pa.gov
Governor Wolf Announces Historic $900 Million Federal Investment in Pennsylvania Climate-Smart Agriculture Projects
Governor Tom Wolf announced today Pennsylvania is receiving more than $900 million for 19 projects that will create new revenue streams and support for Pennsylvania farmers using climate-smart practices. These 19 Pennsylvania projects were among 70 selected nationwide, investing $2.8 billion in the first of two rounds of Partnerships for Climate-Smart Commodities funding.
Chester County Home to the Municipality with the Highest Population Growth in the State
East Whiteland Township recorded the highest population growth in Pennsylvania between July 2020 and July 2021, writes Michael P. Rellahan for the Daily Local News. Over that period, 866 people moved to the municipality, providing it with a 5.9 percent growth rate — the highest in the state. However,...
Kennett Library, Chester County Hospital Partner for New Health Initiative
Kennett Library and Chester County Hospital will offer a series of upcoming events as part of a “Live Better” initiative highlighting health literacy’s importance. The first event, scheduled for Sept. 24 at the Kennett Friends Meeting House, will focus on healthy eating. The staff of Kennett Library...
Despite Inflation Pushing Costs, Chester County Remains Determined to Help Residents
While inflation continues to push the cost of food and other goods and services up, Chester County has implemented programs to help residents deal with rising prices, writes Jen Samuel for the Daily Local News. According to the latest monthly report by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, grocery food...
Influx of New Yorkers to Montgomery County Raises Bar for Home Prices
Over the past several years, New York City has emerged as the largest source of new residents in Montgomery County outside of the tristate area, writes Ryan Mulligan for the Philadelphia Business Journal. This is true for the entire region. People from more expensive markets, especially New York City, have...
More Than 100 Chester County Students Named National Merit Semifinalists
More than 100 students from around Chester County were named National Merit Semifinalists and have the chance to become National Merit Scholars, writes Kristen A. Graham for the Philadelphia Inquirer. The students were among the highest scorers on the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Semifinal Qualifying Test in Pennsylvania and represent under...
Phoenixville Residents Appeal for ‘Goldmine’ Acreage of Kindergarten Center to be Saved
Phoenixville residents asked the Borough Council to take charge of the Second Avenue property that was once used by the kindergarten center instead of seeing it developed by the Toll Brothers, writes Evan Brandt for the Daily Local News. In March, the Phoenixville School Board voted 5-3 to sell the...
WFMZ-TV Online
Election concerns dominate Montgomery Commissioners meeting
NORRISTOWN, Pa. - The election is more than seven weeks away, but it was the subject du jour at Thursday’s meeting of the Montgomery County commissioners. Kenneth Lawrence, vice-chair, opened the meeting with an update on the county’s preparations for the vote on Tuesday, November 8. He noted that voters will have several options to cast their ballot.
Bed Bath & Beyond to close Pa. store
With sales down 26% year over year for Bed Bath & Beyond announced last month that it had identified approximately 150 of its lower-producing stores that it plans to close. This week, the company released a list of 56 of those stores, which includes one location in the state. The...
sanatogapost.com
38 Local Municipalities Get Liquor License Funds
HARRISBURG PA – Thirty-eight municipalities in western Montgomery, eastern Berks, and northern Chester counties are sharing in more than $2.2 million in licensing fees being distributed across the state by the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board, its website reported. The board by law must distribute fee shares twice a year...
phlcouncil.com
COUNCIL PRESIDENT CLARKE INTRODUCES LEGISLATION OFFERING TAX CREDITS TO VOLUNTEERS WHO PERFORM COMMUNITY SERVICE
PHILADELPHIA — City Council today introduced legislation that offers a tax credit against either the real estate tax or the wage tax for volunteers who perform community service. The legislation was introduced by Councilmember Curtis Jones, Jr. (4th District) on behalf of Council President Darrell L. Clarke (5th District).
Kennett Township Makes Moves for Maintaining Historic Farm Once Owned by William Penn
The Kennett Township Board of Supervisors has approved $478,210 to demolish and stabilize 27 structures at the historic Spar Hill Farm, writes Richard Gaw for the Chester County Press. Around 70 percent of the estimated amount will be spent to demolish 13 structures on the site, while the remaining 30...
pa.gov
Gov. Wolf Announces $20.3 Million from Biden Administration for PhilaPort Expansion
Governor Tom Wolf today announced that the Biden Administration has awarded the Port of Philadelphia (PhilaPort) $20.3 million to construct a new 100,000 square-foot warehouse at Tioga Marine Terminal, as well as safety and efficiency upgrades with the modernization of the terminal’s main gate. “A significant hub for global...
Philadelphia Among Top Cities Nationwide for Live-Work-Play Apartments
8,000 new live-work-play communities arose in the Phila. metro area in the 2012–2021 period. With 8,000 mixed-use apartments added between 2012 and 2021, Philadelphia is among the top cities in the nation for live-work-play apartments, writes Mike D’Onofrio for Axios. The housing trend term describes a community that:
Chester County Library to Host Housing Fair This Weekend
Chester County Library will host several social service organizations that offer assistance with various housing needs. Stop by the Reference Department between 9:30 AM and 12:30 AM to gather information, discover available services, build contacts, and improve your situation. The following organizations will be in attendance:. 211/United Way of Chester...
Two cities in Pennsylvania have been ranked as the most rat-infested cities in America for 2022
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from CBS News and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Recently, two cities in the great state of Pennsylvania have been ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
Emergency work causes traffic mess on I-95 in Chester, Pennsylvania
The right and center lanes of I-95 south near Route 352 will remain closed through the night.
Workers in Pennsylvania can’t be fired for having a doctor’s approval for medical marijuana — but once they actually use it, it’s a whole different story.
Vague legal safeguards for medical marijuana users in Pennsylvania are forcing patients to choose between their job and a drug they say has changed their life, and leaving skittish employers vulnerable to lawsuits, according to a three-month Spotlight PA investigation. While state law protects workers from being fired or denied...
sanatogapost.com
Local Roads Restricted Next Week for Resurfacing
KING OF PRUSSIA PA – Portions of several state highways in western Montgomery and northern Chester counties will be restricted next week for operations to repair and resurface more than 200 miles of state highway across southeastern Pennsylvania, the state Department of Transportation reported. Milling and paving work in...
VISTA.Today
Chester County, PA
