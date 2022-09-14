ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Chester, PA

The Tileworks of Bucks County hosting first ever Boneyard sale for 50th anniversary

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- A Bucks County pottery and tile museum is marking its 50th anniversary this weekend. Eyewitness News was in Doylestown to get a preview of The Tileworks of Bucks County's first Boneyard sale. If you've ever been curious about the building with all those chimneys off of Swamp Road in Doylestown, get ready to duck and discover Tileworks. "This is where Mercer started digging and had the big idea to build this place," Katia McGuirk, executive director of Tileworks said. The Tileworks is a working history museum and contemporary pottery inside of a Bucks County national historic landmark built by...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
VISTA Leadership Megastars — Laurie Ryan

Laurie Ryan, who grew up in Drexel Hill and Havertown and graduated from Archbishop Carroll High School, is the President of the Exton Region Chamber of Commerce. Ryan, who earned a bachelor's degree in Food Marketing from Saint Joseph's University, said that her proudest professional achievement is leading the ERCC and being a part of something so great.
EXTON, PA
Chester County Library to Host Housing Fair This Weekend

Chester County Library will host several social service organizations that offer assistance with various housing needs. Stop by the Reference Department between 9:30 AM and 12:30 AM to gather information, discover available services, build contacts, and improve your situation. The following organizations will be in attendance:. 211/United Way of Chester...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
Chester County Has Bountiful Fall Festivities Ahead

In all of its richness, history, and community, Chester County has many fall festivities planned in every corner of the county, writes Jen Samuel for the Daily Local News. Throughout September, there are many events to attend and places to visit that locals and tourists alike won't want to miss out on.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
Two fireworks shows are planned for September 23-24

There are two upcoming fireworks shows planned in Whitpain Township. The first is a private event on September 23rd at 9:00 p.m. at Bluestone Country Cub. The second is part of the Whitpain Community Festival at Montgomery County Community College on September 24th at 8:15 p.m.
WHITPAIN TOWNSHIP, PA
38 Local Municipalities Get Liquor License Funds

HARRISBURG PA – Thirty-eight municipalities in western Montgomery, eastern Berks, and northern Chester counties are sharing in more than $2.2 million in licensing fees being distributed across the state by the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board, its website reported. The board by law must distribute fee shares twice a year...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
Malvern Bank House of the Week: Mysterious Manor Home Steeped in Kennett Square History

A stately manor home on 3.7 stunning acres with seven bedrooms and five and a half bathrooms is available for sale in Kennett Square. Cedarcroft is one of the most famous homes in the Philadelphia region. It was built in 1860 by famous world traveler Bayard Taylor. Ralph Waldo Emerson, John Greenleaf Whittier, and Horace Greeley are just some of the many legendary guests to stay here.
KENNETT SQUARE, PA
These Are Some of the Most Popular Chester County Tourist Destinations

When it comes to local tourist destinations, Chester County has something to offer for locals and visitors alike, writes Eric Henderson for Philly Bite Magazine. One of the most popular sites in the county is Longwood Gardens. This thousand acres of gardens, woodlands, meadows, fountains with amazing light shows, and other features is located in Kennett Square making it an ideal place to spend a few hours or even an entire day.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
VISTA.Today celebrates Chester County's prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal's is the publisher of VISTA.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), and DELCO.Today (Delaware County).

