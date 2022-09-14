ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Christina Ricci’s Kids Surprised Her in the Sweetest Way After Emmys Loss

By Sydni Ellis
SheKnows
SheKnows
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22fmxh_0hvD3nE700
Christina Ricci/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/MEGA Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/MEGA

How do kids always know when their moms need a little extra love? Christina Ricci’s kids certainly have that special gift, as they recently surprised her with the sweetest gesture after the 2022 Emmy Awards.

“Came home to this 😭❤️,” she wrote on her Instagram Stories Tuesday, along with a picture of her kids, Freddie, 8, whom she shares with ex-husband James Heerdegen, and Cleo, 9 months, whom she shares with husband Mark Hampton. In it, Freddie is holding Cleo in the front entryway, with a huge banner strung over their heads in the doorway. It reads “Congrats on Best Mom” in rainbow colors, drawn by Freddie. How cute is that?! We would be crying too.

This adorable photo of her kids was posted amid a flurry of pictures of Ricci hanging out with various celebrities at the Emmys. Ricci was nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for her turn as Misty in Yellowjackets, but the award ultimately went to Julia Garner, who played Ruth Langmore in Ozark.

When the Addams Family star found out she was nominated for a 2022 Emmy, she got emotional. “It’s really incredible,” the she told Entertainment Tonight on July 12. “I may or may not have cried a little bit in my bathroom privately.” She added that her co-star Melanie Lynskey, who was nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series at the 2022 event, called Ricci to tell her the news, because she was sleeping in.

“My baby was teething last night, so I was like, ‘Listen, I’m just gonna sleep in,’” she added.

Ricci may not have won an Emmy, but she has something so much better. The sweet love of her kids is priceless.

These blended celebrity families make it look easy!

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Ben Stiller & Gorgeous Daughter Ella, 20, Walk Red Carpet Together At 2022 Emmy Awards

Ben Stiller has a special date for the 2022 Primetime Emmy Awards: his daughter, Ella! The 56-year-old actor looked dapper in a classic black and white tuxedo completed with a bowtie for the Sept. 12 event, while Ella, 20, dressed to the nines in a floor-length black gown that featured spaghetti straps, a V-neck, and a super high slit on her left leg. His daughter came to support Ben at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles as he awaits to see who wins the category for Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series, as he’s nominated for his Apple TV+ show Severance.
LOS ANGELES, CA
People

Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey Make Their Red Carpet Couple Debut at the Emmys

The Flight Attendant star and Ozark actor confirmed their romance back in May Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey are officially official. The Flight Attendant star and the Ozark star brought their relationship to the red carpet at the 2022 Emmy Awards for the first time since they confirmed that they were dating in May. Cuoco, who was nominated for lead actress in a comedy series for her role in The Flight Attendant wore a custom pink Dolce & Gabbana gown with floral embellishments and a high-low hemline. Her stylist, Brad...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Julia Garner
Person
Melanie Lynskey
Person
Mark Hampton
Person
Christina Ricci
Page Six

Sheryl Lee Ralph had ‘horrible’ fashion emergency before Emmys 2022

This wardrobe emergency could have gotten someone sent straight to the principal. “Abbott Elementary” star Sheryl Lee Ralph stunned on the 2022 Emmy Awards red carpet on Monday, September 12, wearing a sleek, strapless black velvet gown with an orange lining — but she almost suffered a serious fashion faux pas by showing up in the same dress as someone else. “A designer gave my co-star and me the same sketch for the same gown,” the sitcom star told the Associated Press on the carpet. Ralph discovered the situation on set when said co-star, Lisa Ann Walter, showed Ralph a picture of...
BEAUTY & FASHION
SheKnows

Look Who General Hospital’s Carly Is About to Cross Paths With!

As desperate as General Hospital‘s Carly has been to get out of Jacksonville, it looks like she might be stuck in Florida a bit longer. And while travel plans being changed is always frustrating, Sonny’s ex could be dealing with much bigger problems in the days to come… and they’ll come in the form of a very familiar face.
TV SERIES
POPSUGAR

Chris Meloni and Mariska Hargitay Hold Hands as They Fly to the Emmys Together

Friends that fly together stay together. In honor of the upcoming Emmy Awards, Chris Meloni posted pictures from his flight to Los Angeles alongside his "Law & Order: SVU" costar Mariska Hargitay. On his Instagram, the two are seen first leaning over to talk to each other from either side of the aisle and then holding hands from opposite sides of the plane. "Talkin Emmy stuff with random lady," Meloni joked in his caption. "We became friends #OfftoLA."
LOS ANGELES, CA
SheKnows

Gabrielle Union’s Daughter Kaavia Is the Cutest Note-Taker in a Board Meeting With Her Mom

