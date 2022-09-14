ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WSMV

Family escapes overnight house fire in Donelson

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A fire forced a family from their home in Donelson early Thursday morning. Firefighters said the fire began before 1 a.m. at the house on Modena Court and is believed to have started because of an electrical issue. The family of four, which has at least...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Fight at Nashville high school forces lockdown

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - McGavock High School was placed on a temporary lockdown Friday morning after a fight broke out between students. Metro Nashville Public Schools spokesman Sean Braisted said one of the students involved in the fight used pepper spray, forcing the school to be placed on lockdown. The...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Girl, 14, threatened to 'shoot up' Nashville school; 4th arrest this week

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Nashville Police have arrested a 14-year-old girl accused of threatening to "shoot up" Hillwood High School. It's the fourth Metro Schools student to be taken into custody this week for threatening violence. Detectives say the student created a post on Instagram "threatening to shoot...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Murfreesboro employee who hit students at crosswalk indicted

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Murfreesboro city employee who hit two middle school students with her car in August was arrested Thursday. On Friday, Sept. 16, WSMV learned of the charges 42-year-old Ellen Drake faces. The charges were under a sealed indictment. The indictment said that Drake failed to observe pedestrians in a crosswalk.
MURFREESBORO, TN
WSMV

Four men accused of burglarizing Forrest Hills home

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Violent Crimes Division detectives arrested four men Thursday after allegedly burglarizing a Forest Hills home and stealing over $200,000 in jewelry and cash. MNPD said the four suspects are believed to be from Chile and refused to be interviewed by officers. The identities they...
FOREST HILLS, TN

