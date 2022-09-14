Christina Ricci’s Kids Surprised Her in the Sweetest Way After Emmys Loss

Christina Ricci/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/MEGA Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/MEGA

How do kids always know when their moms need a little extra love? Christina Ricci’s kids certainly have that special gift, as they recently surprised her with the sweetest gesture after the 2022 Emmy Awards.

“Came home to this 😭❤️,” she wrote on her Instagram Stories Tuesday, along with a picture of her kids, Freddie, 8, whom she shares with ex-husband James Heerdegen, and Cleo, 9 months, whom she shares with husband Mark Hampton. In it, Freddie is holding Cleo in the front entryway, with a huge banner strung over their heads in the doorway. It reads “Congrats on Best Mom” in rainbow colors, drawn by Freddie. How cute is that?! We would be crying too.

This adorable photo of her kids was posted amid a flurry of pictures of Ricci hanging out with various celebrities at the Emmys. Ricci was nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for her turn as Misty in Yellowjackets, but the award ultimately went to Julia Garner, who played Ruth Langmore in Ozark.

When the Addams Family star found out she was nominated for a 2022 Emmy, she got emotional. “It’s really incredible,” the she told Entertainment Tonight on July 12. “I may or may not have cried a little bit in my bathroom privately.” She added that her co-star Melanie Lynskey, who was nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series at the 2022 event, called Ricci to tell her the news, because she was sleeping in.

“My baby was teething last night, so I was like, ‘Listen, I’m just gonna sleep in,’” she added.

Ricci may not have won an Emmy, but she has something so much better. The sweet love of her kids is priceless.

