Woodbridge, VA

WUSA9

'Insulting' | Parents, teachers angry after Spotsylvania School Board selects man with no education experience to be new superintendent

SPOTSYLVANIA, Va. — The Spotsylvania School District has gone back and forth over all kinds of big issues, from mask mandates to LGBTQIA literature in the library. But this time, parents who might otherwise be in different political camps, say they are united against the school board and the selection of a new superintendent they think isn't fit for the job.
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Arlington's St. Agnes named National Blue Ribbon School

It’s a repeat performance for Saint Agnes Catholic School, which for the second time has been named a National Blue Ribbon School by the U.S. Department of Education. The Arlington school, which instructs students from pre-kindergarten to eighth grade, was one of 297 nationwide to receive the 2022 accolade. Honorees were announced Sept. 16.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Haymarket plans sidewalk project for nearly $90K

Haymarket is finalizing a contract to fill out the sidewalk around the entrance to the town park. The Town Council on Monday discussed the contract for the streetscape project, which includes a sidewalk, landscaping, curb and gutter and matching streetlights between 14710 and 14740 Washington St. Town Manager Emily Kyriazi...
HAYMARKET, VA
Washington Examiner

Youngkin administration overhauls policy for Virginia transgender students

The Virginia Department of Education released new policies Friday detailing how school districts should handle students who identify as transgender with a heavy emphasis on parental rights. The new policies direct schools to only recognize "transgender students" if the child's parent has requested in writing that the school address their...
VIRGINIA STATE
Prince William
#Elementary Schools#The School Board#Marumsco Neighborhoods#School Board Chair#Pathway Vineyard Church#Ann Ludwig School
ffxnow.com

Inova gets green light for new Springfield hospital from Fairfax County

Construction on a new hospital next to Inova’s existing Franconia-Springfield HealthPlex is expected to begin late next year after the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors approved the rezoning plan at a meeting yesterday (Tuesday). The board voted unanimously to bring 985,000 square feet of medical space to the 21-acre...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WTOP

Loudoun County School Board OKs new student discipline policy

The Loudoun County School Board has unanimously approved a new student discipline policy that allows the Northern Virginia school system to keep students accused of serious offenses out of the general population, rather than being moved to a different school. The school board on Tuesday voted to approve an updated...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
WTOP

Former Loudoun Co. school counselor pleads guilty to indecent liberties with student

A former Loudoun County, Virginia, school counselor has pleaded guilty to having an inappropriate sexual relationship with one of her high school students. Ann Barrett, 43, of Ashburn, entered a guilty plea Thursday in Circuit Court to taking indecent liberties with a child by a person in a custodial relationship. Barrett had been indicted on the felony count in February of this year; she was arrested in November 2021.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
PWLiving

DC-Area Favorite 'Roaming Rooster' Lands in Manassas

With its grand opening today, Roaming Rooster is serving up their free-range, grain-fed, antibiotic-free chicken sandwiches to hungry Manassas residents. Roaming Rooster is a Black-owned, D.C.-based business that started in 2015 as a food truck fleet. Fast forward to 2021, Roaming Rooster won the “Hottest New Sandwich Shop” award from the Restaurant Association Metropolitan Washington (RAMW) and has been off to the races opening up locations all across the DMV. “We’re very excited to open our new restaurant in Manassas! The City has such a great food scene and a lot of growth going on. With our various chicken sandwiches, milkshakes, and more, Roaming Rooster is ready to serve up all sorts of deliciousness in Manassas,” says owner Biniyam Habtemariam.
MANASSAS, VA
DC News Now

Maryland residents outraged over proposed rezoning in Frederick County

FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — There’s a big divide over the future of a landmark in Frederick Maryland… Sugarloaf Mountain. The County Council heard new amendments to the ‘Sugarloaf Plan’ Tuesday. The current rezoning plan paves the way for more development, but with restrictions. Councilman Phil Dacey proposed two changes in the meeting, one […]
The Roanoke Star

Governor on Target With Rescission and Replacement of Radical Anti-Parent School Transgender Policy

Governor Youngkin promised to put parents back in charge of the care, upbringing, and education of their children. Today, he delivered – big time. Last year, the Northam Administration issued a radical model policy that required school boards to force children to share bathrooms and locker rooms with the opposite sex, to compel children and […]
VIRGINIA STATE