Shady Baby is the ultimate boss babe! Gabrielle Union’s 3-year-old daughter Kaavia James is following in her mom’s footsteps and taking notes in a board meeting in a new video. The actress and entrepreneur works hard, but her daughter works even harder! “I’m thinking circus, I’m thinking giraffes,” Union enthusiastically says in a video posted to Instagram today. She’s sitting at the head of the table in a board meeting with Kaavia in her lap, dressed in a mini blue blazer and taking notes at the table. “I’m thinking elephants on balls!” View this post on Instagram A post shared by...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Emmy Awards#Emmys#Celebrity
Outsider.com

LOOK: ‘The Brady Bunch’ Poses for Epic Reunion Photo on 2022 Emmys Red Carpet

When you go to the Primetime Emmy Awards and end up seeing some of The Brady Bunch cast, it might make some people ask questions. Like, what are the classic TV cast members doing here? Where’s Maureen McCormick? Did someone turn the clock back to the 1970s for a bit? Well, in reality, five stars of the show happened to pop up on Monday night. Barry Williams, Christopher Knight, Eve Plumb, Mike Lookinland, and Susan Olsen were on the red carpet.
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Emmy Awards 2022: The Complete Winners List

The 74th annual Emmy Awards are in the books following a tight three-hour telecast on NBC that saw several repeat winners, along with quite a few surprising upsets. During Monday’s Kenan Thompson-hosted ceremony, Apple TV+’s “Ted Lasso” won best comedy series for the second year in a row, HBO Max’s “The White Lotus” took top limited series and HBO’s “Succession” grabbed the highest honor of the night with outstanding drama series. Earlier in the show, Netflix’s “Squid Game” star Lee Jung-jae became the first Asian actor to ever win lead actor in a drama series, and the fourth Asian person ever to...
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Emmys 2022 Best Moments: Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni Almost Kiss, ‘Abbott Elementary’ Cast Supports Sheryl Lee Ralph and More!

A night to remember! Hollywood's biggest stars came together to celebrate TV at the 2022 Emmys in Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater on Monday, September 12, bringing the laughs and more. The big event kicked off with host Kenan Thompson remixing hit songs from shows including Friends, The Brady Bunch, Game of Thrones and Stranger Things. […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
ComicBook

Emmys In Memoriam Honors Betty White, Bob Saget, Nichelle Nichols, and More

The 74th annual Primetime Emmy Awards took place on Monday night, honoring the greatest achievements in television. As part of the proceedings, Hollywood also paid tribute to the beloved and iconic figures who have passed away since last year's Emmys, in the form of this year's In Memoriam package. This year's Emmy Awards In Memoriam highlighted a number of memorable figures who passed away in late 2021 and early 2022. This included legendary actors Betty White, Nichelle Nichols, Bob Saget, Louie Anderson, James Caan, Ray Liota, and Anne Heche.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Cheryl Ladd’s Kids: Meet Her Daughter, Jordan, and Stepdaughter, Lindsay

Charlie’s Angels alum Cheryl Ladd has enjoyed a successful film and television career spanning five decades. Impressively, the Charlie’s Angels television series, as well as some of her biggest films, such as 1989’s Millennium and 1992’s Poison Ivy, were filmed while she was raising her daughter, Jordan Ladd, and stepdaughter, Lindsay Russell. Read on to learn about Cheryl Ladd’s kids Jordan and Lindsay, and whether or not they followed in her footsteps.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
SheKnows

General Hospital’s Laura Wright Drops Stunning Make-Up-Free Photos: ‘Yep, This Is Me’

The Emmy winner celebrated her 52nd birthday by sharing her true self with her followers. After being showered with messages on her September 11 birthday, Laura Wright took to Instagram to acknowledge the outpouring of love. But her post became something even deeper and more meaningful than an expression of gratitude. It turned into sort of an inspiring declaration and celebration of genuineness.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Emmys In Memoriam Tribute Honors Betty White, Anne Heche & More, But Others Were Left Off

John Legend took the stage at the Emmy Awards on Monday to honor the stars who left us during the past year. The “In Memoriam” segment was one of the highlights of the night, with the EGOT winner performing his new song “Pieces.” Hollywood &amp; Media Deaths 2022: A Photo Gallery Anthony Anderson presented Legend and the segment, saying, “It never feels like the right time to say goodbye to a loved one, a friend or a cherished icon.” He added. “To quote Shakespeare, ‘All the world’s a stage and all the men and women merely players, they have their exits and their...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

SheKnows

68K+
Followers
7K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

SheKnows recognizes that raising a healthy family requires a strong heart and mind. We are here to inform, inspire and give voice to the moms of the world. We're an inclusive community for modern moms that offers a curated take on the most relevant parenting, health and lifestyle topics.

 https://www.sheknows.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy