cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Secretary of State Ed Buchanan Delivers Resignation Letter To Governor
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Secretary of State Ed Buchanan submitted his resignation letter on Thursday to Gov. Mark Gordon, bringing an official end to his more than four-year term. Although he originally said he would run for a second term, Buchanan accepted a district court...
cowboystatedaily.com
State GOP To Select Secretary of State Candidates On Sept. 24
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The Wyoming Republican Party announced when it will convene to select interim Secretary of State Candidates. In nine days, the Wyoming Republican Party will help choose the next Secretary of State, albeit a temporary replacement. On Wednesday, GOP State Chairman Frank...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Lawmakers Propose To Nearly Double Cigarette Taxes
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming lawmakers on Wednesday voted to raise cigarette state excise taxes from 60 cents a pack to $1.04. Health advocates petitioned the Legislature’s Joint Revenue Committee during its Wednesday meeting in Casper, for a hike to more than $1.60 per pack, to curb smoking habits and cut down on statewide health costs.
Douglas Budget
Wyoming among states with highest resignation rates
(The Center Square) – Wyoming has among the highest job resignation rates in the country, according to a new report. The Cowboy State ranks fifth with a 4% resignation rate last month, WalletHub said in the report, which looked at how frequently people are leaving their jobs in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. Only Georgia, Kentucky, Tennessee, and Arizona have higher resignation rates.
cowboystatedaily.com
2,000-Yard Wyoming Antelope Kill Rekindles Debate Over Ethical Hunting Shot Distance
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. In 2018, a hunter armed with a .50 caliber rifle shot an antelope from 1,954 yards in Fremont County, and then sent a video of it to Muley Fanatics, trying to prove a point. The video had the opposite of the...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming GOP To Vote On Censuring Cale Case And Corporations Committee
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The Wyoming Republican Party will consider censuring one of the state’s most prominent legislators at its State Central Committee meeting this weekend. State Sen. Cale Case, R-Lander, has become a target of the party for allegedly voting and acting contrary...
cowboystatedaily.com
As Nation’s Energy Bills Rise, Wyoming Keeps Electric Rates Lower Than Average
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. It’s hard to escape high energy costs these days. Gasoline prices have come down in the past couple months, but they remain higher than they were last year. There are many other areas where energy costs hit pocketbooks. Just about every business consumes energy, whether it’s fuel or electricity. So rising energy costs are contributing, at least partly, to inflationary pressures on food, housing, and everything.
sweetwaternow.com
Sweetwater County School District No. 1 to Join Lawsuit Against State of Wyoming
ROCK SPRINGS — Sweetwater County School District No. 1 will join the Wyoming Education Association and several other districts in its lawsuit recently filed against the State of Wyoming. The SCSD No. 1 Board of Trustees finished its meeting this week with an executive session to discuss the situation...
cowboystatedaily.com
Legislature Moves Forward With Permanent Funding For Suicide Call Centers
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Andi Summerville, executive director of the Wyoming Association of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Centers, said the increased availability of suicide hotline resources in Wyoming is making a real difference. It’s a badly needed service as Wyoming has for the last...
thecheyennepost.com
Judge Vacancy in Circuit Court in Fremont County
Wyoming Supreme Court Chief Justice Kate M. Fox, who acts as Chairman of the Judicial Nominating Commission, announced today a vacancy for a Circuit Court Judge in the Ninth Judicial District, Fremont County. The judicial vacancy will occur as a result of the retirement of Circuit Court Judge Wesley A....
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Railroad and Union Workers tentative agreement’s impact on Wyoming
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Railroads and workers’ unions reached a tentative agreement early Thursday morning after almost striking prior to the compromise. According to the Biden administration and lawmakers, a strike would have created supply chain issues across many industries and sectors. In a statement, Union Pacific...
capcity.news
Shock, anger felt after sudden closure of Wyoming Cowboy Challenge Academy
CASPER, Wyo. — Candice Stevens spent years looking for the right education solutions for her son, Brekken Stevens, who is now 16. “He has ADHD and has a hard time focusing,” she said. He also started falling into the wrong crowds, even after switching schools and trying different youth programs.
cowboystatedaily.com
Pronoun Controversy: Teachers Will Not Get Prosecuted In Sweetwater County For ‘Misgendering’ Students
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. “Misgendering” a student in school does not rise to the criminal level, according to a top prosecutor in Wyoming. Dan Erramouspe, Sweetwater County Attorney, told Cowboy State Daily on Wednesday that “misgendering” a child, or calling them pronouns associated with...
cowboystatedaily.com
Proposed Elk Tag Allocation Could Put More Nonresident Hunters In Eastern Wyoming
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Sending more non-resident elk hunters toward private land in eastern Wyoming could curb landowners’ trouble with elk there, while also easing overcrowding in popular hunt areas in western Wyoming, a Game and Fish official said. “In these (elk) herds, you...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Officials Approve 3 Charter Schools After Heated ‘Indoctrination’ Debate
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Following a debate on whether charter schools or public schools indoctrinate kids politically, Wyoming’s top elected officials on Wednesday approved three new charter schools for the state. A second key argument was whether charter schools would steal resources from public...
cowboystatedaily.com
Draft Bill Would Give Wyoming Game Wardens More Authority To Ticket Trespassers
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Game wardens would have more authority to ticket trespassers under a draft bill currently before the Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Judiciary Committee. At issue is whether Wyoming game wardens should have more leeway in cases that fall under sheriffs’ jurisdiction under...
Polis threatens feds with legal action to thwart Denver gasoline mandate
The Polis administration threatened the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency with legal action over pending plans to impose a more expensive blend of gasoline to reduce ozone pollution in the Denver metro area. In a letter to the EPA, Gov. Jared Polis called it "frustrating" that a federal law governing clean air standards attempts to impose a "decades-old, one-size-fits-all approach" that also "does not accurately account for Colorado’s unique situation."
coloradosun.com
In Wyoming, Flaming Gorge Reservoir’s water recedes as Colorado River Basin contends with drought
Tony Valdez wasn’t worried about being left high and dry when he bought Buckboard Marina three years ago, but that’s changed with the receding waters of Flaming Gorge Reservoir. This year, he has already dredged 10 feet so boats could still use the marina. Now, with Flaming Gorge...
cowboystatedaily.com
Daily Sunrise: Saturday, September 17, 2022
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Good morning from Goshen County! Today’s Wyoming sunrise was taken by a reader in an alfalfa field south of Torrington, Wyoming. To submit yours, email us at: News@CowboyStateDaily.com. NOTE: Please send us the highest-quality version of your photo. The larger...
cowboystatedaily.com
Crowds, Flying Bullets Driving Wyoming Hunters Away From Opening Day
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Pat Crank recalled three bullets zipping over him and his hunting partner as they were trying to close in on a cow elk during a recent hunting season’s opening day. The shots came from another hunter on a ridge behind...
