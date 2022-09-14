Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Governor Pritzker Declares a Disaster Proclamation for Illinois
Governor Abbott Sent Migrants to the home of Vice President Harris
Best Places to Eat in Washington D.C.
This Massive Marketplace is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in Maryland
MCPS continues recruitment after start of new school year
mocoshow.com
Ninth Annual Harvest Moon Festival to Glow Over Silver Spring on Sunday, Sept. 25
The Ninth Annual Harvest Moon Festival, which is a free, multicultural event of arts, entertainment and exhibitors, will be held on Veterans Plaza in Silver Spring from 1-7 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 25. The celebration will have music and activities for all ages. Veterans Plaza is located at One Veterans...
mocoshow.com
Things To Do in Montgomery Parks September 15-18
Dancing at Salsa in the Park, time with your pups at Yappy Hour, PARK(ing) Day, and more! Get ready for a fun weekend as Montgomery Parks fall events get rolling!. Get your groove on at our last installment of Salsa in the Park(opens in a new tab). as we kick off Hispanic Heritage Month Thursday, September 15, 5 to 8 pm, at Long Branch-Arliss Neighborhood Park(opens in a new tab)! Follow instructors for dance lessons, listen to live music, and eat fantastic food and beverage. Free admission!
mocoshow.com
Wheaton Community Fall Fest on Friday, September 30
Wheaton High School, located at 12401 Dalewood Dr, will host the Wheaton Community Fall Fest on Friday, September 30th, from 4pm until 7pm. The event, which is open to the community, will feature free family photos, games for all ages, wellness activities (hosted by Wheaton High School’s wellness center), schools from the entire Wheaton High School cluster, food trucks, music, an opportunity for a Q&A with the Wheaton High School admin team, and a color run sponsored by the PTSA.
mocoshow.com
Latest update on Firepan Korean BBQ; Restaurant Targeting an Early October Opening
Back in April of 2021, we let you know that Firepan KBBQ started construction at the old Pete’s New Haven Style Pizza location at 962 Wayne Avenue Suite L-B in Downtown Silver Spring. Firepan had its Montgomery County ABS alcohol license hearing on November 4, 2021 previously announced an August 1st, 2022 opening date on its website. That date was then changed to Mid-September, and now just to “2022” according to the website. Not to worry, as Source of the Spring reports the restaurant is now hiring ahead of a planned early October opening.
Maryland Corn Maze set to open with a 'Jurassic Maze' theme in Gambrills
The Maryland Corn Maze will open this weekend in Gambrills. This year it is a "Jurassic Maze" theme.
mocoshow.com
Annual ‘Poolesville Day’ on Saturday, Sept. 17, Will Feature Electric Vehicles, Classic Car Display, 5K Run/Walk and a Parade
A display of electric vehicles, a classic car show, a 5K run/walk, a parade and activities for the entire family will all be part of the free annual “Poolesville Day” from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17. The event, which has been celebrated for more than 25 years, will take place in the Whalen Commons area of Poolesville on Fisher Avenue.
mocoshow.com
Margaret Schweinhaut Senior Center in Silver Spring Will Celebrate Its 50th Anniversary on Saturday, Oct. 8
Montgomery County Recreation’s Margaret Schweinhaut Senior Center, which opened in 1972 and this year is celebrating 50 years of serving the community, will observe its golden anniversary with a free community celebration from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8. The Margaret Schweinhaut Senior Center is located at 1000...
tysonstoday.com
Top 5 Things To Do This Weekend September 16 – September 18
Looking for something fun to do this weekend? Here are our picks for the best events happening in the area!. Chillin’ on Church is the hottest block party around and fun for the whole town! The event includes food, local beer and wine, music, and family-friendly activities. Admission is free.
theburn.com
Mighty Midget Kitchen rides again in Leesburg
Thursday was an exciting day for history buffs in Leesburg as the famed Mighty Midget Kitchen was moved from its location on Harrison Street NE back to his historic spot next to the Mom’s Apple Pie shop. The tiny silver restaurant kiosk was hoisted onto a flatbed trucks and...
mocoshow.com
Dunkin’ & Baskin-Robbins in Four Corners to Celebrate Grand Opening with Free Coffee or Free Ice Cream Scoops for a Year Giveaway to First 100 Guests on September 17
Dunkin Donuts at 115 University Blvd W, in the Four Corners area of Silver Spring, which opened this past August, will hold its official grand opening celebration on Saturday, September 17, beginning at 9am. The first 100 guests on Saturday will receive free coffee or free ice cream scoops for one year. Additional details below courtesy of Dunkin:
mocoshow.com
Black Lion Cafe Sets Opening Date for Second Location
Over a year ago we let you know that Black Lion Café, which has a location in Rockville, will be opening a new location in the Fenton Silver Spring apartments at 8240 Fenton St in Silver Spring. Source of the Spring now reports that the cafe will open its new location on November 1st.
