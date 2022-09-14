Read full article on original website
fox17.com
Metro's Homeless Impact Division hosts cleanup at Brookmeade Park homeless camp
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — On Friday, Metro’s Homeless Impact Division (MHID) hosted a volunteer cleanup at Brookmeade Park. Community members came together to help pick up what’s in there, as many have been continuing to voice frustrations over the conditions. “Well, first of all, it breaks your...
WSMV
Mistaken delivery causes ‘explosion’ scare at building in South Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - On Friday afternoon, crews with the Nashville Fire Department were called to 20 Culvert Street after there were reports of an explosion. When crews arrived they found a building and a warehouse where a box of chemicals, believed to have organic peroxide, combusted. All of the...
fox17.com
How a Nashville church is addressing homeless sleeping on their steps after dark
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — McKendree United Methodist Church says they worked with their partners to shut down the homeless encampment in their back alley about two weeks ago, but now the homeless people are sleeping on their front steps. Leaders at McKendree United Methodist Church have a heart for...
Metro cleans up trash, hundreds of shopping carts from Brookmeade Park
Brookmeade residents have fought to have their nearby park cleaned up for months. They said around 80 unhoused residents are living in the park. On Friday, the city cleared it out.
Nashville apartments to become housing for homeless veterans
Community Solutions purchased the building at 644 Glastonbury Road in Nashville, which has 144 units total. Eventually, 72 of the apartments will house veterans and the other half will be home to middle-income individuals.
WSMV
Family escapes overnight house fire in Donelson
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A fire forced a family from their home in Donelson early Thursday morning. Firefighters said the fire began before 1 a.m. at the house on Modena Court and is believed to have started because of an electrical issue. The family of four, which has at least...
Neighbors dodge bullets in Madison drive-by shooting
Flying bullets in one Madison neighborhood left neighbors scrambling for cover.
WSMV
Fight at Nashville high school forces lockdown
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - McGavock High School was placed on a temporary lockdown Friday morning after a fight broke out between students. Metro Nashville Public Schools spokesman Sean Braisted said one of the students involved in the fight used pepper spray, forcing the school to be placed on lockdown. The...
Nashville nurse killed minutes after leaving work. Friends are wondering why.
A nurse who had just left work was rushed back to the hospital. Police said she was killed by a man on probation who was driving while intoxicated.
fox17.com
Residents say closing a homeless community on Church Street isn’t stopping the problem
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A homeless community on Church Street next to McKendree United Methodist Church has been cleaned up, but nearby residents say this isn’t solving the problem. A homeless community in an alley way next to the church downtown was growing. Bernie Cox is a part...
fox17.com
Shayne Elementary and Oliver Middle placed on lockout Friday in Nashville after threat
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — May Werthan Shayne Elementary and Henry Oliver Middle were placed on lockout Friday morning due to a possible social media threat. According to Metro Nashville Public Schools the threat was investigated by Metro Nashville Police and parents were notified of the situation. The lockout has...
‘One of a kind’: Nashville nurse, mother remembered following deadly crash
A Nashville nurse died at the same hospital where she saved lives after being hit by an intoxicated driver.
fox17.com
Girl, 14, threatened to 'shoot up' Nashville school; 4th arrest this week
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Nashville Police have arrested a 14-year-old girl accused of threatening to "shoot up" Hillwood High School. It's the fourth Metro Schools student to be taken into custody this week for threatening violence. Detectives say the student created a post on Instagram "threatening to shoot...
fox17.com
Nashville Fire Department responds to foul odor caused by chemicals, mistaken delivery
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Nashville Fire Department (NFD) crews were dispatched to 20 Culvert Street Friday after a delivery of organic peroxide was delivered to a warehouse mistakenly which caused a foul odor Friday. When NFD crews arrived at the scene, they found a large industrial complex and a...
WSMV
Murfreesboro employee who hit students at crosswalk indicted
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Murfreesboro city employee who hit two middle school students with her car in August was arrested Thursday. On Friday, Sept. 16, WSMV learned of the charges 42-year-old Ellen Drake faces. The charges were under a sealed indictment. The indictment said that Drake failed to observe pedestrians in a crosswalk.
WSMV
Four men accused of burglarizing Forrest Hills home
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Violent Crimes Division detectives arrested four men Thursday after allegedly burglarizing a Forest Hills home and stealing over $200,000 in jewelry and cash. MNPD said the four suspects are believed to be from Chile and refused to be interviewed by officers. The identities they...
Fairgrounds Nashville staff told pet show conflicts would be 'unlikely'
The group that oversees the Fairgrounds Nashville got an earful this week from organizers of the long-running Exotic Pet Expo.
No criminal charges for officers in deadly I-65 standoff in Nashville
Landon Eastep was shot and killed by multiple law enforcement officers on Interstate 65 in Nashville after at least 30 minutes of tense negotiations on Jan. 27, 2022.
California company wants to help improve Nashville’s traffic
The company LYT wants to use artificial intelligence to try and improve Nashville's heavy traffic.
