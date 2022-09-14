ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

cowboystatedaily.com

State GOP To Select Secretary of State Candidates On Sept. 24

The Wyoming Republican Party announced when it will convene to select interim Secretary of State Candidates. In nine days, the Wyoming Republican Party will help choose the next Secretary of State, albeit a temporary replacement. On Wednesday, GOP State Chairman Frank...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Lawmakers Propose To Nearly Double Cigarette Taxes

Wyoming lawmakers on Wednesday voted to raise cigarette state excise taxes from 60 cents a pack to $1.04. Health advocates petitioned the Legislature's Joint Revenue Committee during its Wednesday meeting in Casper, for a hike to more than $1.60 per pack, to curb smoking habits and cut down on statewide health costs.
WYOMING STATE
Douglas Budget

Wyoming among states with highest resignation rates

(The Center Square) – Wyoming has among the highest job resignation rates in the country, according to a new report. The Cowboy State ranks fifth with a 4% resignation rate last month, WalletHub said in the report, which looked at how frequently people are leaving their jobs in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. Only Georgia, Kentucky, Tennessee, and Arizona have higher resignation rates.
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming GOP To Vote On Censuring Cale Case And Corporations Committee

The Wyoming Republican Party will consider censuring one of the state's most prominent legislators at its State Central Committee meeting this weekend. State Sen. Cale Case, R-Lander, has become a target of the party for allegedly voting and acting contrary...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

As Nation’s Energy Bills Rise, Wyoming Keeps Electric Rates Lower Than Average

It's hard to escape high energy costs these days. Gasoline prices have come down in the past couple months, but they remain higher than they were last year. There are many other areas where energy costs hit pocketbooks. Just about every business consumes energy, whether it's fuel or electricity. So rising energy costs are contributing, at least partly, to inflationary pressures on food, housing, and everything.
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Legislature Moves Forward With Permanent Funding For Suicide Call Centers

Andi Summerville, executive director of the Wyoming Association of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Centers, said the increased availability of suicide hotline resources in Wyoming is making a real difference. It's a badly needed service as Wyoming has for the last...
WYOMING STATE
thecheyennepost.com

Judge Vacancy in Circuit Court in Fremont County

Wyoming Supreme Court Chief Justice Kate M. Fox, who acts as Chairman of the Judicial Nominating Commission, announced today a vacancy for a Circuit Court Judge in the Ninth Judicial District, Fremont County. The judicial vacancy will occur as a result of the retirement of Circuit Court Judge Wesley A....
FREMONT COUNTY, WY
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Railroad and Union Workers tentative agreement’s impact on Wyoming

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Railroads and workers' unions reached a tentative agreement early Thursday morning after almost striking prior to the compromise. According to the Biden administration and lawmakers, a strike would have created supply chain issues across many industries and sectors. In a statement, Union Pacific...
CHEYENNE, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Pronoun Controversy: Teachers Will Not Get Prosecuted In Sweetwater County For ‘Misgendering’ Students

"Misgendering" a student in school does not rise to the criminal level, according to a top prosecutor in Wyoming. Dan Erramouspe, Sweetwater County Attorney, told Cowboy State Daily on Wednesday that "misgendering" a child, or calling them pronouns associated with...
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Draft Bill Would Give Wyoming Game Wardens More Authority To Ticket Trespassers

Game wardens would have more authority to ticket trespassers under a draft bill currently before the Wyoming Legislature's Joint Judiciary Committee. At issue is whether Wyoming game wardens should have more leeway in cases that fall under sheriffs' jurisdiction under...
WYOMING STATE
The Denver Gazette

Polis threatens feds with legal action to thwart Denver gasoline mandate

The Polis administration threatened the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency with legal action over pending plans to impose a more expensive blend of gasoline to reduce ozone pollution in the Denver metro area. In a letter to the EPA, Gov. Jared Polis called it "frustrating" that a federal law governing clean air standards attempts to impose a "decades-old, one-size-fits-all approach" that also "does not accurately account for Colorado’s unique situation."
DENVER, CO
cowboystatedaily.com

Daily Sunrise: Saturday, September 17, 2022

Good morning from Goshen County! Today's Wyoming sunrise was taken by a reader in an alfalfa field south of Torrington, Wyoming. To submit yours, email us at: News@CowboyStateDaily.com. NOTE: Please send us the highest-quality version of your photo. The larger...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Crowds, Flying Bullets Driving Wyoming Hunters Away From Opening Day

Pat Crank recalled three bullets zipping over him and his hunting partner as they were trying to close in on a cow elk during a recent hunting season's opening day. The shots came from another hunter on a ridge behind...
WYOMING STATE

