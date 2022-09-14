Read full article on original website
Related
Think China is aggressive now? Wait until after the 20th Party Congress
Major events are rare in the humdrum of international politics. But when they do occur, much like geology they can shift the ground under your feet, dramatically and suddenly, changing the global landscape. This year will bring the equivalent of a tectonic shift in China’s politics when the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) holds its 20th Party Congress, beginning Oct. 16. This will be the most significant Party Congress in many decades, for three reasons.
The Most Powerful Person in the World Is China's President
While China's economy overtook all others, Xi Jinping consolidated power as no leader since Mao
S.Korea official: no soft response in case of N.Korea nuclear test
SEOUL, Sept 2 (Reuters) - South Korea's national security adviser has said he and his counterparts from the United States and Japan have agreed there will be no soft response if North Korea conducts a nuclear test, Yonhap news agency reported on Friday.
No representatives from Syria, Venezuela or Afghanistan are invited to Queen's funeral while North Korean hermit state is only allowed to send an ambassador
Invitations to the Queen's state funeral have not been sent to Syria, Venezuela or Taliban-ruled Afghanistan. While most countries around the world have been invited to send their head of state, Syria's leader Bashar al-Assad, Venezuela's Nicolás Maduro and representatives from the Taliban have all been left off the exclusive guest list.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
S.Korea's Yoon urges closer communication with China over U.S. missile shield
SEOUL, Sept 16 (Reuters) - South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol said on Friday that close communication with China is needed to ensure that a U.S. missile defence system stationed in South Korea will not pose a hurdle to bilateral ties, Yoon's office said.
Melinda French Gates calls out 'great problem' of DC politics: 'There are too many men with seats of power still'
The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation recently found the world won't reach gender equality until at least 2108, three generations behind past estimates.
U.S., Japan, South Korea reaffirm commitment to deter North Korea
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- U.S. Special Representative for North Korea policy Sung Kim on Wednesday reaffirmed the United States' commitment to its alliance with Japan and South Korea to deter and defend against North Korea. According to a U.S. Bureau of East Asian and Pacific Affairs tweet, "Special Representative Sung...
China's top legislator urges cooperation with S.Korea on supply chains
SEOUL, Sept 16 (Reuters) - China's top legislator, Li Zhanshu, called on Friday for more cooperation with South Korea on cutting-edge technologies and supply chain issues. Li, chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, was speaking in Seoul after meeting his South Korean counterpart, parliament speaker Kim Jin-pyo.
RELATED PEOPLE
Philippines Protests China's Moves in South China Sea Dozens of Times
Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has already signed off on 52 formal diplomatic protests against China in 72 days, according to reports.
nationalinterest.org
Biden Weighs Sanctions Salvo on China to Deter Taiwan Attack
The sanctions package would be unprecedented given the interdependence between the U.S. and Chinese economies. The White House is mulling a sanctions package against China to deter it from invading Taiwan, according to a Reuters report. Sources familiar with the discussions told Reuters that the deliberations, which are at an...
Vox
China is committing genocide. The world has no plan to stop it.
Five years ago, human rights groups started sounding the alarm that China was building internment camps to hold Uyghurs, a mostly Muslim ethnic minority located in the northwestern region of Xinjiang. Four years ago, brave Uyghurs spoke up to Western media outlets, and journalists like myself started writing article after...
China slams US Senate bill supporting Taiwan's defense
BANGKOK (AP) — China’s Foreign Ministry accused the United States of violating its commitment to the “One China” principle and interfering in internal Chinese affairs Thursday, after the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations committee approved a new bill that could significantly increase American defense support for the island of Taiwan. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told reporters in Beijing that China had “lodged serious complaints” with Washington over the legislation, which still needs U.S. House and President Joe Biden’s approval to become law. “The one-China principle is the political foundation of China-U.S. relations,” she said. “If the bill continues to be deliberated, pushed forward or even signed into law, it will greatly shake the political foundation of China-U.S. relations and cause extremely serious consequences to China-U.S. relations and peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait.” China claims the self-governing democracy of Taiwan as its own territory, and has not ruled out retaking the island by force if necessary. The sides split after a civil war in 1949 and have no official relations, with China cutting off even informal contacts following the election of independence-leaning Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen in 2016.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Iran inches one step closer to Russia and China as nuclear talks falter
Abu Dhabi CNN — Iran is set to formalize its relationship with the Global East, inching one step closer to joining the Sino-Russian axis as its nuclear talks with global powers falter. The Islamic Republic on Wednesday signed a memorandum of obligations that will grant it full membership in...
China sanctions Raytheon, Boeing Defense CEOs over Taiwan
BEIJING (AP) — China announced sanctions on Friday against the CEOs of American defense contractors Raytheon and Boeing Defense over a major U.S. arms sale to rival Taiwan. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning did not specify what the sanctions would be against Gregory Hayes, chairman and CEO of Raytheon Technologies Corp., and Ted Colbert, president and CEO of Boeing Defense, Space and Security.
Putin-Xi relationship a threat to international peace, Taiwan says
Sept. 16 (UPI) -- Taiwan on Friday called the growing ties between Russia and China a threat to global peace and said the international community should join together to "prevent the expansion of authoritarianism." Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping met Thursday at a regional security summit...
UN summit returns in person to world of divisions
The UN General Assembly is back in person after the pandemic disruption but in a world as full of crises as ever, with the war in Ukraine set to pit the West against Russia. "We cannot ignore the rest of the world and what is happening in the rest of the world, the impact of climate change, the impact of the pandemic, conflicts elsewhere in the world," she said.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Exclusive-Taiwan hosts dozens of foreign lawmakers in Washington to push China sanctions
WASHINGTON, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Taiwan's de facto ambassador in Washington, Hsiao Bi-khim, on Tuesday hosted dozens of international lawmakers who back sanctions on China for aggression toward the island, a show of support for Taipei amid military pressure from Beijing.
CNBC
U.S. considers China sanctions to deter Taiwan action; Taiwan presses EU
The United States is considering options for a sanctions package against China to deter it from invading Taiwan. Deliberations in Washington and Taipei's separate lobbying of EU envoys are a response to fears of a Chinese invasion which have grown as military tensions escalate in the Taiwan Strait. The notion...
POLITICO
Visiting foreign lawmakers gang up on China
Hi, China Watchers. This week we measure the China fear factor among visiting foreign lawmakers to Washington, D.C. and take a close look at former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's and U.S. Ambassador to China Nicholas Burns’ video appeals to the Chinese internet. We’ll also kick the tires on the Biden administration’s moves to take the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework from slogan to strategy and profile the second in a series of books that assesses Xi Jinping’s hardline politics and personality.
US News and World Report
Sri Lanka to Upgrade Trade Agreement With India - President
COLOMBO (Reuters) - Sri Lanka will turn a free trade agreement with India into a comprehensive economic and technological partnership, President Ranil Wickremesinghe said on Friday, according to a government statement. The president said an international trade office will be established to deal with all international trade negotiations. (Reporting by...
Comments / 0