Sedgwick County needs to mellow out in fight with Wichita over marijuana | Editorial
A disarrayed county government wants to bill Wichita City Hall for pot prosecutions. Good luck with that.
Wichita Mayor addresses confusion surrounding marijuana and fentanyl strip vote
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — There are still a lot of questions to iron out when it comes to Wichita’s new take on marijuana and fentanyl testing strips. Some are wondering if they can legally smoke marijuana in the streets, while some county leaders are saying not so fast. The City said people cannot walk around […]
KWCH.com
Sedgwick County leaders react to Wichita’s decision to no longer prosecute marijuana cases
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County leaders are trying to understand their responsibility and added costs after the Wichita City Council voted Tuesday to ditch marijuana prosecution from the city’s code. The council voted not to prosecute marijuana possession cases in municipal court and remove fentanyl test strips as drug paraphernalia. The move shifts the cases to Sedgwick County and the district attorney’s office.
kfdi.com
Troy Livingston named Interim Chief of WPD
With Lem Moore stepping down as the Interim Chief of the Wichita Police Department, Troy Livingston has been appointed as the new Interim Chief. Livingston will officially take over on September 27. Moore will continue to work with the WPD until September 30, to help with the transition. The city says Livingston worked for the WPD starting in 1995, before retiring from a Deputy Chief position in 2019. Livingston is not a candidate for the new Chief position.
KAKE TV
City of Wichita votes to remove fines and penalties for minor marijuana possession, fentanyl test strips
With a 5-2 vote, the Wichita City Council made two changes to its drug ordinances. One was to remove fentanyl test strips from being listed as drug paraphernalia and stop prosecution of possession and use of them. Mayor Brandon Whipple says that move is “about personal responsibility. So, allowing folks...
Wichita approves $90K more to remove homeless camps
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita City Council approved $90,000 Tuesday morning to help remove homeless camps around the city. Before the vote, City Council Member Maggie Ballard expressed concern about the amount. “I thought there was about $100,000 budgeted for encampments, and this is significantly higher. Can we speak to that, please?” Ballard asked. […]
1 person gets $2,500 for Wichita fentanyl tip
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department says it arrested three wholesale fentanyl dealers thanks to a tip to Crime Stoppers. Now, the person who provided that tip will get a $2,500 reward. The person contacted Crime Stoppers anonymously and said drugs were being sold from a home in the 6100 block of E. […]
kfdi.com
Sedgwick County reports first case of monkeypox
The Sedgwick County Health Department has identified the county’s first presumptive positive case of monkeypox. The case was identified with the help of the Kansas Department of Health and Environment. The case involves an adult resident who recently traveled out of state. No other information has been released. This...
KWCH.com
Sedgwick Co. commissioner defends social media post claiming corruption
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Sedgwick County Commission Commissioner on Wednesday said she stands by a Facebook post she wrote accusing the county of corruption. In the lengthy Facebook post last week, Commissioner Lacey Cruse said there was corruption as the county was looking to sell a county-owned parking lot in downtown Wichita to a developer that is also contracted by the county as an on-call real estate agent.
Fentanyl dealers in Wichita arrested
kfdi.com
Police investigating false reports of shootings at high schools in Wichita, Topeka, OKC
Police officers were called to reports of a shooting situation at high schools in Wichita and Topeka on Thursday, and the reports turned out to be false. Officers were called to North High School in Wichita early in the afternoon on the report of an active shooter situation. Nothing was found in the building and no one was hurt.
Trying to beat a train could get you a ticket or worse
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — On Tuesday, Sept. 20, law enforcement will keep a closer eye than usual at railroad crossings in Kansas. They will be looking for crossing violators and giving out tickets or warnings. It is part of Operation Clear Track. The Kansas Highway Patrol and the Wichita Police Department will join more than […]
kfdi.com
Arrest made in fatal south Wichita shooting
A 19-year-old is in jail for Thursday morning’s fatal shooting in south Wichita. 21-year-old Devin Bills, of Wichita, was shot during a fight at mobile home park near 43rd South and Hydraulic. The shooting was reported around 1:35 Thursday morning. The suspect in this case reportedly drove off after...
KWCH.com
Wichita police investigate reports of man approaching children walking to and from school
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department (WPD) and Missing and Exploited Child Unit (EMCU) are investigating two incidents involving a man approaching juveniles as they were walking to or from school. The first incident occurred on Monday, Sept. 12 around 7:10 a.m. Police said a 14-year-old reported being...
kmuw.org
The state of Kansas wants your feedback on a plan to clean up a toxic site in northeast Wichita
The state of Kansas is asking residents to share feedback on a $13.9 million plan to clean up a contaminated rail yard in northeast Wichita by Oct. 16. The 29th and Grove site, which is owned by Union Pacific, has a chemical known as trichloroethene in its soil and groundwater that is strongly linked to kidney cancer. In 2007, groundwater concentrations of the chemical at the site reached 86,000 times the standards set by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE). Concentrations in the soil reached over 8,000 times the standard.
Reno County Sheriff’s Office looking for owner of found cattle
RENO COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — The Reno County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO) is looking for the owner of found cattle. “We were unable to locate the owner and would appreciate your help in finding where they belong,” the RCSO said in a Facebook post. According to the RCSO, on Monday, Sept. 12, two cattle were found […]
KAKE TV
Wichita suburb warns of coyotes in residential areas
MAIZE, Kan. (KAKE) - Officials in suburban Wichita are warning residents about an uptick in coyote sightings. The Maize Police Department said Thursday that there have been several coyote sightings in various residential neighborhoods. "We want to remind residence [sic] to be mindful when letting or leaving pets outside, especially...
Why 4 miles of Douglas will be blocked off on Sunday
Open Streets ICT will be held on Sunday, Sept. 18, in downtown Wichita.
NewsCow
Suspect Arrested After AC Police Respond To Robbery Report At Casey’s
A Texas man was arrested Thursday evening after Ark City Police responded to the report of a robbery at Casey’s General Store on north Summit. 33-year-old Daniel Reed Almon Colson, formerly of Gainesville, Texas, was booked into the Cowley County Jail on charges of aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon, two counts of aggravated assault with the intent to commit a felony and two counts of theft. Bond has been set at $32,000.
KAKE TV
Textron Aviation announces pay increase for some Wichita hourly employees
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Textron Aviation will be giving some of its hourly employees a 4 percent pay increase and offering new employees a starting wage of $20. The wage increase will only be affecting employees in direct aircraft manufacturing and service roles. "This is one of the highest-entry level...
