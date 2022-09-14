Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two cities in Pennsylvania have been ranked as the most rat-infested cities in America for 2022Joe MertensPennsylvania State
$3 million lottery ticket recently sold at Pennsylvania gas stationKristen WaltersWest Chester, PA
Pennsylvania woman who claimed to be 'best-drunk driver' is now free on bailVictorPhiladelphia, PA
$90 Million Plan Turns Trash into EnergyGregory VellnerFalls Township, PA
Philadelphia Brewing Company Hosts Kegs for Cats in Support of Morris Animal RefugeMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Related
More Than 100 Chester County Students Named National Merit Semifinalists
More than 100 students from around Chester County were named National Merit Semifinalists and have the chance to become National Merit Scholars, writes Kristen A. Graham for the Philadelphia Inquirer. The students were among the highest scorers on the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Semifinal Qualifying Test in Pennsylvania and represent under...
Kennett Library, Chester County Hospital Partner for New Health Initiative
Kennett Library and Chester County Hospital will offer a series of upcoming events as part of a “Live Better” initiative highlighting health literacy’s importance. The first event, scheduled for Sept. 24 at the Kennett Friends Meeting House, will focus on healthy eating. The staff of Kennett Library...
The Tileworks of Bucks County hosting first ever Boneyard sale for 50th anniversary
DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- A Bucks County pottery and tile museum is marking its 50th anniversary this weekend. Eyewitness News was in Doylestown to get a preview of The Tileworks of Bucks County's first Boneyard sale. If you've ever been curious about the building with all those chimneys off of Swamp Road in Doylestown, get ready to duck and discover Tileworks. "This is where Mercer started digging and had the big idea to build this place," Katia McGuirk, executive director of Tileworks said. The Tileworks is a working history museum and contemporary pottery inside of a Bucks County national historic landmark built by...
96-Year-Old West Chester Woman Stays Fit, Happy by Attending Dance Classes Nearly Everyday
West Chester’s Cecilia Yaworski, who recently celebrated her 96th birthday, attends dance classes at a local health club nearly every day to remain active, strong, and happy, according to a staff report from FOX 29. Yaworski began taking classes at ACAC Fitness and Wellness Center with her family a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
VISTA Leadership Megastars — Laurie Ryan
Laurie Ryan, who grew up in Drexel Hill and Havertown and graduated from Archbishop Carroll High School, is the President of the Exton Region Chamber of Commerce. Ryan, who earned a bachelor’s degree in Food Marketing from Saint Joseph’s University, said that her proudest professional achievement is leading the ERCC and being a part of something so great.
Chester County Library to Host Housing Fair This Weekend
Chester County Library will host several social service organizations that offer assistance with various housing needs. Stop by the Reference Department between 9:30 AM and 12:30 AM to gather information, discover available services, build contacts, and improve your situation. The following organizations will be in attendance:. 211/United Way of Chester...
Chester County Has Bountiful Fall Festivities Ahead
In all of its richness, history, and community, Chester County has many fall festivities planned in every corner of the county, writes Jen Samuel for the Daily Local News. Throughout September, there are many events to attend and places to visit that locals and tourists alike won’t want to miss out on.
Phoenixville Residents Appeal for ‘Goldmine’ Acreage of Kindergarten Center to be Saved
Phoenixville residents asked the Borough Council to take charge of the Second Avenue property that was once used by the kindergarten center instead of seeing it developed by the Toll Brothers, writes Evan Brandt for the Daily Local News. In March, the Phoenixville School Board voted 5-3 to sell the...
RELATED PEOPLE
aroundambler.com
Two fireworks shows are planned for September 23-24
There are two upcoming fireworks shows planned in Whitpain Township. The first is a private event on September 23rd at 9:00 p.m. at Bluestone Country Cub. The second is part of the Whitpain Community Festival at Montgomery County Community College on September 24th at 8:15 p.m.
sanatogapost.com
38 Local Municipalities Get Liquor License Funds
HARRISBURG PA – Thirty-eight municipalities in western Montgomery, eastern Berks, and northern Chester counties are sharing in more than $2.2 million in licensing fees being distributed across the state by the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board, its website reported. The board by law must distribute fee shares twice a year...
