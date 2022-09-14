Read full article on original website
UF’s Butterfly and Master Gardeners’ fall plant sales are coming up.Matthew C. WoodruffSarasota, FL
AfroCAN Fest Returns to Tampa Bay this Labor Day WeekendAloha MelaniSaint Petersburg, FL
5 Affordable Weekend Getaways in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
How Affordable is the Tampa Bay Area for Retirees?L. CaneTampa, FL
3 Small Florida Cities Make List of Top Cities People Want to Move to in 2022L. CaneFlorida State
sarasotamagazine.com
Nostalgicons Kicks Off Harmony Gallery Season on Sept. 19
The Sarasota Orchestra’s Harmony Gallery kicks off its 2022-23 season Sept. 19 with an exhibition of photography by Ian Dean titled Nostalgicons. The show, which runs through Oct. 31, includes at least five new images Dean has taken since a previous exhibition on the Ringling College of Art and Design campus in 2020. (You can read about that here.)
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota County Government announces Howl-O-Ween movie night
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources in partnership with the Baltimore Orioles and the Sarasota Film Festival will present the Howl-O-Ween Movie Night Spooktacular. The spooky screening will be held Saturday, Oct. 22 at Ed Smith Stadium, located at 2700 12th St., Sarasota. There will...
sarasotamagazine.com
Sarasota Now Has a Pokémon Store
Remember those kids in the late '90s and early 2000s who were obsessed with Pokémon cards, cartoons and video games? Well, those kids are all grown up now, with careers and kids of their own—and, for many of them, their Pokémon obsession never faded. For Kirill Lavrentyev,...
thatssotampa.com
Florida Cracker Fish Company opening in Carrollwood
Florida Cracker Kitchen is readying to open a new spot in the Carrollwood area that is set to be seafood centric. Brothers Blair and Ethan Hensley opened the very first Florida Cracker Kitchen back in 2012. The motto: “In Grits We Trust.” This joint mixes old school Florida flavor with fun country store vibes.
sarasotamagazine.com
The New Korê Steakhouse Puts Diners in the Hot Seat
At Korê Steakhouse, each table is outfitted with an inlaid grill that gives you the freedom, and the weighty responsibility, to play chef for a night. Are you up for it?. I hope so. Because the restaurant, which opened in Waterside Place earlier this year, is one of Sarasota’s best.
Expansion of Bradenton Riverwalk to be unveiled at grand opening
BRADENTON, Fla. — The community in Bradenton and surrounding areas will soon have a new place to take a walk and look out to the Manatee River. Following a weather delay, the Bradenton Riverwalk grand opening for the new portion recently built will be held on Saturday, Sept. 24.
cohaitungchi.com
10 romantic things to do in Sarasota, Florida
Sarasota is the arts and cultural capital of Florida. It has no fewer than 2 symphonies, an opera house, a world-class ballet company and many art galleries. That’s on top of the many beautiful powdery white sandy beaches like Siesta Key, as well as being the famous HQ of one of the world’s most eminent circus companies – the Ringling Bros.
srqmagazine.com
Patriot Fitness Now Open in Sarasota
The “Freedom to Get Fit” has hit the Suncoast! Patriot Fitness is a new, locally owned gym at 5802 Bee Ridge Road, Ste 102, near Cattleman Road, flexing no frills, no judgement, and no closing hours. The new neighborhood gym serves as an alternative to big-box fitness centers with costly classes and unused amenities. Patriot Fitness offers access to its facility with staffing available Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Members can safely use the gym 24 hours a day, seven days a week. For anytime access to the facility, gym-goers wave a downloadable key, made available for their smartphones at signup, in front of the lock at the entrance door. The investment team is comprised of Sarasota locals who had been searching for a gym that provided a no-nonsense workout environment and comradery amongst its members. When they couldn’t find one, they created their own. The facility offers the fundamentals – free weights, plates, squat racks, the latest cardio (Cybex) equipment, a stretching area, private bathrooms with showers, and 75-inch TVs throughout. Patriot Fitness has also partnered with American Specialty Health’s Silver&Fit and Active&Fit programs, which cover gym membership costs for eligible enrollees of participating insurance and employee benefit plans. Patriot Fitness memberships start at $39.95 per month with additional discounts for military personnel, veterans, and frontline workers, including law enforcement, fire fighters, healthcare workers, teachers, and dispatchers. For more information and membership opportunities, please visit thepatriotfitness.com.
