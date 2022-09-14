ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Phoenix hires 1st public health adviser

Phoenix Independent
Phoenix Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eoVMH_0hvD47TB00

Nicole Dupuis-Witt will join Phoenix city government next month as its first public health adviser.

In her role, which begins Monday, Oct. 17, Dupuis-Witt will work with city departments toward “the achievement of public health objectives and in support of city priorities,” a release stated. The adviser position was approved by the Phoenix City Council in April.

When the COVID-19 pandemic began, the city sought professional consulting services to assist with Phoenix’s public health efforts in response to the pandemic.

“This expertise proved beneficial in advising the city’s strategic approach to pandemic recovery and response and emphasized the need to bring public health knowledge to the city on a permanent, full-time basis,” the release stated.

“The addition of public health expertise to our leadership team strengthens our ability to address public health needs across the city,” said City Manager Jeff Barton.

“Public health is a central tenet to many of the city’s top priorities, including heat response and mitigation, housing and homelessness, food systems, senior services, transportation and more. I am confident that Nicole's experience and data-driven approach will further position Phoenix as a resilient and prosperous place to live, work and play.”

Dupuis Witt said she is honored to serve as the city’s first public health adviser.

“While COVID-19 will continue to be an important public health priority for the near future, I look forward to working with the community on other critical public health issues and the vision toward a healthier Phoenix.”

Dupuis-Witt brings more than 15 years of experience to the job.

The city release stated she is “known as a champion of equitable approaches to health services and multi-sector, multi-partner collaborations that improve health outcomes for diverse communities.”

Her experience includes work in urban and rural districts across three countries, bridging local government, public health and nonprofit sectors.

Most recently, Dupuis-Witt served as the CEO for the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit in Ontario, Canada – a role she took on at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Beyond COVID-19, she also has led “comprehensive approaches to complex issues such as the opioid crisis, community food insecurity, mental health services and more,” according to the release.

Dupuis-Witt holds a master’s degree in public health from the University of North Carolina, Greensboro and an undergraduate degree in anthropology from Arizona State University.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AZFamily

Phoenix couple wants home down payment refund due to medical issue

Arizona school districts submitted federal grant explications for money to fix security and they reveal the cash needed to help secure campuses. Supply chain faring better but improvements still underway, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg says. Updated: 19 hours ago. |. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg tells Arizona's Family Susan Campbell that...
PHOENIX, AZ
knau.org

O'Halleran blasts deal between State Land Department and Saudi company

Arizona Congressman Tom O’Halleran is blasting the Arizona State Land Department for allowing a Saudi Arabian company to pump unlimited amounts of groundwater from an area west of Phoenix. According to O’Halleran, the deal with Fondomonte in Butler Valley involves no oversight from the state, which isn’t charging the...
ARIZONA STATE
townandtourist.com

15 BEST Lazy Rivers in Arizona (Relax And Float Down Stream!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Although laziness frequently has a bad name, sometimes it’s the best way to escape the Arizona summer heat. Arizona lacks an oceanfront position and the beaches that go along with it. Therefore, inhabitants and visitors must rely on hotels with cool pools and entertaining water parks.
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Health
City
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Government
Phoenix, AZ
Health
Local
Arizona Government
AZFamily

Bed, Bath & Beyond closing two Arizona stores

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/Gray News) -- Bed, Bath & Beyond is closing more than 50 stores around the country this year, including two in Arizona. An updated list shows that a store near Carefree Highway and I-17 in north Phoenix and another store off Calle Santa Cruz in Tucson are shutting their doors. An exact date for the closures has not been released.
PHOENIX, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Why experts say Arizona housing crisis is a ‘growing cancer’

The housing crisis in Arizona can be defined in many ways. Let’s start with a few numbers:. According to the real estate website Redfin, the median sale price for a Phoenix home rose from $325,000 in January 2021 to $404,300 by October 2021, a 24.4% increase. The average rental...
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Phoenix couple wants homebuilder to return $15K down payment