Black Lion Café to Open November 1 in Downtown Silver Spring
Black Lion Café, a Rockville-based coffee shop and roaster, plans to open on November 1, according to an announcement posted on the shop’s Instagram account. The opening date of the café, located at the Fenton Silver Spring apartment complex at 8256 Fenton St. in downtown Silver Spring, was confirmed in a message to the Source.
mocoshow.com
Pollo Campero to Hold Grand Opening Celebration for New Gaithersburg Location on September 15
Pollo Campero at 426 N Frederick Rd (former site of of KFC) will hold a grand opening celebration on Thursday September 15 at 10am, followed by a ribbon cutting ceremony at 11:30am. According to the restaurant, the opening celebration will feature an appearance from its mascot Pollito, a variety of on-site activities including a spinning wheel for giveaways, Central American music, free samples of Pollo Campero’s flavorful chicken and drinks, desserts, and more. The Pollo Campero location at Lakeforest Mall is scheduled to close at this time. The company has additional Montgomery County locations in Takoma Park and Wheaton. The Downtown Silver Spring location closed in December, 2021.
mocoshow.com
Doc Waters Cidery Purchased by Butler Family (of Butler’s Orchard)
Hallie, Tyler, and Ben Butler (of Butler’s Orchard) have announced that they’ve purchased neighboring Doc Waters Cidery from their aunt Susan Butler and her husband Washington White. Per the announcement, made earlier this week via social media, the Butlers are “committed to continuing and expanding the dream that Susan and Wash had for the Cidery and Orchard.”
mocoshow.com
Latest Update on the Olney Ale House
“For Sale” signage is up at the Olney Ale House at 2000 Olney-Sandy Spring Rd in Olney. Owner John Roach tells us that he is looking to sell the 99-year-old building to someone that will continue to run it as the Olney Ale House restaurant. A kitchen fire caused the restaurant to shut down in 2019 and COVID-19 only compounded the issues for the restaurant. There will be additional information regarding the potential sale/reopening of the Olney Ale House in the next few weeks, according to Roach.
WTOP
Great Frederick Fair returns with rides, games and Joan Jett concert series
The 160th annual Great Frederick Fair returns this week in Frederick, Maryland. This year’s special theme is “Harvest Memories: A Community Growing Together.”. “Our event is nine days of nothing but community tradition, being together and celebrating … just to reconnect with all of our friends and family that maybe we don’t see until the fair comes around again,” General Manager Karen Nicklas told WTOP.
loudounnow.com
The Mighty Midget Returns Home
A Leesburg landmark returned to its home Thursday. The Mighty Midget Kitchen was moved back to its traditional location at the Y-intersection of Market and Loudoun Streets in Leesburg. The move came two years after the Leesburg Town Council awarded a new 20-year lease on the tiny building to Avis...
mocoshow.com
Child and Adult Used Bicycles Can Be Donated at Annual Department of Transportation Event on Friday, Oct. 14, in Rockville
Used bicycles that are no longer being used by some can make a big difference for others. The Montgomery County Department of Transportation’s annual Bicycle Donation Drive on Friday, Oct. 14, will make it easy to donate previously owned bikes and ensure they will have a continued impact. MCDOT...
mocoshow.com
‘Summer Reading Challenge’ Held by MoCo Public Libraries Had 12,958 Participants, Helped Chesapeake Bay
The “Summer Reading Challenge” held by Montgomery County Public Libraries (MCPL) had an enthusiastic participation level of 12,958 students ages 17-and-under. This summer’s program, under the theme of “Oceans of Possibilities,” was conducted in partnership with the Chesapeake Bay Foundation (CBF), the Washington Nationals and the Friends of the Library Montgomery County (FOLMC).
mocoshow.com
‘Field of Screams’ Returns to Olney for 22nd year
Field of Screams Maryland, the metro area’s definitive haunted attraction, opens Saturday, Sept 24 and runs through October 31, 2022. Located in Olney, Maryland, this Hollywood-level production includes well-trained actors and an intense fright experience with decor and props not seen outside the movie industry. The event is currently vying for the #1 spot in USA Today’s 10 Best Haunted Attractions in the country.
