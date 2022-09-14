ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

DeSantis suspends Miami-Dade official amid corruption case

MIAMI (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday suspended a Miami-Dade County commissioner who has been charged in a felony corruption case. DeSantis, a Republican, suspended Joe Martinez through an executive order that barred the longtime county official from performing any official acts or receiving any government pay.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Heavy rain in Sierra, Reno record; more chilly rain forecast

RENO, Nev. (AP) — More wet, cool weather was forecast across much of northern Nevada on Wednesday after thunderstorms dropped heavy rain on parts of the Sierra and a 78-year-old record fell in Reno. In southern Nevada, Wednesday's highs were expected in the low to mid-90s F (30s Celsius)...
RENO, NV
NY WFO BINGHAMTON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO BINGHAMTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, September 22, 2022. ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Otsego,. northern Delaware and southeastern Chenango Counties through 530 AM. EDT... At 447 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over. Unadilla, or 15 miles northwest of Walton, moving...
ENVIRONMENT
NY Marine Warning and Forecast

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and. * WHERE...Sandy Hook NJ to Montauk Point NY out 20 nm. * WHEN...Until 6 PM EDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will...
ENVIRONMENT

