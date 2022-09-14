Dr. John Perry Sutton, Jr., 83, true renaissance man, of Columbia and Seabrook Island, died on Monday, September 12, 2022. Born in Greenville, SC, on June 11, 1939, he was the son of the late John Perry Sutton and Lillian Hughey Sutton. Dr. Sutton was a graduate of Furman University and the Medical University of South Carolina and served residencies at both MUSC and Vanderbilt Medical Center. He was a member of the Southern Thoracic Surgical Society, Society of Thoracic Surgeons, American Medical Association, South Carolina Medical Association, Alpha Omega Alpha Medical Honor Society, and South Carolina Thoracic Society where he was President from 1986-87. He was a primary mover in bringing Cardiovascular Surgery to Columbia by helping to develop the heart program at Providence Hospital. In fact, he traveled from Nashville to Columbia with a heart pump in his car. Significantly, he was inducted as the first member of the St. Luke Society, Providence Hospital’s most prestigious award.

