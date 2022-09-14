Crisis Core Final Fantasy VII Reunion is a bit of a departure from what you'd expect had you played Final Fantasy VII Remake. However, fans of the Crisis Core line of stories are going to appreciate the modernization of this classic entry in the Final Fantasy 7 series. You'll get an early look at what Sephiroth looked like, and how the gameplay mechanics of Crisis Core have been modernized in this gameplay clip. We've had to edit it down as there was a 10 minute restriction on gameplay, but we've done our best to keep the combat mechanics available for you to see as well as the cutscenes with beloved characters like Ifrit, early enemies like the Vajradhara Wu, and we get to see Zack cast Limit Break in two different forms.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO