Read full article on original website
Related
Russia-Ukraine war live updates: Ukrainian military says Russian attacks repelled in Kharkiv and Kherson
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy vows there will be no let up in fighting to regain territory lost to Russia
Biden: U.S. will defend Taiwan from 'unprecedented attack' by China
Sept. 19 (UPI) -- U.S. President Joe Biden repeated his assertion that American forces would defend Taiwan militarily against an attempted invasion by China, a claim that he has made several times during his administration. Biden made the remarks Sunday on CBS' "60 Minutes" when asked by interviewer Scott Pelley...
Zelenskiy vows no let-up as Ukraine says troops cross Oskil river in northeast
KYIV, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy vowed there would be no let-up in fighting to regain territory lost to Russia as Kyiv said its troops had advanced to the eastern bank of the Oskil River, threatening Russian occupation forces in the Donbas.
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
Sept 14 (Reuters) - Ukraine worked to secure territory reclaimed from occupying Russian forces in a swift counter-offensive and reiterated plans to win back all occupied regions, as U.S. President Joe Biden predicted "a long haul" ahead. read more.
RELATED PEOPLE
Ukraine war - live: Kyiv ‘in control’ of key river as advance continues
Ukraine says it has retaken control of both banks of a key river in the northeast of the country, as it continues to advance against Russian positions.In an update on Sunday evening, the Ukrainian army claimed to have pushed Moscow’s forces away from the Oskil River in the Kharkiv region, an area where it has recaptured swathes of land in recent weeks. “The Armed Forces of Ukraine crossed the Oskil river. Since yesterday, Ukraine controls the left bank as well,” Ukraine’s Center for Strategic Communications announced on Telegram on Sunday.The river is strategically important because it flows south through...
Fracking won’t solve energy crisis and could cause ‘serious’ damage, watchdog warns
The return of fracking will not ease the UK’s energy crisis and could cause “serious” environmental damage, the head of a government watchdog is warning.Lord Deben, chair of the independent Climate Change Committee urged Liz Truss to “look at the facts” – just days before she is expected to give the go-ahead to drilling for shale gas in England.He dismissed the claim, made by some government ministers, that the soaring price of gas had created an opportunity for the UK to exploit its reserves through fracking.“The price of gas isn’t fixed by whether we get it out of British...
‘I feel very privileged’ says final mourner as lying in state ends
A member of the Royal Air Force was the final person in the queue to see the Queen lying in state in Parliament’s Westminster Hall.Chrissy Heerey was the last member of the public into Westminster Hall – her second time around in the queue, after already filing past the coffin earlier during the night.The public viewing ended shortly before 6.30am as Ms Heerey and Sima Mansouri became the last of the hundreds of thousands of people who have waited for hours to pay their respects.Ms Heerey said: “I was the last person to pay my respects to the Queen and it...
Comments / 0