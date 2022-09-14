Read full article on original website
fox5dc.com
Spotsylvania School Board approves whopping contract for controversial superintendent
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. - The Spotsylvania School Board just approved a whopping salary offer for its controversial superintendent candidate Mark Taylor. The board met in both closed and open sessions tonight to talk about it, and ended up agreeing upon $245,000 a year. The board's decision to select Taylor has...
'Insulting' | Parents, teachers angry after Spotsylvania School Board selects man with no education experience to be new superintendent
SPOTSYLVANIA, Va. — The Spotsylvania School District has gone back and forth over all kinds of big issues, from mask mandates to LGBTQIA literature in the library. But this time, parents who might otherwise be in different political camps, say they are united against the school board and the selection of a new superintendent they think isn't fit for the job.
Spotsylvania Sheriff: No more security at school board meetings
The Spotsylvania Sheriff's Office will no longer provide security at local school board meetings, citing concerns over freedom of expression for county citizens.
loudounnow.com
Superintendent Recommends Rebuilding, not Renovating, Park View High School
At the Sept. 13 School Board meeting, Superintendent Scott Ziegler announced that he intends to recommend that the Loudoun County School Board rebuild Park View High School rather than renovate it. In his report, he recommended that the School Board consider funding the replacement in the Capital Improvement Program. For...
