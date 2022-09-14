ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foreign Policy

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Ukraine worked to secure territory reclaimed from occupying Russian forces in a swift counter-offensive and reiterated plans to win back all occupied regions, as U.S. President Joe Biden predicted "a long haul" ahead. read more.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
The Independent

Ukraine war - live: Kyiv ‘in control’ of key river as advance continues

Ukraine says it has retaken control of both banks of a key river in the northeast of the country, as it continues to advance against Russian positions.In an update on Sunday evening, the Ukrainian army claimed to have pushed Moscow’s forces away from the Oskil River in the Kharkiv region, an area where it has recaptured swathes of land in recent weeks. “The Armed Forces of Ukraine crossed the Oskil river. Since yesterday, Ukraine controls the left bank as well,” Ukraine’s Center for Strategic Communications announced on Telegram on Sunday.The river is strategically important because it flows south through...
POLITICS
The Independent

Fracking won’t solve energy crisis and could cause ‘serious’ damage, watchdog warns

The return of fracking will not ease the UK’s energy crisis and could cause “serious” environmental damage, the head of a government watchdog is warning.Lord Deben, chair of the independent Climate Change Committee urged Liz Truss to “look at the facts” – just days before she is expected to give the go-ahead to drilling for shale gas in England.He dismissed the claim, made by some government ministers, that the soaring price of gas had created an opportunity for the UK to exploit its reserves through fracking.“The price of gas isn’t fixed by whether we get it out of British...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

‘I feel very privileged’ says final mourner as lying in state ends

A member of the Royal Air Force was the final person in the queue to see the Queen lying in state in Parliament’s Westminster Hall.Chrissy Heerey was the last member of the public into Westminster Hall – her second time around in the queue, after already filing past the coffin earlier during the night.The public viewing ended shortly before 6.30am as Ms Heerey and Sima Mansouri became the last of the hundreds of thousands of people who have waited for hours to pay their respects.Ms Heerey said: “I was the last person to pay my respects to the Queen and it...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy