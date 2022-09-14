Read full article on original website
California just legalized 'human composting.' Not everyone is happy.
The church says that the process was developed for cows, not humans.
SFGate
DeSantis suspends Miami-Dade official amid corruption case
MIAMI (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday suspended a Miami-Dade County commissioner who has been charged in a felony corruption case. DeSantis, a Republican, suspended Joe Martinez through an executive order that barred the longtime county official from performing any official acts or receiving any government pay.
At Dreamforce in San Francisco, Matthew McConaughey says presidential run may be 'inevitable'
Actor Matthew McConaughey, who has publicly considered running for governor of Texas, told attendees at San Francisco's Dreamforce conference that it may be inevitable he runs for president sometime in the future. Dreamforce is corporate tech giant Salesforce's annual convention featuring a slew of celebrity speakers and performers. McConaughey spoke...
Gavin Newsom must sign this wage theft bill into law
"The only solution is to put the force of state law behind UC's 'equal pay' policy."
A religious group is strangling access to Calif.'s most beautiful waterfall
Inside the decadeslong fight for a safe, legal trail to Mossbrae Falls.
SFGate
Heavy rain in Sierra, Reno record; more chilly rain forecast
RENO, Nev. (AP) — More wet, cool weather was forecast across much of northern Nevada on Wednesday after thunderstorms dropped heavy rain on parts of the Sierra and a 78-year-old record fell in Reno. In southern Nevada, Wednesday's highs were expected in the low to mid-90s F (30s Celsius)...
You can sleep in a treehouse in the Santa Cruz forests for less than $200/night
You'll struggle to find anything else like this treehouse near Silicon Valley.
SFGate
NY WFO BINGHAMTON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
WFO BINGHAMTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, September 22, 2022. ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Otsego,. northern Delaware and southeastern Chenango Counties through 530 AM. EDT... At 447 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over. Unadilla, or 15 miles northwest of Walton, moving...
SFGate
NY Marine Warning and Forecast
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and. * WHERE...Sandy Hook NJ to Montauk Point NY out 20 nm. * WHEN...Until 6 PM EDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will...