Origin of Popular Nursery Rhyme Is Thought to be West Chester
The popular nursery rhyme “Miss Mary Mack,” which can often be heard on school playgrounds throughout the country, is thought to have originated in West Chester, writes Jacob Uitti for American Songwriter. “Miss Mary Mack,” inspired by a performer in Ephraim Williams’ circus in the 1880s, was originally...
Oxford Presbyterian Church Apple Festival Returns to Bring Community Together
The popular Oxford Presbyterian Church Apple Festival will return on Sept. 24 to once more bring the community together for a day of fun and fellowship, writes Steven Hoffman for the Chester County Press. The festival was originally started in 1989 as a fundraiser to help rebuild the church after...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Malvern Bank House of the Week: Mysterious Manor Home Steeped in Kennett Square History
A stately manor home on 3.7 stunning acres with seven bedrooms and five and a half bathrooms is available for sale in Kennett Square. Cedarcroft is one of the most famous homes in the Philadelphia region. It was built in 1860 by famous world traveler Bayard Taylor. Ralph Waldo Emerson, John Greenleaf Whittier, and Horace Greeley are just some of the many legendary guests to stay here.
These Are Some of the Most Popular Chester County Tourist Destinations
When it comes to local tourist destinations, Chester County has something to offer for locals and visitors alike, writes Eric Henderson for Philly Bite Magazine. One of the most popular sites in the county is Longwood Gardens. This thousand acres of gardens, woodlands, meadows, fountains with amazing light shows, and other features is located in Kennett Square making it an ideal place to spend a few hours or even an entire day.
This Bucks County School District Saw 18 Students Named as Semifinalists in Scholarship Program
A local school district recently saw 18 of its students come close to the end of a nationally-recognized scholarship program. Jeff Werner wrote about the academically-savvy students for the Doylestown Patch. Central Bucks School District has multiple students who made it to the semifinals of the 2023 National Merit Scholarship...
Ambler’s Annual Oktoberfest Prepares with the Help of Key Organizer Bob King of Ambler Saving Bank
If Ambler Savings Bank Facilities Manager Bob King and the Ambler Main Street team prepare well for the Ambler Oktoberfest on October 7–8 properly, no one will really know of the effort. And that’s the way they want to keep it. The event has been going on for...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Chester County Home to the Municipality with the Highest Population Growth in the State
East Whiteland Township recorded the highest population growth in Pennsylvania between July 2020 and July 2021, writes Michael P. Rellahan for the Daily Local News. Over that period, 866 people moved to the municipality, providing it with a 5.9 percent growth rate — the highest in the state. However,...
New Broomall Restaurant, Roz & Rocco’s, Pays Tribute to Owners’ Fathers
Christine Nigro and Scott Brayton at Roz & Rocco's in Broomall. A love story spurred by the shared loss of two fathers now has ties to Roz & Rocco’s, a new restaurant in Broomall, writes Michael Klein for The Philadelphia Inquirer. Christine Nigro grew up in Broomall and went...
Youth basketball coach in Chester County accused of raping 13-year-old girl
Ameer Sutton-Best, a youth basketball coach at The POINT youth center in Parkesburg, Chester County, is accused of raping one of the female players, who is 13 years old. He is also accused of inappropriate communications with other teens.
West Chester Area School District Receives School Supplies for Students in Need
West Chester Area School District students in need are off to a great start in the new school year thanks to the Mom’s Club of West Chester, writes Holly Herman for the West Chester Patch. The local chapter of the international nonprofit has made a generous donation of school...
VISTA.Today
Chester County, PA
14K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
VISTA.Today celebrates Chester County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of VISTA.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), and DELCO.Today (Delaware County).https://vista.today/
Comments / 0