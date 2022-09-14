ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

The upcoming PS5 games to expect in 2022 and 2023 – from FIFA 23 to God of War Ragnarok

With the impressive dualsense controller, SSD, 4K support and a growing library of exclusives, the PS5 is a force to be reckoned with. The console has been on sale since November 2020, and it has been one of the fastest-selling in Sony’s history, which led to it being unavailable at most retailers for an extended period of time. Now that the stock situation appears to have calmed down for console hunters – though it is worth noting there has been a recent price hike due to inflation – the good news is there is now a burgeoning library of games...
FIFA
ClutchPoints

Genshin Impact 3.0 Event: Fayz Trials

Try out many characters and enhance your battle power with special tinctures in the Genshin Impact 3.0 event Fayz Trials! Chugging the “Fayz Potion” in Domains allows your mind to be so extremely sharp that you can observe a fantastic scene where time almost stops amid combat. Make use of it to complete the Akademiya […] The post Genshin Impact 3.0 Event: Fayz Trials appeared first on ClutchPoints.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fantasy World#High Fantasy#Action Game#Video Game#Square Enix#Fall
ClutchPoints

Genshin Impact 3.1 Event: Hyakunin Ikki Rerun

Genshin Impact 3.1 brings back the fighting tournament event Hyakunin Ikki! Form tag teams from your characters and a selected pool of trial characters to work your way up the gauntlet and earn rewards. It is said that a free-for-all fighting tournament is held in an unknown guild hall in...
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Overwatch 2 heroes aren't an early battle pass unlock

When Overwatch 2 launches in October, all of its cosmetics will be tied to an entirely different set of systems than the original game—loot boxes are gone, long live the battle pass. Overwatch 2, like so many other live service games, will have a battle pass, an in-game shop,...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

2 Cult-Classic PS1 RPGs Are Getting Remastered

Konami is reinvigorating another of its classic franchises with remasters of both Suikoden I and Suikoden II planned for next year, the company announced this week. The Tokyo Game Show announcement included a trailer showing off both of these to-be-remastered games alongside the expected rundown of what enhancements players can expect when returning to these cult hits from the PlayStation 1 era. The games don't have specific release dates, but they'll be out at some point in 2023.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
RPG
IGN

10 Minutes of Crisis Core Final Fantasy VII Reunion PS5 Gameplay

Crisis Core Final Fantasy VII Reunion is a bit of a departure from what you'd expect had you played Final Fantasy VII Remake. However, fans of the Crisis Core line of stories are going to appreciate the modernization of this classic entry in the Final Fantasy 7 series. You'll get an early look at what Sephiroth looked like, and how the gameplay mechanics of Crisis Core have been modernized in this gameplay clip. We've had to edit it down as there was a 10 minute restriction on gameplay, but we've done our best to keep the combat mechanics available for you to see as well as the cutscenes with beloved characters like Ifrit, early enemies like the Vajradhara Wu, and we get to see Zack cast Limit Break in two different forms.
VIDEO GAMES
ClutchPoints

Genshin Impact 3.1 Event: Of Ballads and Brews

Journey back to Mondstadt in the biggest event of Genshin Impact 3.1, Of Ballads and Brews! Celebrate the Wienlesefest and earn many rewards!. As the season harvest arrives, the Mondstadt’s Adventurers’ Guild has received a great number of requests from the citizenry. You and Paimon have also arrived back in the city in response to Katheryne’s call for aid…
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Spectre Hands-On Preview: Splinter Cell Multiplayer’s Spiritual Successor?

While there are several popular multiplayer archetypes in 2022, one that is notably missing is Spies versus Mercenaries. The game type was originally introduced in Splinter Cell: Pandora Tomorrow and became a huge hit among fans – as well as a big part of Splinter Cell’s identity moving forward. But with Splinter Cell seeing no new releases in nearly a decade, Spies vs. Mercs has been all but forgotten..
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

New God of War Ragnarok Trailer Revealed at PlayStation State of Play

The latest trailer for God of War Ragnarok was been revealed by PlayStation to close today's State of Play stream. Since first being announced back in 2020, PlayStation has kept much of Ragnarok under wraps outside of a single trailer that was released last year. Now, with launch coming later this fall, it seems that the publisher is finally prepared to show more of what Santa Monica Studio is cooking up.
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

Everything announced at PlayStation’s September 2022 State of Play

Sony pops up every few months with a new showcase that highlights titles coming to PlayStation platforms. While fans were hoping for a full-fledged PlayStation Showcase this month as State of Play presentations took place in March and June, Sony decided to hold another State of Play on September 13 ahead of Tokyo Game Show to highlight games coming to PS4, PS5, and PlayStation VR2. As the June State of Play featured the likes of Street Fighter 6, Final Fantasy XVI, and Resident Evil 4’s remake, this presentation had a lot to live up to.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

This massive Bloodborne Minecraft build is more majestic than the blood moon

It seems like I should be desensitized to the impact of large-scale Minecraft builds after all these years but just when I think I've seen it all someone goes and starts posting screenshots of a build that looks right out of Bloodborne. Super skilled builder Potomy has spent four months on this project so far and still has bigger plans yet for turning it into a custom downloadable map, they tell me. Even if I didn't ever get to play inside this build, it's making my eyes pretty damn happy just to look at.
VIDEO GAMES
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
199K+
Followers
110K+
Post
121M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy