place on Monday in London. Here's how you can watch it live on TV.
Prince George and Princess Charlotte will attend Queen’s State Funeral, order of service confirms
Prince George and Princess Charlotte will attend the State Funeral of their great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, it has been confirmed. The order of service for Monday’s elaborate ceremony shows that George, nine, and his seven-year-old sister, Charlotte, will gather alongside 2,000 others in Westminster Abbey to celebrate the life and reign of the late British monarch, who died last Thursday aged 96.However, Prince Louis, 4, the youngest child of Prince William and Princess Kate, will not attend. There had been questions over whether the children would take part in the ceremony, due to their young age. The brother and...
Queen funeral: timeline of day’s key moments
A guide to the proceedings of the first state funeral since Winston Churchill’s in 1965
Biden warns China and Russia, hedges on seeking reelection
President Joe Biden issued forceful warnings to China and Russia on Sunday and expressed optimism over the US economic rebound, but surprised many by hedging on whether he'll seek reelection. - 'Consequential' nuclear response - In another tough message to the United States' biggest economic and geopolitical rival, Biden said he had warned President Xi Jinping not to support Russia militarily in its invasion of Ukraine.
Why Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle will wear veils to the Queen’s funeral
Kate, Princess of Wales, and the Duchess of Sussex may be sporting black veils during the Queen’s funeral, due to a long-held royal tradition.Queen Elizabeth II died on Thursday 8 September at her Balmoral Estate in Scotland. She was 96.The last mourners left Westminster Hall just after 6.30am on Monday morning, as the Queen’s five-day lying-in-state ended. Now, the first guests have begun arriving at Westminster Abbey for the state funeral. The Queen spent her final evening at Buckingham Palace and was transported to Westminster Hall via a procession on Wednesday (14 September), where her coffin lay in state...
Who is Lady Louise Windsor? Prince Edward’s daughter who attended Queen’s vigil
Lady Louise Windsor was among Queen Elizabeth II’s eight grandchildren who took part in a silent vigil by her coffin on Sunday evening.Lead by the Prince of Wales, members of the royal family filed into Westminster Hall where the Queen was lying in state.Prince William was joined by his brother, the Duke of Sussex, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, James, Viscount Severn, Peter Phillips, and Zara Tindall. The Queen’s funeral will take place on Monday (19 September) morning at Westminster Abbey, followed by a committal service at St George’s Chapel in Windsor.The late monarch’s coffin will be carried on...
What will happen today as the Queen is laid to rest?
The Queen’s state funeral will take place on Monday, which was dubbed D-Day+10 or D+10 in the Operation London Bridge plan for events following the monarch’s death.Here is a timeline of events expected to take place over the next 24 hours.– Lying in stateThe lying in state will end at 6.30am on Monday, before the Queen’s coffin is taken to Westminster Abbey for the funeral service.– Funeral service at Westminster AbbeyAt 8am, the congregation will begin to take their seats in the abbey.Heads of state and overseas government representatives, including foreign royal families, governors-general and realm prime ministers will...
CBS Star Reporter Fears We’re on the Brink of Civil War
In the books written about the plot to steal the 2020 election and the violent insurrection that followed, none have led with a 50-year-old high school teacher from Bucks County, Pennsylvania, afraid of a civil war.“This is not something I’ve seen in the history of this country, except for before the Civil War,” said Bob Harvie, the chair of the Bucks County Board of Elections, in the pages of The Big Truth, the new book from CBS News star Major Garrett and elections expert David Becker. “And it does scare me. I’m really worried we’re approaching a precipice that’s going...
Russia says ready for U.S. prisoner swap talks but scolds embassy
MOSCOW, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Russia's foreign ministry said on Monday that it was ready for talks on a prisoner exchange to free U.S. citizens jailed in Russia, but that the American embassy in Moscow was "not fulfilling its official duties" to maintain dialogue.
With flags and flasks of tea, huge crowds await Queen's funeral
LONDON, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Tens of thousands of people, many of whom had camped out overnight, lined the route of Queen Elizabeth's funeral procession on Monday to bid farewell to the only British monarch most have ever known.
Funeral will be ‘final and poignant goodbye’ to Queen, says Sturgeon
The Queen’s funeral will be a “final and poignant goodbye” to the late monarch, Nicola Sturgeon has said.The First Minister is attending the ceremony in London on Monday, which is expected to be watched in every corner of the globe with a raft of world leaders also making the trip to Westminster Abbey. Ms Sturgeon described it as “one of the most momentous occasions in recent history”.The service is the culmination of 10 days of events to commemorate the Queen’s life, the early portion of which took place north of the border, including her coffin lying in state in St...