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A Phoenix couple was ready to build a place to retire down in Eloy. But a week after handing over a down payment, a major medical issue made the move impossible. Now, they just want their money back. The Robson Ranch retirement community is sprouting...
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homelessness#Mental Health Services#The Phoenix City Council
kjzz.org

Hot Town: How people survived in Arizona before air conditioning

Despite all the attributes of being the country’s fifth largest metropolis, what Phoenix is really known for is the heat. The Show series Hot Town explores the Valley's hotness in all its forms. Air conditioning is an expensive proposition and is certainly uncomfortably pricey for many Arizonans, but try...
ABC 15 News

Highest inflation rate in the country is in Phoenix and the East Valley

PHOENIX — According to the Federal Bureau of Labor Statistics, Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale have the highest inflation rate, at 13%, in the country. Nearly everything costs more nowadays such as groceries, gas, rent, and as contractor Tony Brazza said on his way to the grocery store, the cost of doing business, "We have to raise our prices for our customers to make up that difference now. Everything is becoming more expensive."
PHOENIX, AZ
luxury-houses.net

An Absolute Masterpiece with Breathtaking Mountain Views at A Premium Location in Phoenix Hits The Market for $8.995 Million

The Home in Phoenix, a magnificent custom remodel home built by Avomos with the lavish backyard entertainment grounds including a cabana and multiple sitting areas is now available for sale. This home located at 4951 E Rockridge Rd, Phoenix, Arizona offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 8,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Maximilian Schopen De Melo (Phone: 480-800-0968) & Patrick Niederdrenk (Phone: 480-512-1080) at America One Luxury Real Estate for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Phoenix.
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Homeless
fox10phoenix.com

Things to do in the Phoenix area this weekend: Sept. 16-18

Date: Sept. 16-25 Address: Queen Creek Olive Mill - 25062 S. Meridian Road, Queen Creek, AZ 85142. https://visitqueencreekaz.com/events-calendar/garlic-festival/. "Mexico in a Bottle comes to Phoenix for an afternoon of mezcal, Mexican craft spirits, food, art, music and more!. "What began as an event to tell and celebrate the story of...
arizonasuntimes.com

Another Law Enforcement Group Endorses Kari Lake

Arizona’s Republican gubernatorial nominee announced Wednesday that she has received an endorsement from yet another law enforcement organization. “I have been endorsed by the Maricopa County Deputies Law Enforcement Officer Association The McDLEA seeks to ‘promote the positive role of the law enforcement profession’ throughout the county. Our law enforcement officers will have my full support & I’m honored to have theirs,” Lake said on Twitter.
AZFamily

Scattered storms around metro Phoenix

Whataburger’s outreach campaign includes nearly $200,000 in school supplies and monetary donations for 20 Boys and Girls Club programs in nine states. Spend a little getaway inside some domes in the Arizona desert. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. It's just on the outskirts of Williams, in beautiful northern Arizona.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

45 children available for adoption in Arizona right now

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona’s Family is showcasing 45 Arizona children who are looking for their forever homes. If you are interested in learning more about these children or other children available for adoption with the Arizona Department of Child Safety, click here. (Click a photo below to go to that child’s profile at ChildrensHeartGallery.org.)
ARIZONA STATE
KTAR.com

Wreck involving pool truck spills chemicals on Scottsdale Road

PHOENIX – Hazardous materials teams worked to clean up chemicals Thursday morning after a collision involving a pool truck in Scottsdale, authorities said. Crews from the Scottsdale, Phoenix and Tempe fire departments responded to the area of Scottsdale Road and Earll Drive for a three-vehicle collision around 10:50 a.m., the Scottsdale Fire Department said in a press release.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Phoenix Independent

Phoenix Independent

Phoenix, AZ
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
170K+
Views
ABOUT

A local news site dedicated to covering Phoenix, the fifth-largest city in the U.S. Focused on the people, places and events that make the city and the region among the top growth spots in the country.

 https://www.yourvalley.net/phoenix-independent/

Comments / 0

Community Policy