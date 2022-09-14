ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richland County, SC

Comments / 0

Related
coladaily.com

Local foundation hosting community farm groundbreaking Saturday

Living Wright Foundation of Columbia is digging deep to help locals learn about food insecurities in the area. The foundation is starting a regenerative community farm to combat hunger and forge healthier relationships with food. A groundbreaking ceremony will be held Saturday 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Senate’s End...
COLUMBIA, SC
coladaily.com

United Way Midlands searching for volunteers to read to students

United Way of the Midlands is looking for volunteers interested in reading to elementary-aged students for the school year. The volunteer initiative takes place through the Midlands Reading Consortium (MRC), a literacy-focused program that uses shared reading experiences to ignite a love for reading in elementary students. The program is a partnership between United Way of the Midlands and 17 Midlands elementary schools across Richland, Lexington, Fairfield, Calhoun and Orangeburg counties.
LEXINGTON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Blythewood, SC
County
Richland County, SC
Richland County, SC
Crime & Safety
Blythewood, SC
Crime & Safety
coladaily.com

Columbia’s popular Greek Festival returns this week

The 35th annual Greek Festival, hosted by the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral, began Thursday morning and will run through the weekend in the parking lot at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral located on Sumter Street. Festival goers will enjoy four days of authentic Greek food and pastries along with...
COLUMBIA, SC
coladaily.com

Transitions Homeless Center showcases 11th annual art exhibit at CAE

Transitions Homeless Center’s 11th annual exhibition has returned to the Columbia Metropolitan Airport (CAE), showcasing artwork created by current and past residents of the center. The theme for this year’s installation is ‘the door to a brighter future’ and features five different artists. The artwork was...
COLUMBIA, SC
coladaily.com

John Perry Sutton

Dr. John Perry Sutton, Jr., 83, true renaissance man, of Columbia and Seabrook Island, died on Monday, September 12, 2022. Born in Greenville, SC, on June 11, 1939, he was the son of the late John Perry Sutton and Lillian Hughey Sutton. Dr. Sutton was a graduate of Furman University and the Medical University of South Carolina and served residencies at both MUSC and Vanderbilt Medical Center. He was a member of the Southern Thoracic Surgical Society, Society of Thoracic Surgeons, American Medical Association, South Carolina Medical Association, Alpha Omega Alpha Medical Honor Society, and South Carolina Thoracic Society where he was President from 1986-87. He was a primary mover in bringing Cardiovascular Surgery to Columbia by helping to develop the heart program at Providence Hospital. In fact, he traveled from Nashville to Columbia with a heart pump in his car. Significantly, he was inducted as the first member of the St. Luke Society, Providence Hospital’s most prestigious award.
COLUMBIA, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Abuse#Volunteers#Superheroes#Family Fun#Violent Crime#Casa
coladaily.com

Lexington County woman charged with stabbing neighbor

A Lexington County woman is accused of stabbing her neighbor at his home Monday night. According to arrest warrants, Brenda Sue Jeffcoat, 60, is charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. Deputies responded to a home on Doe Trail Ct. around 11 p.m. Monday...
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
coladaily.com

Athens-based beer company crosses enemy lines bringing new beer to Midlands

Gamecock and bulldog fans teamed up Thursday evening to welcome an Athens, GA-based brewing company to the Midlands. Creature Comforts Brewing Company is expanding distribution and hosted a launch party at WECO Bottle and Biergarten for local beer drinkers to celebrate. The brewing company showcased four popular beers at the...
COLUMBIA, SC
coladaily.com

Legendary Art Bar celebrates its 30th anniversary in the Vista

Local Columbia staple Art Bar will be celebrating its 30th anniversary beginning Sept. 18 through 25, with evenings featuring entertainment, chances to win prizes, AR integrations, photo ops, and social gatherings. Known as a go-to spot for an eclectic nightlife experience, the bar's original owners, Jeff Helsley and Clark Ellefson,...
COLUMBIA, SC
coladaily.com

William “Bill” Maxwell Gregg II

William “Bill” Maxwell Gregg II died peacefully September 11, 2022 in the Augusta, GA Burn Center following an accident on August 18, 2022. Bill was born on July 10, 1948 in Bennettsville, SC to Walter Watt Gregg and Saress Ellerbe Gregg. He graduated from the University of South Carolina in 1972. Following graduation he settled in Columbia, SC and founded South Carolina Tees Inc. which became one of the largest sportswear distributors in the nation and an appreciative part time employer of many USC students through the years.
COLUMBIA, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
coladaily.com

Midlands roundup: high school football

Coming into Friday night’s showdown, Lexington and Gilbert had established they both wanted to run the football and they can be very successful in doing it. Jonah Norris has been a workhorse for the Wildcats and is nearly reached the 1,000-mark in just five games. Alias Graham-Woodberry and Jaden Allen-Hendrix has been nearly as good for the Indians. All three shined on Friday night but two turnovers and the steady play of QB Taiden Mines helped Lexington secure a 35-21 victory in front of a standing room only crowd.
GILBERT, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy