Virginia Beach, VA

Firefighters respond to structure fire on Virginia Beach Blvd.

By Courtney Ingalls
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 2 days ago

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia Beach Fire Department responded to a structure fire Wednesday morning.

According to dispatch, the call for the fire came in just before 7:30 a.m. in the 4900 block of Virginia Beach Boulevard.

When units arrived on the scene, they located a fire in an ally between two commercial buildings. The fire was marked under control at 7:51 a.m.

No injuries have been reported. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

