Every PS4 and PS5 game coming out in September 2022
There are some big game releases for the PS4 and PS5 in September. Here are some of the greatest titles to add to your collection.
FIFA・
The upcoming PS5 games to expect in 2022 and 2023 – from FIFA 23 to God of War Ragnarok
With the impressive dualsense controller, SSD, 4K support and a growing library of exclusives, the PS5 is a force to be reckoned with. The console has been on sale since November 2020, and it has been one of the fastest-selling in Sony’s history, which led to it being unavailable at most retailers for an extended period of time. Now that the stock situation appears to have calmed down for console hunters – though it is worth noting there has been a recent price hike due to inflation – the good news is there is now a burgeoning library of games...
FIFA・
Genshin Impact 3.0 Event: Fayz Trials
Try out many characters and enhance your battle power with special tinctures in the Genshin Impact 3.0 event Fayz Trials! Chugging the “Fayz Potion” in Domains allows your mind to be so extremely sharp that you can observe a fantastic scene where time almost stops amid combat. Make use of it to complete the Akademiya […] The post Genshin Impact 3.0 Event: Fayz Trials appeared first on ClutchPoints.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Genshin Impact 3.1 Event: Hyakunin Ikki Rerun
Genshin Impact 3.1 brings back the fighting tournament event Hyakunin Ikki! Form tag teams from your characters and a selected pool of trial characters to work your way up the gauntlet and earn rewards. It is said that a free-for-all fighting tournament is held in an unknown guild hall in...
Overwatch 2 heroes aren't an early battle pass unlock
When Overwatch 2 launches in October, all of its cosmetics will be tied to an entirely different set of systems than the original game—loot boxes are gone, long live the battle pass. Overwatch 2, like so many other live service games, will have a battle pass, an in-game shop,...
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 beta dates and times
The Modern Warfare 2 beta starts at the end of September for PC players.
ComicBook
2 Cult-Classic PS1 RPGs Are Getting Remastered
Konami is reinvigorating another of its classic franchises with remasters of both Suikoden I and Suikoden II planned for next year, the company announced this week. The Tokyo Game Show announcement included a trailer showing off both of these to-be-remastered games alongside the expected rundown of what enhancements players can expect when returning to these cult hits from the PlayStation 1 era. The games don't have specific release dates, but they'll be out at some point in 2023.
Best PS5 games to play right now
Take full advantage of your new console with these best PS5 games
IGN
10 Minutes of Crisis Core Final Fantasy VII Reunion PS5 Gameplay
Crisis Core Final Fantasy VII Reunion is a bit of a departure from what you'd expect had you played Final Fantasy VII Remake. However, fans of the Crisis Core line of stories are going to appreciate the modernization of this classic entry in the Final Fantasy 7 series. You'll get an early look at what Sephiroth looked like, and how the gameplay mechanics of Crisis Core have been modernized in this gameplay clip. We've had to edit it down as there was a 10 minute restriction on gameplay, but we've done our best to keep the combat mechanics available for you to see as well as the cutscenes with beloved characters like Ifrit, early enemies like the Vajradhara Wu, and we get to see Zack cast Limit Break in two different forms.
Genshin Impact 3.1 Event: Of Ballads and Brews
Journey back to Mondstadt in the biggest event of Genshin Impact 3.1, Of Ballads and Brews! Celebrate the Wienlesefest and earn many rewards!. As the season harvest arrives, the Mondstadt’s Adventurers’ Guild has received a great number of requests from the citizenry. You and Paimon have also arrived back in the city in response to Katheryne’s call for aid…
Ark: Survival Evolved and a legendary co-op board game are free on Epic next week
Ark is a great freebie, but free Gloomhaven is the real treat next week. Next week will see the perennially popular survival shooter ARK: Survival Evolved (opens in new tab) go free to keep on the Epic Games store for another week. From September 22nd to September 29th, the dinosaur-riding survival extravaganza will be totally free. You can just have it.
IGN
Spectre Hands-On Preview: Splinter Cell Multiplayer’s Spiritual Successor?
While there are several popular multiplayer archetypes in 2022, one that is notably missing is Spies versus Mercenaries. The game type was originally introduced in Splinter Cell: Pandora Tomorrow and became a huge hit among fans – as well as a big part of Splinter Cell’s identity moving forward. But with Splinter Cell seeing no new releases in nearly a decade, Spies vs. Mercs has been all but forgotten..
IGN
Kristian Nairn, MrGM, Taliesin and Evitel Battle in PvP in WoW: Wrath of the Lich King Classic
Winner takes all! Game of Thrones’ Kristian Nairn is joined by MrGM, Taliesin and Evitel as they battle to the death in the PvP arena to celebrate the upcoming launch of Wrath of the Lich King Classic. Sponsored by Blizzard. World of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King Classic...
ComicBook
New God of War Ragnarok Trailer Revealed at PlayStation State of Play
The latest trailer for God of War Ragnarok was been revealed by PlayStation to close today's State of Play stream. Since first being announced back in 2020, PlayStation has kept much of Ragnarok under wraps outside of a single trailer that was released last year. Now, with launch coming later this fall, it seems that the publisher is finally prepared to show more of what Santa Monica Studio is cooking up.
Digital Trends
Everything announced at PlayStation’s September 2022 State of Play
Sony pops up every few months with a new showcase that highlights titles coming to PlayStation platforms. While fans were hoping for a full-fledged PlayStation Showcase this month as State of Play presentations took place in March and June, Sony decided to hold another State of Play on September 13 ahead of Tokyo Game Show to highlight games coming to PS4, PS5, and PlayStation VR2. As the June State of Play featured the likes of Street Fighter 6, Final Fantasy XVI, and Resident Evil 4’s remake, this presentation had a lot to live up to.
This massive Bloodborne Minecraft build is more majestic than the blood moon
It seems like I should be desensitized to the impact of large-scale Minecraft builds after all these years but just when I think I've seen it all someone goes and starts posting screenshots of a build that looks right out of Bloodborne. Super skilled builder Potomy has spent four months on this project so far and still has bigger plans yet for turning it into a custom downloadable map, they tell me. Even if I didn't ever get to play inside this build, it's making my eyes pretty damn happy just to look at.
The second-best Assassin's Creed just dropped on Xbox Game Pass
Xbox Game Pass subscribers can now dip into Ancient Greek RPG Assassin’s Creed Odyssey. Microsoft announced it had swooped up Assassin's Creed Odyssey for its subscription service during the Xbox Tokyo Game Show livestream (opens in new tab). And it's live on Xbox Game Pass right now. The second...
