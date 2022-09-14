Read full article on original website
Local foundation hosting community farm groundbreaking Saturday
Living Wright Foundation of Columbia is digging deep to help locals learn about food insecurities in the area. The foundation is starting a regenerative community farm to combat hunger and forge healthier relationships with food. A groundbreaking ceremony will be held Saturday 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Senate’s End...
Cast your vote, help the Koger Center win a grant to host 10 free concerts
The Koger Center needs your vote to help clinch the Levitt Foundation AMP Columbia grant. If awarded the grant, the money will help fund a free three-year concert series on the Koger Center Plaza Stage, hosting 10 concerts per year between August and October, starting in 2023. The voting period...
United Way Midlands searching for volunteers to read to students
United Way of the Midlands is looking for volunteers interested in reading to elementary-aged students for the school year. The volunteer initiative takes place through the Midlands Reading Consortium (MRC), a literacy-focused program that uses shared reading experiences to ignite a love for reading in elementary students. The program is a partnership between United Way of the Midlands and 17 Midlands elementary schools across Richland, Lexington, Fairfield, Calhoun and Orangeburg counties.
Sheriff's Department starts cleanup process of Columbia homeless camp
Richland County Sheriff’s Department held a press conference Thursday at a former homeless camp to address the issues of homelessness in the area. The location in Columbia will be cleaned up Friday by the department. “What you see behind me is a part of Columbia that a lot of...
Columbia’s popular Greek Festival returns this week
The 35th annual Greek Festival, hosted by the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral, began Thursday morning and will run through the weekend in the parking lot at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral located on Sumter Street. Festival goers will enjoy four days of authentic Greek food and pastries along with...
Transitions Homeless Center showcases 11th annual art exhibit at CAE
Transitions Homeless Center’s 11th annual exhibition has returned to the Columbia Metropolitan Airport (CAE), showcasing artwork created by current and past residents of the center. The theme for this year’s installation is ‘the door to a brighter future’ and features five different artists. The artwork was...
John Perry Sutton
Dr. John Perry Sutton, Jr., 83, true renaissance man, of Columbia and Seabrook Island, died on Monday, September 12, 2022. Born in Greenville, SC, on June 11, 1939, he was the son of the late John Perry Sutton and Lillian Hughey Sutton. Dr. Sutton was a graduate of Furman University and the Medical University of South Carolina and served residencies at both MUSC and Vanderbilt Medical Center. He was a member of the Southern Thoracic Surgical Society, Society of Thoracic Surgeons, American Medical Association, South Carolina Medical Association, Alpha Omega Alpha Medical Honor Society, and South Carolina Thoracic Society where he was President from 1986-87. He was a primary mover in bringing Cardiovascular Surgery to Columbia by helping to develop the heart program at Providence Hospital. In fact, he traveled from Nashville to Columbia with a heart pump in his car. Significantly, he was inducted as the first member of the St. Luke Society, Providence Hospital’s most prestigious award.
12th Annual Fall Arts and Crafts Market returns this weekend to State Farmers Market
Anyone looking for the ultimate fall crafts and arts event this weekend should stop by the 12th Annual Fall Arts and Crafts Market Extravaganza. The event is being held at the South Carolina State Farmers Market South Farmers Shed, located at 3483 Charleston Highway, West Columbia. The Midlands Crafters Association...
Lexington County woman charged with stabbing neighbor
A Lexington County woman is accused of stabbing her neighbor at his home Monday night. According to arrest warrants, Brenda Sue Jeffcoat, 60, is charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. Deputies responded to a home on Doe Trail Ct. around 11 p.m. Monday...
Athens-based beer company crosses enemy lines bringing new beer to Midlands
Gamecock and bulldog fans teamed up Thursday evening to welcome an Athens, GA-based brewing company to the Midlands. Creature Comforts Brewing Company is expanding distribution and hosted a launch party at WECO Bottle and Biergarten for local beer drinkers to celebrate. The brewing company showcased four popular beers at the...
Legendary Art Bar celebrates its 30th anniversary in the Vista
Local Columbia staple Art Bar will be celebrating its 30th anniversary beginning Sept. 18 through 25, with evenings featuring entertainment, chances to win prizes, AR integrations, photo ops, and social gatherings. Known as a go-to spot for an eclectic nightlife experience, the bar's original owners, Jeff Helsley and Clark Ellefson,...
William “Bill” Maxwell Gregg II
William “Bill” Maxwell Gregg II died peacefully September 11, 2022 in the Augusta, GA Burn Center following an accident on August 18, 2022. Bill was born on July 10, 1948 in Bennettsville, SC to Walter Watt Gregg and Saress Ellerbe Gregg. He graduated from the University of South Carolina in 1972. Following graduation he settled in Columbia, SC and founded South Carolina Tees Inc. which became one of the largest sportswear distributors in the nation and an appreciative part time employer of many USC students through the years.
Midlands roundup: high school football
Coming into Friday night’s showdown, Lexington and Gilbert had established they both wanted to run the football and they can be very successful in doing it. Jonah Norris has been a workhorse for the Wildcats and is nearly reached the 1,000-mark in just five games. Alias Graham-Woodberry and Jaden Allen-Hendrix has been nearly as good for the Indians. All three shined on Friday night but two turnovers and the steady play of QB Taiden Mines helped Lexington secure a 35-21 victory in front of a standing room only crowd.