thatssotampa.com
Celebrated Mandola’s Italian Kitchen opening three new Florida locations
Mandola’s Italian Kitchen is a lauded restaurant with locations across Texas and Florida. They’ve already opened a space in Carrollwood, and have kitchens ready to open in Orlando, Odessa, and Oldsmar. The noted Oldsmar location officially opens September 19. Created by Chef and Restaurateur Damian Mandola best known as Co-Founder of Carrabba’s Italian Grill, and his wife and business partner Trina Mandola, Mandola’s has gained notoriety for its phenomenal array of Italian desserts.
wild941.com
Mansion That Housed Tom Brady To Be Demolished
Tampa Bay’s most expensive home is scheduled to be demolished. Tampa Bay Times reports, Derek Jeter’s former mansion, which also was the home for Tom Brady is getting tore down. The mansion worth $22.5M, & is listed as the most expensive home in Tampa is scheduled for demolition. It was sold last year & resides in Davis Island.
Longboat Observer
Country Club Shores home tops sales at $2.9 million
A home in Country Club Shores tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Thomas Francis Curran and Dawn D’Onofrio, trustees, sold the home at 560 Outrigger Lane to Robert and Heather Schiederer, of Longboat Key, for $2.9 million. Built in 1963, it has four bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 2,917 square feet of living area. It sold for $1,537,500 in 2020.
941area.com
Beer-Lover's Guide to Oktoberfest in Sarasota and Bradenton
It is October, really! And we need not see the calendar on our phones, computers, or walls to confirm it. The subject lines in our email inboxes and the cheerful atmosphere around us surely give it away. Attending an Oktoberfest is the ideal way to welcome the fall season, whether...
Mysuncoast.com
Afternoon storms again Saturday - But a change is coming!
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Our string of rainy days is about to come to an end. Soon, but not today. Friday brought another 0.62″ to SRQ, 1.92″ on the south side of Sarasota, and only 0.15″ to Lakewood Ranch. Isolated light showers are possible Saturday morning, followed by more afternoon and evening thunderstorms. Drier air starts to move in Sunday, so any storms will be much more hit-and-miss. A few storms are still possible to start the workweek, then we’re back to sunshine and dry days to end the week and for the last weekend of September.
Mysuncoast.com
A local farmer wins a prestigious award
MYAKKA CITY, Fla. (WWSB) - The owner of Dakin Dairy Farms has been named Florida Farm Bureau’s Farmer of the Year. Jerry Dakin was chosen for this award out of more than 40,000 farmers in the state of Florida. “It’s more than just putting milk out there,” said Dakin. “It’s helping the youth. It’s being involved in our community. It’s making amazing products that, you know, when people buy, it’s putting money back in the community. We’re local.” Dakin and his family have been in the dairy business in Manatee County for nearly 50 years.
fox13news.com
Water taxi may soon connect downtown Bradenton to the beaches
BRADENTON, Fla. - In a matter of months, downtown Bradenton hotels could be just a short walk from the beach. A city-to-sand water taxi service is in the works. The pair of boats would embark from the day dock on the east side of the Green Bridge, sailing to Anna Maria Pier, Bradenton Beach Pier, and Coquina Beach.
Derek Jeter’s $22M Tampa Bay mansion to be demolished, records show
The multi-million dollar mansion once owned by Yankees Hall of Famer Derek Jeter and rented by Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is reportedly set to be demolished.
Oldsmar's Mandola’s Italian Kitchen celebrates grand opening next week
Another new location in Odessa will debut in early 2023.
sarasotamagazine.com
Drug Overdoses Are Rising Again. Why?
The trauma endured during the Covid-19 pandemic has caused a national drug crisis like we’ve never seen before. People of all ages are turning to prescription and illicit drugs to cope with job losses, financial instability, the death of loved ones and the constant state of uncertainty in our world.
cltampa.com
President of company behind Tiki Docks, Ford's Garage and other Florida restaurants is selling his South Tampa home
The head of a local restaurant company behind some major Tampa eateries, like Tiki Docks and Yeoman's Cask & Lion, is selling his South Tampa mansion. Located at 14 W Spanish Main St., the British West Indies-style home was built in 2018 and is currently owned by Marc Brown, who is the president of 23 Restaurant Services.
Mysuncoast.com
4-year-old expected to be okay after drowning scare in Venice
VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - A 4-year-old was airlifted from a Venice hotel after a near-drowning in the hotel’s pool, authorities said. First responders from Venice Police and Venice Fire Rescue were dispatched to the Ramada on the U.S. 41 Bypass after a child was found unresponsive in the pool.
